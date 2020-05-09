 Skip to content
(NPR)   Welcome to your future in these coronavirus times: One-way sidewalks and parking-lot dining rooms. Survival is yours if you choose correctly   (npr.org) divider line
8
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
think of New York City without bodegas, Portland, Ore., without bike shops or your town without its dance studio or hardware store

First two can fall into the ocean for all I care. My town doesn't have a dance studio or hardware store. I used to live a block from a dance studio I never went to.

"Where we put our money based on our assumed narratives around what people will want to do - drive more, take public transit less - will create self-fulfilling prophecies"

Our low density future will not be transit-friendly. You can hope for less car ownership and more taxi-like service so those big parking lots can be recycled.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I know everyone predicts huge long term social changes. Am I the only one that thinks in 3 years everything will be back to how it was in the beforetimes.

/I don't think we really ever change
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All of these "Is this the new normal" articles are tedious and wrong.

At some point people will no longer fear this bug. Either because everyone has had it, or a vaccine or whatever.

Since the first tribe sat around a fire, played drums, danced, and shared drinks this has been what being human means. It can not stop forever or we will cease being human at all.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I know everyone predicts huge long term social changes. Am I the only one that thinks in 3 years everything will be back to how it was in the beforetimes.


Agree.
At SOME point this will be over.

Honestly, if I can never again sit close in a group of friends, share stories, affection, music, and drinks again why live at all. That would simply be "waiting to die"
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I know everyone predicts huge long term social changes. Am I the only one that thinks in 3 years everything will be back to how it was in the beforetimes.

/I don't think we really ever change


Not at all. Anyone that thinks this will bring about long term changes to social behavior hasn't looked back on other events. Once it's safe again, things will be back to normal.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

question_dj: Gubbo: I know everyone predicts huge long term social changes. Am I the only one that thinks in 3 years everything will be back to how it was in the beforetimes.

/I don't think we really ever change

Not at all. Anyone that thinks this will bring about long term changes to social behavior hasn't looked back on other events. Once it's safe again, things will be back to normal.


That being said. I like this one way sidewalk idea.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hello future girlfriend...
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Gubbo: I know everyone predicts huge long term social changes. Am I the only one that thinks in 3 years everything will be back to how it was in the beforetimes.

Agree.
At SOME point this will be over.

Honestly, if I can never again sit close in a group of friends, share stories, affection, music, and drinks again why live at all. That would simply be "waiting to die"


Waiting to die while creating value for shareholders.

God it's like you people forgot how to be Americans in two short months.
 
