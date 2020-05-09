 Skip to content
(Carscoops)   Lose job, drive truck over the Boss's Ferrari, go to jail. Game over   (carscoops.com) divider line
39
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Four days? Most of us can fake it all the way through probation.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who drives their good car to work?  Or is that his beater?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Who drives their good car to work?  Or is that his beater?


There's a segment of trucking people (drivers as well as managers) that are motorheads about everything. We had a guy that owned a customized pickup, a Corvette and at least one Harley.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok, lot os questions here
First, the guy runs out and there just happens to be a truck running he can jump into and ram the bosses car with
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems like a "Chicago way" kind of deal.

Who brings a Ferrari to a truckmatch?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a couple of guys who were getting kicked out of the Army, so they broke into the motorpool, stole a tank, and went monster truck rally all over the place. Mainly on the CO's humvee, but they caused something like $150k in damage to a bunch of vehicles. That was a sight to behold.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Dino, not his real name, thinks he's a real tough guy. A gangster. A mob guy. And he loves his fancy car. He parks it in front of his Italian restaurant in the middle of a huge parking lot. So it never gets dinged. And how could it? The parking lot holds 300 vehicles and his restaurant seats 180 at best. And it's always dead. It's a money laundering front. A money drop. He has a nice office, cable tv, couple safes. Private bath, shower, even a nice bedroom hidden in there.

But Dino thinks too highly of himself. And he makes moves on female employees. One in particular. Her brother doesn't like that. But he is told, you know, Dino's a made man. You can not do anything to him.
So the brother, he formulates a plan. He goes to a junkyard and gets a running 4wd truck, and buys it for $100 cash, no title, and never registers it. Just puts it in the barn, and welds steel struts sticking out of the frame at all different angles. A sunburst pattern from a birds eye view. Then, he takes scrap guard rail that he has collected from said junkyard and welds a perimeter around that truck, like the biggest bumper car you ever saw in your life.
And when he is done, he goes over the beast. Makes sure it runs, stops, handles well enough for a onetime stint at a demolition derby, keeping this project top secret and literally under wraps.
And he waits, and watches the weather channel. He keeps and eye on Dino and his schedule, too.
One not so fine day, it rains. I mean buckets, sheets, sideways, howling, terrible gusts, and flooding. No one is going anywhere.
Dino, alone in his lair, is watching tv. No windows. Private, hidden office, stocked bar, restaurant kitchen attached. Perfect shelter in a storm. He isn't going home in this weather. Not in his prized car.

Everyone goes home, he locks up from inside.

He can't hear the wind, or the rain beating down on the roof.

Or the 4 wheel drive truck playing bumper car with his import outside.
It gets pushed, shoved, slid, skidded, banged, slammed, beat, crumpled, and otherwise reconstructed externally until nothing resembling what it was is left and it is gently slid back into its parking space, alone, in the dark, in a storm you can't see your hand in front of your face for the rain.

The 4 wheel drive truck goes to the barn, where a torch removes the exoskeleton and first light sees it into a crusher, rails in the back.

The prized possession of Dino's?
Well, the insurance appraiser said it looked exactly like he had taken it out in some pretty bad weather, and bounced it off of every guardrail in the state, hydroplaning, and told the aromatically hung over Dino, claim denied.

I don't know why I told you that story.
It just came to mind, reading TFA.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was not deemed fit (or stable) for the job.

Hard to argue with that assessment now.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Hero tag?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's not going to buff out easily...
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some postings on Reddit and Facebook supported (falsely, from what it seems) that the trucker lost his marbles after the company owner stopped paying his drivers, but from what we can deduct, that doesn't hold true.

Never let the truth get in the way of a good story, especially with imaginary Internet points at stake.
 
Cool story, fella.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vudukungfu:

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the driver has a hard time getting over things. In this case, a Ferrari.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax, my dad's a TV repairman. He's got this ultimate set of tools. I can fix it!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Who drives their good car to work?  Or is that his beater?


A friend of mine drives her Corvette to work.

/And her boyfriend is young enough to be her son.
//Handling a mid-life crisis the right way.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well if they ever in San Antonio Texas I would definitely buy them a tallboy
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why did he only tap it?
 
mchaboud
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baka-san: Ok, lot os questions here
First, the guy runs out and there just happens to be a truck running he can jump into and ram the bosses car with


In packed shipping areas with company trucks that are puzzle parked into available space, it's not uncommon to leave the keys in the trucks, or at least it wasn't when my dad drove tractor trailer deliveries.

That said, when it's owner operators, trucks are much more likely to be locked...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is the boss' trophy wife ok?
 
mchaboud
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So I love a good wagon or shooting brake as much as the next gear-rowing brown wagon jalopnik haunting motor nerd, but I'll be damned... I just can't be that sad about *that* car going away.  Those things rank somewhere between the Mondial and a zip hoodie for Ferrari shiat that interests me.  Pass.

Now, that 308 GTS parked at Target with panel gaps that would make a Tesla blush?  Sign me up.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Could this story BE any more dodgy and convoluted?
 
Cormee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's no way he's going to get a good reference
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HAMSTER!
 
shaggai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pacman Dying - Sound Effect
Youtube OvYws8qnTW0
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Other accounts are claiming that the trucker in question jumped out of the semi right before it toppled the expensive Ferrari, which is worth between $200,000 and $280,000 in the used car market."

Not anymore.
 
Current Resident [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a Ferrari hatchback. Nothing of value was lost.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guess he won't have to worry about groceries for a few days, anyway.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Could this story BE any more dodgy and convoluted?


It's pretty straightforward. What's "dodgy and convoluted" are all the folks on social media who've basically attributed three different and apparently spurious stories to the photos we saw.

Asshole threw a temper tantrum, decided he was going to take it out on the owner's Ferrari. End of story. He did $200K-280K in damages, assaulted the owner (and, quite possibly, attempted to kill the owner), all because he didn't get his way. No one was seriously hurt or killed, and the asshole's in custody.

Everything else is sophistry, bias, or just out-and-out bullshiat, apparently.
 
Spego
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Current Resident: It's a Ferrari hatchback. Nothing of value was lost.


😠
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Who drives their good car to work?  Or is that his beater?


There's a big construction project just down my street. One of the dudes who works there drives a Porsche to work. Every day I hope to see the crane tip over onto it.
 
rcain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At first I thought it was a tricked out Civic or other such sporty hatchback for low rent street racers
But no, I guess when people who drive trashy ricers come into some money, they throw down for the Ferrari GTC4Lusso
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Having a hard time picking a side.

On one hand we have a guy who makes enough from his trucking business to drive a Ferrari,yet is dumb enough to drive it to work. (BIL is a truck driver so I know the money for that car came from not paying the drivers enough.) So, total douche bag.

On the other hand, we have a driver who, on his first run, threw a fit because is trick was a 2019 rather than a 2020 and responds to being fired by having a temper tantrum and causing property damage.

Nope. No winners here.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My mental image of this is a couple of scenes from Road House.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Game Over Man - The Duel: Test Drive II (SNES - SUPER NINTENDO)
Youtube B80btsL_sBM
game over man
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Worth it
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
White Volvo, Chicago....this sounds like one of those fly by night Russian companies that infest Chicago. Cheap pay on 1099, always one step away from DOT pulling their operating authority, reopening under a new name when they do get shut down. I bet the owner and the driver were both wearing tracksuits when the incident happened.
 
