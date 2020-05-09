 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   South Korea: Let's close it up again   (newsweek.com) divider line
67
    More: News, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, South Korea, Seoul, country's capital city, new coronavirus case, Korean government, health officials, nationwide health advisory  
•       •       •

3173 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2020 at 10:34 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they found 13 cases I wonder how many more there are that they haven't been able to track down.

Then again, I've heard reports that they are rather aggressive about using cell phone tracking data without much allowance for privacy when they are doing contact tracing. Regardless, shutting down bars and nightclubs for 30 days now sounds like a better idea than waiting 3 weeks and having to shut down a great deal more for longer.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't help but think that bars and nightclubs should be the last things to reopen.

And I love bars

/I'm too old for nightclubs
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will Korean Baseball still be played?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: I can't help but think that bars and nightclubs should be the last things to reopen.

And I love bars

/I'm too old for nightclubs


Seems somewhat counterproductive to keeping things in check.  I mean how do they expect people to social distance?

And maybe if you are released from quarantine you don't visit 5 bars in one night.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pay close attention. This is what is coming to an America near you.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Gubbo: I can't help but think that bars and nightclubs should be the last things to reopen.

And I love bars

/I'm too old for nightclubs

Seems somewhat counterproductive to keeping things in check.  I mean how do they expect people to social distance?

And maybe if you are released from quarantine you don't visit 5 bars in one night.


You've been released from quarantine. You might assume you're fine.

And want to celebrate
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bars and nightclubs were open?

OK then.

/"spready" in more ways than one
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: BizarreMan: Gubbo: I can't help but think that bars and nightclubs should be the last things to reopen.

And I love bars

/I'm too old for nightclubs

Seems somewhat counterproductive to keeping things in check.  I mean how do they expect people to social distance?

And maybe if you are released from quarantine you don't visit 5 bars in one night.

You've been released from quarantine. You might assume you're fine.

And want to celebrate


So we're adding in hookers and a hotel suite?  Sweet!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So South Korea is gonna be fine. The rest of us? All signs point to "Orange Idiocy"....
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, when you jam people into close proximity like that in the midst of a pandemic, nothing good is going to come from it. Just one bartender in an Austrian ski resort village is thought to have infected hundreds and spread the virus to multiple European countries for the first time.

Crowded bars and clubs will have to remain closed for a long time or you'll continue to have mass, untraceable flareups.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: Pay close attention. This is what is coming to an America near you.


This.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

browneye: snocone: Pay close attention. This is what is coming to an America near you.

This.


13 cases? How would you even notice.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just wait until the political rallies restart here.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want to show this article to the climbing gym owners that are chomping at the bit to open.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: browneye: snocone: Pay close attention. This is what is coming to an America near you.

This.

13 cases? How would you even notice.


When it is your wife, you shall notice.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Bars and nightclubs were open?

OK then.

/"spready" in more ways than one


Fark user imageView Full Size


They had things fairly under control. Problem is that there will be those types that decide to visit 5 bars and nightclubs in one night so the rest of us can't have nice things.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Marcus Aurelius: Bars and nightclubs were open?

OK then.

/"spready" in more ways than one

[Fark user image image 850x523]

They had things fairly under control. Problem is that there will be those types that decide to visit 5 bars and nightclubs in one night so the rest of us can't have nice things.


Luckily Americans are more responsible.

Unless toaster ovens are involved.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: wademh: Marcus Aurelius: Bars and nightclubs were open?

OK then.

/"spready" in more ways than one

[Fark user image image 850x523]

They had things fairly under control. Problem is that there will be those types that decide to visit 5 bars and nightclubs in one night so the rest of us can't have nice things.

Luckily Americans are more responsible.

Unless toaster ovens are involved.


One way store aisles are tyranny!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Gubbo: wademh: Marcus Aurelius: Bars and nightclubs were open?

OK then.

/"spready" in more ways than one

[Fark user image image 850x523]

They had things fairly under control. Problem is that there will be those types that decide to visit 5 bars and nightclubs in one night so the rest of us can't have nice things.

Luckily Americans are more responsible.

Unless toaster ovens are involved.

One way store aisles are tyranny!


Remember the Boston Hand Sanitizer Party!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Florida, they'd say it's only 15 cases, why would we shut down for 11 cases, three of the tests were probably wrong anyway so there's only 3 cases we have this under control.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Will Korean Baseball still be played?


It wouldn't make sense for them to play any other kind.
 
sunsawed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Karen and you have to shut everything in S Korea.

We are a Nation of Karens.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Pay close attention. This is what is coming to an America near you.


I don't the US shutting down again, there's no way. There are too many Freedumbs out there screeching about it.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I can't help but think that bars and nightclubs should be the last things to reopen.

And I love bars

/I'm too old for nightclubs


What? Bars/Nightclubs always need that creepy middle aged guy standing in the corner.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Pay close attention. This is what is coming to an America near you.


Going to be a hell of a lot more than 13 cases though.
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: browneye: snocone: Pay close attention. This is what is coming to an America near you.

This.

13 cases? How would you even notice.


Take a deep breath and imagine an America whose president ISN'T an inveterate dipsh*t, where federal resources go to getting testing kits to everyone in the country, and where the entire COVID response ISN'T being run by the inveterate dipsh*t president's son-in-law who has never held a real job in his life.

Adult people behaving responsibly in crisis is "how you even notice" fluctuations in the death rate.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: browneye: snocone: Pay close attention. This is what is coming to an America near you.

This.

13 cases? How would you even notice.


You are correct sir (or madam)!  13,000 new cases will not cause a re-shutdown in America!

Don't you know?  It's a hoax!  Why in the White House, we ignore social distancing, don't wear masks, sneeze without covering up, and don't even wash our hands!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Pay close attention. This is what is coming to an America near you.


No, it's not. If America were capable of an effective response like South Korea, we would not have 80,000 dead.

The death total in South Korea is 256. Total since January. The US has 256 new dead every 3 hours.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay locked down forever or reopen gradually to keep the curve flat enough for hospitals to handle the patient load.

There are options between open everything now and living on a prison planet.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hand Banana: I don't the US shutting down again, there's no way. There are too many Freedumbs out there screeching about it.


There aren't. Polls overwhelmingly favor shelter in place and the protests are invariably "there are dozens of us!" led and boosted by paid protesters.

America won't shut down again but the only reason is the investor class decided a couple million dead is an acceptable price to pay to maintain the status quo. Especially considering the hardest hit will be minorities and small businesses.  The protests are just smoke and mirrors and the media is gleefully playing along.
 
ENS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News is running two stories on a loop:

1. Michael Flynn is actually George Washington

2. It's glorious re-opening America week

I feel like I'm watching a horror movie at half speed. Hell is coming in a few weeks because of these maniacs.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

snocone: Pay close attention. This is what is coming to an America near you.


Except Trump and Red State Governors won't force anyone to close back up. And they won't release the data.
 
Gig103 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

snocone: Pay close attention. This is what is coming to an America near you.


Not quite. The jump in cases sure. The back pedaling and prompt reaction, not at all.
 
ENS [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Stay locked down forever or reopen gradually to keep the curve flat enough for hospitals to handle the patient load.

There are options between open everything now and living on a prison planet.


By the White House's own metrics there shouldn't be all these re-openings. Cases are going up, not down.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Coming soon, to a United States near you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Asymptomatic. Tell me what it means to you!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who exactly thought it'd be a good idea to reopen the bars and nightclubs so early?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ENS: Fox News is running two stories on a loop:

1. Michael Flynn is actually George Washington

2. It's glorious re-opening America week

I feel like I'm watching a horror movie at half speed. Hell is coming in a few weeks because of these maniacs.


Gargoyles? Wasn't that something? Whole movie was at half-speed except when somebody was talking.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Best Korea would track down every person the man has come in contact with and shot them.  He would've been fed to the tigers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a learning curve. Every country, county, province, state and municipality is a a laboratory. Don't reopen places of promiscuous gathering and paces that are tightly enclosed.

No airplanes for you unless you stay in your farking seat, wear a facemask, don't join the Mile High Club in the washroom, and are going from one place to one place and staying put when you get there.

One lesson I have learned is I should only shop in one store per day. No trying several or all the stores to see if they have frozen fruit. They don't. Also, you should wait along the side of the sidewalk or road until people pass you. I was already doing this a lot during heavy snow because the trails made by other people are very narrow.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Best Korea would track down every person the man has come in contact with and shot them.  He would've been fed to the tigers.


And the tigers would already have coronavirus and would be going cough, cough, cough. Pretty kitties.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Asymptomatic. Tell me what it means to you!


Aretha?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And you have the one fact that too many people ignore : everyone will catch this.  Inevitable.  Can't hide forever.  At some point, you will have to emerge from your cocoon, and the virus is there. More people will catch it, some will die, most won't, but you will have to deal with it.  How long do you hide, at what expense ?  Stretching this out does not reduce deaths, it just kicks the can down the road for later deaths.  Better to man up and face it, and get the show back on the road, while you still have a show. You snooze, you lose.  So tired of "OMG ! Gotta keep everything locked down !"   No, you don't, because EVERYBODY WILL CATCH THIS !    EVERYONE !
If it is your time to go, you will.. if not, you won't.   Get it sooner, get it later, but you will get it.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Who exactly thought it'd be a good idea to reopen the bars and nightclubs so early?


Bar and nightclub owners.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
By the way, my home province has two new cases bringing the total up to 120, 118 of them considered recovered. No deaths. I notice Maine has had 63 deaths at least, and Nova Scotia 44 (most of them in one senior's home, a very large one). If you combine the populations of the three Maritime provinces you get about the same population as Maine, so the numbers can be compared more or less directly. Newfoundland has more cases but few deaths, if any. Being an island, it is fairly easy to isolate, and PEI and Cape Breton are also fairly closed spaces, so when the re-opening progresses to open borders again, the four provinces can gradually become one bubble, which was basically their intent in 1864 when they began the process which became Confederation. The Confederation Bridge, by the way, is 11 kilometers across the Strait or 9 miles. Few tigers are crossing it on foot.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: brantgoose: Asymptomatic. Tell me what it means to you!

Aretha?


She is now, God Bless her.

But funny you should mention the singer of "Respect". We still need more of that, especially for women, blacks, the elderly, and so forth. Key demographics start at home, but are everywhere and should be everywhere of concern to us all.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

snocone: Pay close attention. This is what is coming to an America near you.


The whole World is dealing with it, not just America..  those who have not been exposed to it eventually will... either they survive or they don't.. 98+% do.  Or do you just want to play 'kick the can' ?
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.