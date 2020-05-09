 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Lawyer who leaked video of killing of Ahmaud Arbery did so to dispel rumors it was "two men with a Confederate flag in the back of a truck going down the road and shooting a jogger in the back." Umm...WTF?   (nytimes.com) divider line
65
    More: Followup, Joe Biden, Vice President of the United States, graphic video of the shooting, President of the United States, black man, Mr. Arbery, Alan Tucker, United States Senate  
•       •       •

1269 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2020 at 12:35 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are people who can look at this incident and tell themselves that it's okay, everything that happend is okay, and will then release a video of the event to the world believing that everyone else will see it and conclude that it was okay.

Imagine being wired that way.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost like they're hosts in Westworld.  "This video doesn't look like anything wrong to me."
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The guy was a lawyer who consulted with the suspects and thought this was a good idea.

Think about that for a moment. And then realize the standards to pass the Georgia Bar must be about as difficult as opening a pack of gum and figuring out which part to eat.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: There are people who can look at this incident and tell themselves that it's okay, everything that happend is okay, and will then release a video of the event to the world believing that everyone else will see it and conclude that it was okay.

Imagine being wired that way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: The guy was a lawyer who consulted with the suspects and thought this was a good idea.

Think about that for a moment. And then realize the standards to pass the Georgia Bar must be about as difficult as opening a pack of gum and figuring out which part to eat.


Why does this gum taste like foil?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: edmo: There are people who can look at this incident and tell themselves that it's okay, everything that happend is okay, and will then release a video of the event to the world believing that everyone else will see it and conclude that it was okay.

Imagine being wired that way.

[Fark user image image 320x240]


That video wasn't released by LAPD, wafflehead.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: The guy was a lawyer who consulted with the suspects and thought this was a good idea.

Think about that for a moment. And then realize the standards to pass the Georgia Bar must be about as difficult as opening a pack of gum and figuring out which part to eat.


I'm not sure if it's good that their lawyer is that farking dumb, or if bad because he's got to be connected in some nefarious way that he'll use to get them out of there.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: The guy was a lawyer who consulted with the suspects and thought this was a good idea.

Think about that for a moment. And then realize the standards to pass the Georgia Bar must be about as difficult as opening a pack of gum and figuring out which part to eat.


The wrapper, right?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: The guy was a lawyer who consulted with the suspects and thought this was a good idea.

Think about that for a moment. And then realize the standards to pass the Georgia Bar must be about as difficult as opening a pack of gum and figuring out which part to eat.


Shiny!  Eat the shiny!
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It sounds like he did indeed successfully dispel the rumors
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm patiently waiting for the moment when Trumpy pressures soulless attorney general  megawhore Barr into excusing all this.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Should have called Saul.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mr. Tucker said he would not be representing anyone else involved in the case, as the authorities announced on Friday that they were pursuing a number of leads, including investigating the man who took the video.

Uh... Why? Intimidating others from filming good ol' boys going around shooting those people?
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lawyer fellow seems concerned people would associate the Confederate flag with racist scum. I wonder why he would think that?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Mr. Tucker said he would not be representing anyone else involved in the case, as the authorities announced on Friday that they were pursuing a number of leads, including investigating the man who took the video.

Uh... Why? Intimidating others from filming good ol' boys going around shooting those people?


My guess is for "making them look bad" or something along those lines.
 
coachwdb [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, thanks for clarifying that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They sure as hell flew the flag in their hearts and, let's be honest, that's where it really counts.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

italie: Man On A Mission: The guy was a lawyer who consulted with the suspects and thought this was a good idea.

Think about that for a moment. And then realize the standards to pass the Georgia Bar must be about as difficult as opening a pack of gum and figuring out which part to eat.

Why does this gum taste like foil?


Yay! You passed!
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Mr. Tucker said he would not be representing anyone else involved in the case, as the authorities announced on Friday that they were pursuing a number of leads, including investigating the man who took the video.

Uh... Why? Intimidating others from filming good ol' boys going around shooting those people?


Yep.  The guy has since lost his job and has received a number of threats.
 
Linkster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow, an attorney with morals and shiat, not wanting to let these sacks of shiat just get away with it to do it again.

or

He's an ijit.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's some mighty fine lawyerin' there, Lou.
 
detonator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: The guy was a lawyer who consulted with the suspects and thought this was a good idea.

Think about that for a moment. And then realize the standards to pass the Georgia Bar must be about as difficult as opening a pack of gum and figuring out which part to eat.


Is this their lawyer?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No, it pretty much was exactly that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The photos of the two "suspects" are so stereotypical that they would hang TV characters as fat, germano-scotch-irish redneck racists and crypto-Nazi peasants. But that's just prejudiced. They are innocent until shot by the police.

Let's just say that the optics are not good with these two guys, but theoretically they could be innnocent of malice, aforethought and planning, in which case they would be guilty of the lesser crime of manslaughter rather than murder.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tons of slack jawed southern white folks now goin', " we all ain't lak that" when, in fact, they are not marching right on down down to a courthouse demanding justice.
Rather, shrugging, as if
... Well.. It happens


It happened on your watch.

You are responsible for the history of your own times.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: The guy was a lawyer who consulted with the suspects and thought this was a good idea.

Think about that for a moment. And then realize the standards to pass the Georgia Bar must be about as difficult as opening a pack of gum and figuring out which part to eat.


Meanwhile, normal people (non ass licking lawyers) already know that you eat neither of the parts.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought it was bizarre that a lawyer they consulted with released the video. Honestly, this makes the story even more bizarre.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The lawyer's response was pre-emptive "my clients are jess good ole boys havin' a bit of innocent fun" not premeditated murderin' any one". Smart lawyer. Good? Maybe not. But definitely forethoughtful and aware of the importance of optics.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was probably thinking that "them libs and n-words despise the Confederate flag so much, therefore since they didn't fly one, they must not be racist."
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: The guy was a lawyer who consulted with the suspects and thought this was a good idea.

Think about that for a moment. And then realize the standards to pass the Georgia Bar must be about as difficult as opening a pack of gum and figuring out which part to eat.


Look, the guy was black and running, that's a death warrant in some parts of America.

Part of me wonders if the lawyer had a shred of conscience and did that to sleep at night and this is his excuse to not get disbarred.
 
Xetal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Mr. Tucker said he would not be representing anyone else involved in the case, as the authorities announced on Friday that they were pursuing a number of leads, including investigating the man who took the video.

Uh... Why? Intimidating others from filming good ol' boys going around shooting those people?


I have not seen thr video. Is the person who took the video a participant in this?

Only legitimate reason I could think of.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xetal: Bootleg: Mr. Tucker said he would not be representing anyone else involved in the case, as the authorities announced on Friday that they were pursuing a number of leads, including investigating the man who took the video.

Uh... Why? Intimidating others from filming good ol' boys going around shooting those people?

I have not seen thr video. Is the person who took the video a participant in this?

Only legitimate reason I could think of.


He was their lawyer. That's why he was there: to film them chasing down the victim.
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Mr. Tucker said he would not be representing anyone else involved in the case, as the authorities announced on Friday that they were pursuing a number of leads, including investigating the man who took the video.

Uh... Why? Intimidating others from filming good ol' boys going around shooting those people?


I've heard stories that the guy that filmed the murder was also a participant who had his own gun out in case Arbery tried to double back to run away.  I can't vouch for the accuracy of that, but if he was more than just a bystander documenting stuff, then he absolutely needs to go down for this as well.
 
tnpir
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Man On A Mission: The guy was a lawyer who consulted with the suspects and thought this was a good idea.

Think about that for a moment. And then realize the standards to pass the Georgia Bar must be about as difficult as opening a pack of gum and figuring out which part to eat.

Meanwhile, normal people (non ass licking lawyers) already know that you eat neither of the parts.


As a lawyer who doesn't lick ass, I agree.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: There are people who can look at this incident and tell themselves that it's okay, everything that happend is okay, and will then release a video of the event to the world believing that everyone else will see it and conclude that it was okay.

Imagine being wired that way.


I've got friends who became cops.

They say there is no way to know what really happened based on 20 seconds of video.

They weren't deranged before they became cops
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lawyer's reason for releasing the video: "I didn't want my community to be burned to the ground. This is a mixed community and they don't deserve this."

My dog jumped up and barked when I read that line.
 
dericwater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Mr. Tucker said he would not be representing anyone else involved in the case, as the authorities announced on Friday that they were pursuing a number of leads, including investigating the man who took the video.

Uh... Why? Intimidating others from filming good ol' boys going around shooting those people?


The videographer was part of the "posse".
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Mr. Tucker said he would not be representing anyone else involved in the case, as the authorities announced on Friday that they were pursuing a number of leads, including investigating the man who took the video.

Uh... Why? Intimidating others from filming good ol' boys going around shooting those people?


The guy filming was with the other 2. He was following in his vehicle.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have seen this strategy work before.
Get people to start arguing over whether or not it is a hate crime as if the fact that it is a murder is not important.
 
dericwater
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thehobbes: edmo: There are people who can look at this incident and tell themselves that it's okay, everything that happend is okay, and will then release a video of the event to the world believing that everyone else will see it and conclude that it was okay.

Imagine being wired that way.

I've got friends who became cops.

They say there is no way to know what really happened based on 20 seconds of video.

They weren't deranged before they became cops


Outside of uniform, they're often decent people. Once they put on their uniform, it seems like they have to remove any sense of decency and rational logic.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: The guy was a lawyer who consulted with the suspects and thought this was a good idea.


I suspect this is a lawyer who was asked to defend them and found them so repulsive and so stupid that he talked them into releasing the video and then, thankfully, dumped them.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The atmosphere down here is very volatile," Mr. Gough said. "People are in fear. That's all a result of the last few days."

Yeah. "The last few days'" events are why "people are in fear." Not a decades-long history of racism and police malfeasance.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thorpe: Lawyer's reason for releasing the video: "I didn't want my community to be burned to the ground. This is a mixed community and they don't deserve this."

My dog jumped up and barked when I read that line.


Your community isn't going to be burned to the ground. There isn't an "army" of angry black people and liberals that are going to set your houses on fire and start shooting guns in revenge.
 
Vespers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, rumors dispelled. My guess is that this is more about tainting the jury pool than anything else.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: I have seen this strategy work before.
Get people to start arguing over whether or not it is a hate crime as if the fact that it is a murder is not important.


Username checks out.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thorpe: Lawyer's reason for releasing the video: "I didn't want my community to be burned to the ground. This is a mixed community and they don't deserve this."

My dog jumped up and barked when I read that line.


The fact that the authorities in your community swept this under the carpet for three months, mister lawyer, is exactly why it deserves to be burned to the ground
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Here's a notarized copy of the premeditated plan.  Notice how there are no swastikas on the letterhead.  I am an excellent lawyer."
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm patiently waiting for the moment when Trumpy pressures soulless attorney general  megawhore Barr into excusing all this.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


and

i.imgur.com

both from https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-c​a​nada-52593029
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.