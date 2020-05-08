 Skip to content
(WATE Knoxville)   "They got 5 pounds of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and a pound of M&M's and two pounds of Sour Patch Kids and two bags of potato chips... two beers and two Diet Cokes and about 20 Zyrtecs." Sounds like quite the bear party   (wate.com) divider line
    Tennessee, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, American Black Bear, black bear, East Tennessee  
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wildlife officials say if you see a bear, keep your distance, and to call authorities. They also stress that bears can move very fast, and advise people to not follow them or get close to them.

Especially when they're hopped up on that much sugar.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, a typical Farker's daily menu. Plus something to help them out with their seasonal allergies.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shoot, a bear could have a real good weekend in the woods with all that stuff.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Once you get locked into a serious junk food collection, the tendency is to push it as far as you can.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were somewhere around Bearstow on the edge of the desert when the M&Ms began to take hold
 
uttertosh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I went to a stoner bear party once. Couldn't sit for a week.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We can't stop here...It's bear country...
 
