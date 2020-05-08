 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Siegfried & RIP   (twitter.com) divider line
34
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1058 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 08 May 2020 at 9:47 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Damn, this is sad to hear. I know he & Siegfried have been the butt of jokes forever, but this suck (esp the reason too).
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
God damn Carole Baskin!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least the tigers will eat well this month
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I seriously thought one of their tigers ate him years ago.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was Covid the name of one of the tigers?
 
jlt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This really sucks. My ex husband and I saw them at The Mirage, early 2000s.

It was a great show.
:(
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: At least the tigers will eat well this month


Their hired help is also susceptible to COVID-19, unfortunately.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like to believe that the tiger who attacked him was actually trying to protect him. As much shiat as they got, they loved their tigers. R.I.P.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The true Tiger King.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh no. Not someone actually useful to humanity.
 
The Red Zone [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Definitely not how I thought it would end.  Assumptions based solely on The Simpsons, but still.

/rip
//This sheet is getting old
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: God damn Carole Baskin!


I find it endlessly fascinating that the least sleazy person on Tiger King very likely chopped her husband up and fed him to tigers.

Yes, she's pretty goddamn sleazy. But she's also not building a haram.
 
mcreadyblue [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Was Covid the name of one of the tigers?


Mantecore was the name of the tiger.  Horn will be buried in his special Mantecore fur coat.
 
Tannhauser [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: God damn Carole Baskin!


Siegfried: I'm never going to financially recover from this.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This virus seems to target B-List celebrities and retired A-List musicians.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Face eating leopard party did this
 
alice_600
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weren't Roy and Siggy there lovers?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fails for lack of caturday tag
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

alice_600: Weren't Roy and Siggy there lovers?


No perfectly straight couple. Waay Hetro. No Homo. Just Good Friends.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This virus seems to target B-List celebrities and retired A-List musicians.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I seriously thought one of their tigers ate him years ago.


Did that not happen?
I could have sworn I read that here on Fark.
April fools joke? Satire? My mind playing tricks based on Simpson's brainwashing?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He will never financially recover from this.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

alice_600: Weren't Roy and Siggy there lovers?


They were, back in the day.  But they split up years and years ago.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

RIP Roy
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Was Covid the name of one of the tigers?


A friend of mine just bought an RV. He named it "Rona"
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: SumoJeb: I seriously thought one of their tigers ate him years ago.

Did that not happen?
I could have sworn I read that here on Fark.
April fools joke? Satire? My mind playing tricks based on Simpson's brainwashing?


From Wiki:

2003 tiger attack[edit]
On October 3, 2003, during a show at the Mirage, a seven-year-old white tiger named Mantecore attacked Roy. As part of the act but veering off script, Roy held his microphone to Mantecore's mouth and told him to say "hello" to the audience. Mantecore responded by biting Roy's sleeve. Roy swatted the Tiger and barked "release!" but Mantecore then knocked Roy down with his leg and pinned him to the floor.
As standby trainers rushed in from offstage to assist, Mantecore bit into Roy's neck and carried him offstage. Trainers were finally able to get the tiger to release Roy after spraying him with CO2 canisters, the last resort available.[9]
The attack severed Roy's spine, inflicted critical blood loss, and caused severe injuries to other parts of his body, permanently affecting his ability to move, walk, and speak. Roy also suffered a stroke although doctors at the only Level I trauma center in Nevada, University Medical Center, could not determine if the stroke occurred before or after Mantecore dragged him offstage.[10][11][12][9][13]​
While being taken to the hospital, Roy said, "Mantecore is a great cat. Make sure no harm comes to Mantecore."[14] Roy told People Magazine in September 2004 that Mantecore "saved his life" by attempting to drag him to safety after he suffered a stroke.[15] Steve Wynn, owner of the Mirage, later said the tiger was reacting to a "beehive" hairdo adorning a female audience member in the front row. The injury to Roy prompted the Mirage to close the show and 267 cast and crew members were laid off.[16]
When trainer Chris Lawrence, who saved Roy's life by deploying the CO2 canisters, later refuted Siegfried & Roy's and Steve Wynn's explanations for why the tiger attacked Roy, the duo responded by calling Lawrence an "alcoholic." Lawrence stated that Mantecore was "off" that night and in an irritable mood and Roy had failed to recognize that, resulting in Mantecore "doing what tigers do" - attacking.
Lawrence later said he believed that Siegfried & Roy and the Mirage covered up the real reason for the attack in order to protect their image and brand.[9]

He lived, but sounds like it was a bad attack
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: God damn Carole Baskin!


this. that farking biatch
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That sucks.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tiger King and Siegfried need to hook up now.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where is Mayor Trailerpark's tweet telling Siegfried to get back to work?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.