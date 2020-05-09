 Skip to content
(The Week)   The robot dogs are here and they want you to socially distance. You choose your fate if you don't comply within 20 seconds   (theweek.com) divider line
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are they like the dogs in Snowcrash? Because that would be pretty effective.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


6 feet apart or 6 feet under, your choice
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Affirmative.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rover?

Enter Rover
Youtube I6Ffr1U7KMY
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have models with gun mounts.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the robo-warfare apocalypse is inevitable if our other apocalypses don't get here first.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. The virus will probably go away in the warm weather and 451° is pretty warm.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: They have models with gun mounts.


and bee mouths
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Greetings human.  It is 2 am and I must purge fluids.  Then I believe I shall bark at random items until human next door yells he's notified the authorities
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am your robot vet and your robodog needs several upgrades.  Had you come in sooner, it would have been much much cheaper but now it isn't. You can't put a price on your robodog.  Those people in the waiting room will stare at you judgmentally if you walk out without your robodog.  The girl behind the counter will cry if she's forced to recycle such a new robodog.  So, cash?  We have a handy credit card.  Only 25 percent interest
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Citizen, pick up the poop....
 
skipperjohn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do they pee on you if you don't comply?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes, but can Spot be trained to do the type of computationally complex mechanical labor trunts want to base our economy upon such as trimming flashing from injection molded plastic or deboning a chicken?
 
nrx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They're not too bad..

UpTown Spot
Youtube kHBcVlqpvZ8
 
xebec
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Boston Terrier:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Boston Dynamic:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the robot is also fitted with cameras that will also help authorities keep track of potential crowding (the cameras are apparently not collecting personal data, nor will they be able to recognize or track people).

Sure they won't.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can they be tased?
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Black Mirror wasn't supposed to be a docuseries, yo.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
<Fark: cop.hateTM> Make them bullet proof. </Fark: cop.hateTM>
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nrx: They're not too bad..

[YouTube video: UpTown Spot]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does he leave little batteries lying around?

/what's this doing here on Caturday?
 
