(NBC News)   So 2020 can't get any worse, right? Right?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
45
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane season, Colorado State University, active season, El Nio, La Nia, tropical cyclone development  
•       •       •

arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hahahhahahhahaa!  Whoooosh!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's snow on the ground and it's still actually snowing. 2020 can just FARK right off any time now.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sno man: There's snow on the ground and it's still actually snowing. 2020 can just FARK right off any time now.


Username checks out, tone seems slightly off
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They've said this before, though, and we ended up with a season where the strongest storm was a Taco Tuesday fart blown off the starboard side of a Princess Cruise ship by a fat guy docked in Key West.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pollution levels are dropping, but not enough to head off this year's severe weather.  The extra heat's not so easy to get rid of, and all seasons will be windier for it.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this thread about Ted Cruz's horrific new haircut?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you want to be ready for the rest of what 2020 has in store for us, I recommend close reading of Book of Revelation, Chapter 11 onwards.

For reference, we currently appear to be in Chapter 12, and Chapter 13 will be in July, 42 months into the Trump presidency.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: Pollution levels are dropping, but not enough to head off this year's severe weather.  The extra heat's not so easy to get rid of, and all seasons will be windier for it.


Well isn't it a fact that Conservative Moron Theory says wind is a finite resource?

Tell Trump that in order to save Mar-a-Lago he has to stick up some wind turbines to blow off the wind.

Wait, I forgot about the windmill cancer thing.  So even if they did build them, it would be somewhere full of brown people they don't care about so they can try to magically give them cancer.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sno man: There's snow on the ground and it's still actually snowing. 2020 can just FARK right off any time now.


It's also on track to be the hottest year on record.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: They've said this before, though, and we ended up with a season where the strongest storm was a Taco Tuesday fart blown off the starboard side of a Princess Cruise ship by a fat guy docked in Key West.


They've also said this before and been very right
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With statements like that, it's a wonder that we all aren't dead of karmic retribution...
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: sno man: There's snow on the ground and it's still actually snowing. 2020 can just FARK right off any time now.

It's also on track to be the hottest year on record.


It's a good thing that climate change is a Chinese hoax, or the weather could get really weird!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is feeling more and more like the theme song to this year.
Here Comes The Flood
Youtube 41fXfMbzF_s
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I just heard from a respected meteorologist, that maybe bleach and UV light will cure hurricanes. Maybe we should look into it. Just drive a few bleach delivery trucks right into the storm." - Trump, probably
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: "I just heard from a respected meteorologist, that maybe bleach and UV light will cure hurricanes. Maybe we should look into it. Just drive a few bleach delivery trucks right into the storm." - Trump, probably


It would be funnier with nukes
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll find out in November.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: ecmoRandomNumbers: They've said this before, though, and we ended up with a season where the strongest storm was a Taco Tuesday fart blown off the starboard side of a Princess Cruise ship by a fat guy docked in Key West.

They've also said this before and been very right


Oh, I'm aware of that, too. I don't think anybody should be making long-term plans based on what hurricane season "could" be this year. Plan for the worst and then go about your quotidian activities.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Gubbo: ecmoRandomNumbers: They've said this before, though, and we ended up with a season where the strongest storm was a Taco Tuesday fart blown off the starboard side of a Princess Cruise ship by a fat guy docked in Key West.

They've also said this before and been very right

Oh, I'm aware of that, too. I don't think anybody should be making long-term plans based on what hurricane season "could" be this year. Plan for the worst and then go about your quotidian activities.


100% agree
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: AsparagusFTW: "I just heard from a respected meteorologist, that maybe bleach and UV light will cure hurricanes. Maybe we should look into it. Just drive a few bleach delivery trucks right into the storm." - Trump, probably

It would be funnier with nukes


Right.. until he does it, and we get a hurricane with radioactive wind.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: sno man: There's snow on the ground and it's still actually snowing. 2020 can just FARK right off any time now.

It's also on track to be the hottest year on record.


Pshaw.. that happens every year
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well we can just fire off a few nukes in them, a climatologists and very stable genius told me.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DOUBLE Murder Hornets! At half the price.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sno man: There's snow on the ground and it's still actually snowing. 2020 can just FARK right off any time now.


I want that hail that bursts into flame like in The 10 Commandments
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pray for Alabama...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow! Little Richard died? This really is the worst timeline. What? You are talking about hurricanes? Who cares if thousands die and there is billions of dollars of damage, I will never get to hear Tutti Fruiti sung by that beautiful man again.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Wow! Little Richard died? This really is the worst timeline. What? You are talking about hurricanes? Who cares if thousands die and there is billions of dollars of damage, I will never get to hear Tutti Fruiti sung by that beautiful man again.



Wipe your tears away sunshine, technology has got your back. Some tech genius came up with this magic music box thing called "8 Track" and it's freaking awesome. You put the cartridge in a certain box called "8 Track Player" and the music plays all you want.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Your welcome!
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Remember Katrina? And how Bush Jr. caught a lot of flak for bungling the FEMA response? Did the GOP learn from its mistakes? One clue might be that FEMA is now a burglary crew, stealing resources from the states so that GOP cronies can fence them to the highest bidders. I don't want to see a devastating hurricane, but one would help clarify things for voters who are still on the fence.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Didn't we have like 30 headlines like this one since mid-March already?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

null: Alphax: Pollution levels are dropping, but not enough to head off this year's severe weather.  The extra heat's not so easy to get rid of, and all seasons will be windier for it.

Well isn't it a fact that Conservative Moron Theory says wind is a finite resource?

Tell Trump that in order to save Mar-a-Lago he has to stick up some wind turbines to blow off the wind.

Wait, I forgot about the windmill cancer thing.  So even if they did build them, it would be somewhere full of brown people they don't care about so they can try to magically give them cancer.


He has a history of filing claims for Mar-a-lago on hurricane damage, and then spending the money on other things.  He's admitted to this under oath, multiple times.  Others of us would be charged with insurance fraud.
 
drtgb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do you remember that year not long ago when all those famous singers died and people were saying it was the worst year ever? We are not even half way with 2020.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: Remember Katrina? And how Bush Jr. caught a lot of flak for bungling the FEMA response? Did the GOP learn from its mistakes? One clue might be that FEMA is now a burglary crew, stealing resources from the states so that GOP cronies can fence them to the highest bidders. I don't want to see a devastating hurricane, but one would help clarify things for voters who are still on the fence.


Yes, the GOP learned some valuable lessons.  To the latter point, unfortunately one lesson was that GOP voters don't pay attention .

One thing I learned in the last 5 years.  You can't change anyone's mind, but you can support those who agree with you.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Buckle down 2020 is going to get heavy. Remember when people were sobbing over random celebrities dying not so long ago
Alan Parsons Project - Genesis Ch.1. V.32
Youtube UhD9u5oMrOI
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

null: Alphax: Pollution levels are dropping, but not enough to head off this year's severe weather.  The extra heat's not so easy to get rid of, and all seasons will be windier for it.

Well isn't it a fact that Conservative Moron Theory says wind is a finite resource?

Tell Trump that in order to save Mar-a-Lago he has to stick up some wind turbines to blow off the wind.

Wait, I forgot about the windmill cancer thing.  So even if they did build them, it would be somewhere full of brown people they don't care about so they can try to magically give them cancer.


Wind is a finite resource since it's caused by the sun.  Someday the sun will die.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: dildo tontine: Wow! Little Richard died? This really is the worst timeline. What? You are talking about hurricanes? Who cares if thousands die and there is billions of dollars of damage, I will never get to hear Tutti Fruiti sung by that beautiful man again.


Wipe your tears away sunshine, technology has got your back. Some tech genius came up with this magic music box thing called "8 Track" and it's freaking awesome. You put the cartridge in a certain box called "8 Track Player" and the music plays all you want.

[Fark user image 441x606]

Your welcome!


Rootie Tootie
Youtube w-u-2hAufFE
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drtgb: Do you remember that year not long ago when all those famous singers died and people were saying it was the worst year ever? We are not even half way with 2020.


You stole my thought from the aethersphere! *tiny upraised fist and all that*
 
rcain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes hurricanes, and this summer will bring a heat wave that will kill tens of thousands world wide... seems that global warming stuff isn't just a liberal hoax, and isn't a decade off

It's effing awesome that in the early 70s the Pentagon drafted a report that predicted mass deaths due to disease, famine, sea level rise and global warming, creating global instability as hundreds of millions were displaced asa result and even framed it as not only a threat to national security but an existential threat to civilization

And look at how well our Government has risen to the challenge
Well, c'est la vie -- It's too late to do crap about it now

Or do you think Joe Biden is going to fix it with a magic wand made of unicorn horn?
That feckless twerp is so wishy washy and stands for nothing except for being middle of the road, preserving the status quo and working for the monied interests that pad his bank account

He showed his true face and his real platform when he vowed to keep marijuana illegal, but rescheduled and placed safely in the hands of his Big Pharma campaign donors, that's what Joe Biden brings to the table

You might as well vote Trump, because theres nothing worse than false hope, and Trump at least will ensure societal collapse comes faster, so that we can move on to picking up the pieces and rising from the ashes in the aftermath
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: null: Alphax: Pollution levels are dropping, but not enough to head off this year's severe weather.  The extra heat's not so easy to get rid of, and all seasons will be windier for it.

Well isn't it a fact that Conservative Moron Theory says wind is a finite resource?

Tell Trump that in order to save Mar-a-Lago he has to stick up some wind turbines to blow off the wind.

Wait, I forgot about the windmill cancer thing.  So even if they did build them, it would be somewhere full of brown people they don't care about so they can try to magically give them cancer.

Wind is a finite resource since it's caused by the sun.  Someday the sun will die.


Not to mention all those solar panels sucking up its energy
 
tfresh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: They've said this before, though, and we ended up with a season where the strongest storm was a Taco Tuesday fart blown off the starboard side of a Princess Cruise ship by a fat guy docked in Key West.


They say it practically every year. Being from Louisiana we don't even budge unless its CAT II or higher... unless you're one of the brilliant people that decided that cheap, low lying ground NO ONE ever built in before... because it floods, was a good place to build your home (hint: the lower areas of New Orleans or anywhere within 800 yards of any bayou, river or flood canal.)
 
drtgb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
berylman

drtgb: Do you remember that year not long ago when all those famous singers died and people were saying it was the worst year ever? We are not even half way with 2020.

You stole my thought from the aethersphere! *tiny upraised fist and all that*


You took the time to find a video link.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rcain: You might as well vote Trump, because theres nothing worse than false hope, and Trump at least will ensure societal collapse comes faster, so that we can move on to picking up the pieces and rising from the ashes in the aftermath


This was inevitable. Humans have chosen to ignore the consequence of overpopulation, and have simply overpopulated. It's poor decision making.

Almost every single major problem confronting mankind right now: War, poverty, famine, disease, pollution, and global change would either be eliminated or greatly reduced by a manageable population size of humans.

And no one is talking about culling. Just a reduction in births. Not that there won't be a culling. Nature will take care of that if we fail to reduce our size voluntarily.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
it is the end times!  repent heathens!

media.swncdn.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size



His Judgement Cometh
Youtube cdHoc3bzX8U
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: sno man: There's snow on the ground and it's still actually snowing. 2020 can just FARK right off any time now.

Username checks out, tone seems slightly off


He sounds quite frosty
 
