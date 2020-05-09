 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TreeHugger)   If you really want to be ready for a recession you better make sure your car is paid off, you pack a lunch every day for work, and you cook more meatless meals   (treehugger.com) divider line
45
    More: Unlikely, Automobile, Carbon dioxide, Sustainable transport, Greenhouse gas, Late-2000s recession, Great Recession, use of electricity, Investment  
•       •       •

701 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2020 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
TFA mentions ditching one's car, but doesn't offer alternatives and their advantages. Lazy ass writer is a lazy ass.

Bike more.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trent eats breakfast at work three days a week because he's crunched for time.

Came to ridicule this, but remembered I used to buy a $7 plate of eggs and corned beef almost every day at the office, but since teleworking became my life, I have cereal and milk at home instead.

I kind of hope some of the temporary changes we've been forced to make become permanent.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MrBallou: Trent eats breakfast at work three days a week because he's crunched for time.

Came to ridicule this, but remembered I used to buy a $7 plate of eggs and corned beef almost every day at the office, but since teleworking became my life, I have cereal and milk at home instead.

I kind of hope some of the temporary changes we've been forced to make become permanent.


Believe it or not, I adjusted to this new way of life years ago and haven't really had to change much since the 'rona came 'round.

The biggest difference is I prepare all my meals instead of almost all.

/missing the local brew pub/music scene
//still have their beer on tap
///1/2 price kegs curb-side sales
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Done, done, and oh fark I hope it doesn't come to that...
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stock up on essential tools too. Sewing machine, table saw, power washer, home repair stuff. Learn how to do for yourself. We're going to have to downgrade our luxury package and make do with much less over the next, 5 years?
 
cwick [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't eat feedlot meat. Animals are a vital part of agricultural systems, if used properly.  Eat grass fed or pasture raised meat and help reduce CO2 emissions, not to mention being a healthier alternative than the overprocessed fake meat.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's recession proof? People thinking they know what's best for everyone.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people don't have to worry about the work part.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Isn't that pretty much treehugger's default stance, recession or not?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
1945 called
 
Datanerd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is another of those articles that tells people it's their latte, not the low salary they're getting, that's the real problem?
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: TFA mentions ditching one's car, but doesn't offer alternatives and their advantages. Lazy ass writer is a lazy ass.

Bike more.


Nope.  My town isn't bike friendly, and for work I sometimes have to go 70+ miles with ~50 pounds of tools.

Try harder.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why dont poor people just spend less money?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: TFA mentions ditching one's car, but doesn't offer alternatives and their advantages. Lazy ass writer is a lazy ass.

Bike more.


And their blog sucks.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does Beefaroni count as "meat?"
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
guys, get snipped. Only costs about 500 bucks and will safe you a lifetime of grief and expense.

/$200,000 to raise a kid to 18... nope.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: TFA mentions ditching one's car, but doesn't offer alternatives and their advantages. Lazy ass writer is a lazy ass.


Who has probably lived at his current town less than a year and thinks he has all the answers. I say "town" as I, having never spent longer than 2 weeks in the US myself, has a concept of just HOW FARKING MASSIVE American cities really are. If you don't have a car you better know someone who does as publc transport - on the tremendous assumption that it's ran as efficiently as possible - cannot get 100% of the populace where it needs to go 100% of the time. Even then, if no councils or tranpsort authorities have any fingers in any pies, you might to get halfway.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I just bought a yearling at a farm to be processed In a USDA approved faciliti in August. I will have meat.

I just realized I literally had a cow over this.

2020 is surreal.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If it comes to it you can always ask for a million dollars from your parents, too.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I used to buy a $7 plate of eggs and corned beef almost every day at the office,


So did I. But wifey complained about the farts.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: TFA mentions ditching one's car, but doesn't offer alternatives and their advantages. Lazy ass writer is a lazy ass.

Bike more.


Heck yeah.  
Wife and I ditched our car a little over 6 years ago and we haven't wanted one since.  I've got 2 bikes for haulin' stuff, and 2 different trailers depending on how much stuff I need to lug around.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: TwowheelinTim: TFA mentions ditching one's car, but doesn't offer alternatives and their advantages. Lazy ass writer is a lazy ass.

Bike more.

Heck yeah.  
Wife and I ditched our car a little over 6 years ago and we haven't wanted one since.  I've got 2 bikes for haulin' stuff, and 2 different trailers depending on how much stuff I need to lug around.


I'd like to see how dedicated you really are. You should move, and then document how you transport everything you own via bicycle.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: MDI_BugMan: TwowheelinTim: TFA mentions ditching one's car, but doesn't offer alternatives and their advantages. Lazy ass writer is a lazy ass.

Bike more.

Heck yeah.  
Wife and I ditched our car a little over 6 years ago and we haven't wanted one since.  I've got 2 bikes for haulin' stuff, and 2 different trailers depending on how much stuff I need to lug around.

I'd like to see how dedicated you really are. You should move, and then document how you transport everything you own via bicycle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: A lot of people don't have to worry about the work part.


No kidding, it's a shiat ton easier to recession proof yourself when you don't lose your job.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I just bought a yearling at a farm to be processed In a USDA approved faciliti in August. I will have meat.

I just realized I literally had a cow over this.

2020 is surreal.


That Fark sold your cow to a dozen other owners and is skipping town (with the cow) to take his show on the road to Shelbyville.
 
Xetal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like how they suggest you should quit your job. You know, the one where you get your health insurance through. During a pandemic. With 30 million people newly unemployed or laid off.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: MDI_BugMan: TwowheelinTim: TFA mentions ditching one's car, but doesn't offer alternatives and their advantages. Lazy ass writer is a lazy ass.

Bike more.

Heck yeah.  
Wife and I ditched our car a little over 6 years ago and we haven't wanted one since.  I've got 2 bikes for haulin' stuff, and 2 different trailers depending on how much stuff I need to lug around.

I'd like to see how dedicated you really are. You should move, and then document how you transport everything you own via bicycle.


well the Viet Cong did it.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sleep lack: guys, get snipped. Only costs about 500 bucks and will safe you a lifetime of grief and expense.

/$200,000 to raise a kid to 18... nope.


And after a certain age it's incredibly popular on dating sites if you mention it in your profile. /wink
 
Gramma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm having issues with my vision that have made me stop driving. It is terribly inconvenient. There is no public transportation and I can't currently see well enough to ride a bike.

Would not recommend giving up driving just to save money.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Xetal: I like how they suggest you should quit your job. You know, the one where you get your health insurance through. During a pandemic. With 30 million people newly unemployed or laid off.


Most people can't afford a quarter of a years salary for a deductible anyhow.

Why pay into something you can't even use anyhow?
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: MDI_BugMan: TwowheelinTim: TFA mentions ditching one's car, but doesn't offer alternatives and their advantages. Lazy ass writer is a lazy ass.

Bike more.

Heck yeah.
Wife and I ditched our car a little over 6 years ago and we haven't wanted one since.  I've got 2 bikes for haulin' stuff, and 2 different trailers depending on how much stuff I need to lug around.

I'd like to see how dedicated you really are. You should move, and then document how you transport everything you own via bicycle.


Something like these pictures?  I've got plenty more from when we moved in-town.
And when we moved from Philly to Columbus, I rented a truck like anybody else would.  Same when we want to take a weekend trip someplace, we rent a car.  We just don't need one all the time.
It's not practical for everyone, I get it; but we live close enough to where we work that it's really easy for us.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of course, the best thing you can do is ditch your car completely...

...and live under a bridge in a cardboard box!

/frugal
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Of course, the best thing you can do is ditch your car completely

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm already ahead on that.

I have enough little varmint guns to make the occasional squirrel or coyote sandwich.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

trippdogg: Of course, the best thing you can do is ditch your car completely...

...and live under a bridge in a cardboard box!

/frugal


For Treehugger if your footprint is larger than that of a sparrow you're raping the earth.
 
Xetal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Xetal: I like how they suggest you should quit your job. You know, the one where you get your health insurance through. During a pandemic. With 30 million people newly unemployed or laid off.

Most people can't afford a quarter of a years salary for a deductible anyhow.

Why pay into something you can't even use anyhow?


Mine is pretty good. My share of a 2 week ICU stay or a heart cath would be a financial disaster, but more routine care, an ER visit, or urgent care visit is pretty managable.

I'm aware that a lot of people (even with insurance) aren't that fortunate. Our hralthcare and insurance systems are not functional, but it still isn't a good idea to quit your stable job during a recession or depression.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sephjnr: TwowheelinTim: TFA mentions ditching one's car, but doesn't offer alternatives and their advantages. Lazy ass writer is a lazy ass.

Who has probably lived at his current town less than a year and thinks he has all the answers. I say "town" as I, having never spent longer than 2 weeks in the US myself, has a concept of just HOW FARKING MASSIVE American cities really are. If you don't have a car you better know someone who does as publc transport - on the tremendous assumption that it's ran as efficiently as possible - cannot get 100% of the populace where it needs to go 100% of the time. Even then, if no councils or tranpsort authorities have any fingers in any pies, you might to get halfway.


And even if you can get there on public transportation, it takes 2-5 times as long as driving.  Biking?  Helps to be young, fit and unconcerned with getting soaked 75% of the time or dying young.
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What if I don't have a car, I work from home so I eat cereal for lunch, and I'm too lazy to cook so I pretty much eat fruit and veg?

Is "recession ready" the new poor?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Car should be mostly paid off this year.  The pause on my student loan payment has been very helpful in that regard.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I bought gas this week for the first time in 2.5 months.  I spent $25. It was just me, Amazon trucks, and landscapers.  Weird times.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: TwowheelinTim: TFA mentions ditching one's car, but doesn't offer alternatives and their advantages. Lazy ass writer is a lazy ass.

Bike more.

Nope.  My town isn't bike friendly, and for work I sometimes have to go 70+ miles with ~50 pounds of tools.

Try harder.


To be fair he said "bike more", not "bike exclusively".  A person could drive to and from work but bike around to to do local stuff like shopping, movies, etc.  The hell if I'm gonna do it, but a person could.
 
crohret
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just paid off my car so I'm good then right?
 
varmitydog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, I live 20 miles outside of town and the closet mini-mart is 7 miles away.  Ditching the vehicles ain't gonna happen.

Everything else we already do. I can make better and healthier lunches, processed food is WAY too salty. As for paying six bucks for a cup of coffee, are you insane?  We use rags instead of paper products for clean up, and cheap vinegar and bleach.

One thing tfa doesn't mention is trash, holy moly you city folks generate a lot of it.  We compost and use a burn drum, most small rusted metal goes into a water pond for the iron water and why do folks throw away leather, the berry bushes and fruit trees thrive on it.  People actually go to the store and buy bags of dirt?  How bizzare.

Aye, it's a different way of life.  But I've gone from being a grit redneck to a rugged conservationalist and now I'm a freaking treehugger.  Whatever.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TwowheelinTim: TFA mentions ditching one's car, but doesn't offer alternatives and their advantages. Lazy ass writer is a lazy ass.

Bike more.


Yep.  Try having kids and not having a car.   Impossible.   Although having a kid is bad for the environment so I guess I shouldn't have done that.  Also the fact I am living and consuming is bad for the environment so I should just hurry up and die.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.