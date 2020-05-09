 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   NYPD reveals 81% of social distancing arrests have been minorities because NYPD, duh   (nydailynews.com) divider line
16
    More: Asinine, Arrest, Borough, Thing, Folk, social distancing arrests, Sociology, Law enforcement agency powers, sheer fact  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2020 at 11:35 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
transyrn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, color me surprised!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine my shock
 
Skail
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least they're arresting instead of shooting them.  Baby steps, I guess.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds about white.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lol, next they will say the virus is racist. If people are violating the order they should get a ticket.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or maybe it's because of block parties where a hundred people show up.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those are the poor people in NY.  Higher population density.  I'm betting that you would see a higher infection rate at the low end of the income scale throughout the country.  Outside of health care workers, who still has to go to work?  Low wage service workers.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Or maybe it's because of block parties where a hundred people show up.


There have been such a small number of summonses issued that just a couple of these parties could skew the statistics. It sounds like a lot when you say "81%," but when that 81% is only 304 people in a city of over 8 million, it's not so terrible.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just trying to save the hard-oppressed minorities from the potentially fatal casual association with white right Ameriduh.

Stay at home and shelter in place! God outside should have told you to come out of Babylon, my children!
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Noah_Tall: Or maybe it's because of block parties where a hundred people show up.

There have been such a small number of summonses issued that just a couple of these parties could skew the statistics. It sounds like a lot when you say "81%," but when that 81% is only 304 people in a city of over 8 million, it's not so terrible.


If these facts are true, you might desere a smartie, but I can't easily verify or infirm them.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Just trying to save the hard-oppressed minorities from the potentially fatal casual association with white right Ameriduh.

Stay at home and shelter in place! God outside should have told you to come out of Babylon, my children!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
B/c illegal parties on Park Slope have much better doormen/lawyers out front running interference so the guests can escape.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: CruiserTwelve: Noah_Tall: Or maybe it's because of block parties where a hundred people show up.

There have been such a small number of summonses issued that just a couple of these parties could skew the statistics. It sounds like a lot when you say "81%," but when that 81% is only 304 people in a city of over 8 million, it's not so terrible.

If these facts are true, you might desere a smartie, but I can't easily verify or infirm them.


You couldn't find that fact in the THIRD paragraph? Not even trying.

FTA:

"According to the NYPD, there have been 374 social distancing-related summonses issued since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place six weeks ago. Of that number, 304 of the summonses, or 81%, have been issued to African-American or Hispanic people."
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 minute ago  

transyrn: Well, color me surprised!


If that color is brown then let me see your hands
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Forget about race for a moment. I know it's impossible, but give it a shot.

Various cultures are going to react to social distancing differently. Especially where you have multigeneration living situations. This isn't accusatory. It's reality. It's life.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.