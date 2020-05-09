 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Port City Daily)   Vigilante mob think it's the 1920s again   (portcitydaily.com) divider line
50
    More: Murica, Pender County, North Carolina, Police, New Hanover County, North Carolina, Wilmington, North Carolina, Dameon Shepard, Brunswick County, North Carolina, High school, Sheriff  
•       •       •

2583 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2020 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some of those that work forces, are the same that burn crosses.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There was a huge sign in the front yard with the kid's name on it and these human skidmarks still couldn't figure it out.  I hate the fact that someone of color might look at me and think of them.  And, I couldn't really blame them for thinking that with shiat like this going on out there.  Racists suck donkey balls.  I hope an armed group of black guys show up at these people's doorsteps looking for some answers.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That wasn't a vigilante mob, subby. That was a Lynch Mob. Let's all just stop the polite minimisation of these kinds of behaviors as if they were simply honest mistakes or small indiscretions. They intended to take a young black man by force from his home, because they were concerned about the whereabouts of a young white girl who had been seen with a black boy. That's not merely vigilantism, that's straight-up lynching procedure.

I am angrier then seven hells that no one is going to face any trouble for doing this. Welcome to Trump's America.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post-racial America sure has a lot of Racial-America incidents these days. I wonder why.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get that shiat on video.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stop the world.  I'd like to get off.

/ yes I'm aware of the reference. I don't care enough to grab the jpg.
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon after the deputies arrived, Captain Billy Sanders arrived and conducted short interviews with the deputies and the Shepards, but still no arrests were made and no charges were filed. Ultimately, no action was taken by the PCSO despite the repeated demands and requests of the Shepards and many neighbors.

"Apparently, the next day, Captain Sanders arrived at the residence again on his own and, upon questioning, indicated that it was complicated to arrest anyone who had been there the previous night or apprehend them, that the Sheriff's Department had not taken any names, and that he would 'look into it.' Nothing further has been heard from any law enforcement official," Lea wrote.

This is my shocked face.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's gonna be the 1950s again, can we at least get zombie Truman or Eisenhower in the WH?

/ story is scary as shiat
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: If it's gonna be the 1950s again, can we at least get zombie Truman or Eisenhower in the WH?

/ story is scary as shiat


Do you want operation wetback 2?
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more info
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a mob of all white guys
threatens a black kid at home
while out looking for a missing black girl?

you know, maybe they tried, maybe they really tried to think this through
but it don't matter
morons
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That wasn't a vigilante mob, subby. That was a Lynch Mob. Let's all just stop the polite minimisation of these kinds of behaviors as if they were simply honest mistakes or small indiscretions. They intended to take a young black man by force from his home, because they were concerned about the whereabouts of a young white girl who had been seen with a black boy. That's not merely vigilantism, that's straight-up lynching procedure.

I am angrier then seven hells that no one is going to face any trouble for doing this. Welcome to Trump's America.


Was there an arrest / search warrant?   Were law enforcement agents (and ONLY law enforcement agents) there on official duty?  (Sorry, didn't read full article)

If the answer is no, then I completely agree.  This was a potential lynching.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the United States of Lyncherdom. Make Grayte Agin by Donald Trump.

Thank you, Orange Dumbo.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Please stop the world.  I'd like to get off.

/ yes I'm aware of the reference. I don't care enough to grab the jpg.


Just do what I do and incorporate it into your fark handle. It's easier that way.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love Ike? Love the Fifties? Try a 90% plus maximum marginal tax rate on income and pay off the National Debt, dummie!

DON'T DO WHAT DONNIE DUMMIE DOES.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really do need a doorbell camera if you are going to live in a community full of bigots. It sucks that people have to compromise on privacy to ensure the safety of their families but here we are.
 
otherideas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Large group of white racists go to wrong black dudes home because they are concerned about a missing black girl.

I guess those white supremicists were confused or something.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gebus peoples, all dem blackies look so much alike how cans we extinguish 'tween dems.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is absolutely racism.  They assumed the person they were looking for lived there specifically because the residents were black.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Some of those that work forces, are the same that burn crosses.


I kind of like Chuck D's update, "Some of those who hold office are the ones that burn crosses".
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then there's this...Shades of Georgia.

"There may have been enough evidence collected that night to make an arrest," Cutler said. "We didn't want to rush to any hasty decisions ... The situation was diffused, and we didn't feel like there was any threat that evening. So we took a little more time to make sure we made an informed decision."

So much bullshiat, they delayed until this family's story was picked up by national media, forcing their hand.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Identify as many of their racist asses as possible and throw their asses in prison for the maximum allowable time.
 
my moustache
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Our little corner of NC seems to always be in the news for the dumbest shiat.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I wish TFA would clarify for us non-locals what county they were actually in. I looked it up and Rocky Point is in Pender County. So the guy in the New Hanover County uniform was out of his jurisdiction -- OK, got that. But then I don't get the quote near the end saying "I don't think in my 40 years of living here in New Hanover County I've ever seen anything like this."
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
As a white, middle-aged man from the south, I just have this to say:

STOP MAKING US LOOK LIKE A BUNCH OF ASSHOLES YOU farkING MORONS!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Imagine that.
North Carolina.
Why I have been told they don't have crazy violent racists down there in the south.

No. Wait.

I was told the have just as many up north.

We just don't read about it on Fark, I guess.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Dameon became very frightened and hysterical, and kept repeating that his name was Dameon and that he attended Laney High School," Lea wrote.

There was a sign in the front yard congratulating him on his graduation from Laney High, with his first name in large, capital, bold letters, according to Lea.

These criminals think they're so clever. Our crazed lynch mob isn't going to fall this old trick.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: There was a huge sign in the front yard with the kid's name on it and these human skidmarks still couldn't figure it out.  I hate the fact that someone of color might look at me and think of them.  And, I couldn't really blame them for thinking that with shiat like this going on out there.  Racists suck donkey balls.  I hope an armed group of black guys show up at these people's doorsteps looking for some answers.


If a group of armed black men showed up at that man's door there would be much bloodshed and if he survived it, he would be charged with nothing. It's called "stand your ground," aka, white people's legal, but morally reprehensible way to kill strangers they feel threatened by. And those strangers almost always seem to be minorites.

So yeah, no, that's not gonna happen.
 
Avery614
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just once god, pretty please, with sugar on top let these bigoted shiat piles pick the wrong black dude's house. The one who has plenty of guns, no farks left to give, and a working understanding of Castle Law.

Proper application of castle law/stand your ground in this situation could have raised the collective IQ of that particular county by a few hundred points.
 
nyclon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I presume everyone knows Pender County is named for a confederate general killed at Gettysburg.
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I expect to see more of this white vigilante crap once Bonespurs really gets going with his election rhetoric.
I'm also wondering why an all white crowd was so worked up over a missing black girl. Seems to me there is more going on here than what we know at this time.
 
my moustache
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: clarify for us non-locals what county they were actually in


The incident took place in Pender County. One of the members of the vigilante group is a deputy in New Hanover county.

For some more context, Pender county is a largely rural county adjacent to New Hanover, which is a tiny county that is densely developed compared to the surrounding area. Many people commute into New Hanover from Pender, and there are very strong social and family ties between the two counties. I'd wager that the deputy has a personal connection to the missing girl.

For even more context, New Hanover deputies shot a college kid over a Playstation a few years back (Peyton Strickland). We may be the closest thing to civilization in this part of the state, but we're not exactly dealing with rocket surgeons in local government.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Benevolent Misanthrope: That wasn't a vigilante mob, subby. That was a Lynch Mob. Let's all just stop the polite minimisation of these kinds of behaviors as if they were simply honest mistakes or small indiscretions. They intended to take a young black man by force from his home, because they were concerned about the whereabouts of a young white girl who had been seen with a black boy. That's not merely vigilantism, that's straight-up lynching procedure.

I am angrier then seven hells that no one is going to face any trouble for doing this. Welcome to Trump's America.

Was there an arrest / search warrant?   Were law enforcement agents (and ONLY law enforcement agents) there on official duty?  (Sorry, didn't read full article)

If the answer is no, then I completely agree.  This was a potential lynching.


An attempted lynching, I would say.  And the one guy in a uniform is apparently a part-time bailiff, pretending to be a real cop.  Maybe not impersonating a police officer, but he had no business there in any capacity other than being a part of a lynch mob.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't be surprised.  Wilmington, NC, has a long history of deep-seated, ugly racism.  It is the only city in the US that has undergone a coup d'etat directly caused by bigotry.

https://www.npr.org/templates/story/s​t​ory.php?storyId=93615391
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do you want MOVE? Because this is how you get MOVE.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because Avendale is predominantly white, the Shepards are one of only two black families who live in the neighborhood

Hey, it was a 50/50 shot. Not horrible odds.
Not great.
 
shaggai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At first I thought it was those damn flappers coming back around. But much to my lack of surprise it would happen to be one of those states south of the Manson-Nixon line accosting some one of dark extractment, if you catch my drift.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How long until we find out that all this redneck trash is being purposely whipped up by the likes of Cruella DeVoss and Lizard Miller?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't it? Pandemic, economic depression, assholes chasing a black guy, then murdering him ... seems pretty 1920s to me.
 
chawco
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kegovitch: more info


Thanks for that. It's good to know the guy wearing his uniform and forcing himself from the door is getting arrested. Showing up at somebody's house, refusing to leave, and sticking your foot in the door so they can't close it, is pretty blatantly criminal.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
White supremacists are the biggest terrorism threat currently facing the US.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

my moustache: Our little corner of NC seems to always be in the news for the dumbest shiat.


It's the proximity to Myrtle Beach
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nyclon: I presume everyone knows Pender County is named for a confederate general killed at Gettysburg.


Technically, he died of wounds sustained at Gettysburg.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The deputy sounds like the type to eat a bullet rather than spend some jail time with a black man nearby.
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: As a white, middle-aged man from the south, I just have this to say:

STOP MAKING US LOOK LIKE A BUNCH OF ASSHOLES YOU farkING MORONS!


Aside from being older age, right there with you.

While we're at it, the Navajo Nation doesn't have running water for crissakes.
The way we treat non-whites in this country is appalling.  I think we should do like they do in the Premiere League in England with our cultures in America.
The top 3 teams from the next class down are promoted to the upper league for good performance over the course of the season, and the bottom 3 teams from the upper division are relegated down to the lower league for poor performance over the (election cycle) season.

Within 8 years every republican politician would be a part of our nations history because they would be languishing on Indian Reservations or swinging from trees in GA.  They would subsist on food stamps and their children would be in hot cages at the border.  They would be out of school by the 10th grade and either in the military or jail at least once by age 24.  Can't say much about drug addiction because I understand a few of them are already snorting Adderall already.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What the actual fark? Everyone involved needs to lose their guns immediately. Putting an armed mob together and into an emotionally charged situation could have gone really farking bad. This was an unforgivably bad decision.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: White supremacists are the biggest terrorism threat currently facing the US.


When are we going to stop meekly hoping they will going away? Because that's what we're doing and it's not working.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: What the actual fark? Everyone involved needs to lose their guns immediately. Putting an armed mob together and into an emotionally charged situation could have gone really farking bad. This was an unforgivably bad decision.


But mah freedumbs! Shall not be infringed!  Or....well, you know the kind of idiocy I'm getting at.  A just solution to this situation would require someone taking a long look at the lynch mob who put innocents at risk because of firearms.  You know exactly why nothing will happen to the people involved and you know why this will embolden them to do the same thing next time, only with moar guns and force.  Murica!
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: There was a huge sign in the front yard with the kid's name on it and these human skidmarks still couldn't figure it out.


Even if they hadn't got the wrong house, their behaviour was outrageous. I wonder if they were planning to shoot or hang the "right" young man.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

otherideas: Large group of white racists go to wrong black dudes home because they are concerned about a missing black girl.

I guess those white supremicists were confused or something.


FTA: "Because Avendale is predominantly white, the Shepards are one of only two black families who live in the neighborhood. "

You know what they say.  "They both look alike."
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.