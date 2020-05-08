 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Who steals a tree? Honestly   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
a.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
this is what happens when they don't open the garden centres.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's more common than you might think.  They're expensive and just sitting around outside.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody who wants a tree for free.
 
Insain2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone who's dog needed a "TreePotty".....................
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Druids on a mission to reclaim the ill-begotten elm
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ever play Animal Crossing?
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Japanese maples can be worth a lot of cabbage.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mature trees are farking expensive. The equipment to move and plant mature trees is expensive. Businesses try to cut costs wherever they can.  You can make really good money (or at least pay the equipment loans on time) if the product you sell costs you nothing.

Same goes for large rocks or nice sand.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Behold the leaf of said tree. Japanese maples are probably more likely to be stolen than other trees, especially when their leaves are green. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sephjnr: [Fark user image 500x447]


Don't kid yourself Jimmy. If a pelican got the chance he'd eat you and everyone you cared about.
 
joker420
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was deported.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy would
 
i ignore u
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's been done before.

Maude saves a Tree
Youtube 3EEYHIZGGu0
 
powhound
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: Behold the leaf of said tree. Japanese maples are probably more likely to be stolen than other trees, especially when their leaves are green. [Fark user image image 425x425]


Why green?

Mrs. Pow insisted on a Japanese maple. It's in our front yard. She frets constantly that the leaves are not red enough. This tree is the bane of my existence. I would pay someone to come "steal" it. Basically it's a worthless yard decoration. It doesn't flower. It doesn't produce anything useful. In three years it has barely grown at all. In fact the top part died so I trimmed it off a few days ago. The only thing it has over rose bushes is that it doesn't try to maim you if you walk too close.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: Behold the leaf of said tree. Japanese maples are probably more likely to be stolen than other trees, especially when their leaves are green. [Fark user image 425x425]


I had one of those growing in a container on my balcony.  I was going to make it into a bonsai, but then a heat wave came, and I must not have watered it enough because it dropped all its leaves and never recovered.  I know a guy who has a lot of them that just grow from seed in his yard, and he rescues them.
 
archeochick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The guy in the article said it was a "ten dollar tree". What the hell is going on in Canada that a Japanese Maple is worth 10$ ???
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who can own a rock? Who can own a tree?
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was my neighbor.
 
Ebenator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sephjnr: [Fark user image image 500x447]


Came here for this
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

668NeighborOfTheBeast: That was my neighbor.


The Beast had his Japanese maple stolen?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

archeochick: The guy in the article said it was a "ten dollar tree". What the hell is going on in Canada that a Japanese Maple is worth 10$ ???


A grown one isn't, but a little twigling probably is worth about $10.  One that's maybe one year old and a foot high.  The one the guy in the video took was maybe 3 or 4 years old, so maybe $150 at the nursery, but it had also been planted, which costs money and/or effort.  The installed value of that tree could easily be $300.
 
