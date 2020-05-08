 Skip to content
"Tell me how to grieve when we're not permitted to have a funeral"
10
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So sorry for your loss, Mother.   But the funeral does not start or end the grief.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll do it for you
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But stuff.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time you see a picture of refugees and finally get it, grieve for your loss of innocence.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The first thing you need to understand is that your daughter chose the sweet release of death over having to live with a vapid, self-centered, coont like you (and she made the right choice).

Tell you how to grieve? How 'bout you figure that out on your own, you useless twat.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Next time you see a picture of refugees and finally get it, grieve for your loss of innocence.


Think I'll set the old thermostat up a few degrees.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pintrest
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I lost my son when he was 21. It's been 12 years. The grief is still there. Every day. 24/7. I thought I understood when others lost a child. Until I lost my own. He crashed his motorcycle less than a mile from his mothers home. His mother and my other 2 sons aged 12 and 14 drove up on the accident. They got to speak to him before he passed. He had come by my work and ask me to go to lunch with him. I didnt because we were really busy. Every day I wonder if it wouldve made a difference. If hed be alive today. Funerals are a part of the grieving process. But not to the point of getting you over the grieving process. I feel for her. Her journey is only beginning. And that journey will be there for the rest of her life. If I had not had other children that depended on me I dont think I wouldve made it. I love all 5 of my children. But a large part of me died with my son that day. May she find enough peace in her heart and mind to make it day to day. It's what her daughter would want. That's how I cope. I know my son would be so angry if he felt I was sad or unhappy because of him passing away. So I try my best to function and be a good dad husband grandpa and be there for my loved ones because i know that would make him happy.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: The first thing you need to understand is that your daughter chose the sweet release of death over having to live with a vapid, self-centered, coont like you (and she made the right choice).

Tell you how to grieve? How 'bout you figure that out on your own, you useless twat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh FFS.  Look, I'm sorry that your daughter died of cancer during a pandemic.  That sucks.  But I'm sure you can think of a better way to honor her memory than complaining about how unfair it all is on Huffington Post.  I get it, you're upset, you don't want to hear it, but think about doing something more meaningful.   You're not the only one in this situation, and in the past when similar things happened people came together to build memorials.  They organized foundations to try to prevent these things from happening again.  They did Good Deeds in the name of those they had lost.  You can do that too, if you care enough.

/ or maybe you're just trying to cash in with a gofundme
 
