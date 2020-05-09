 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Hope that London vacation you'd booked is more than 15 days long. Bonus: free lodging for the first two weeks   (reuters.com) divider line
    News, United Kingdom, Isle of Man, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, British Isles, Channel Islands, limited easing of Britain, cautious approach  
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The UK is the second-worst-hit country in the world by total deaths; fourth-worst per capita. The daily figures are still 80-90% of the peak. There's still no test and trace system, there's still little compliance with even the minimal lockdown restrictions the government has imposed.

They won't be engaging in mandatory quarantine in controlled facilities, they won't be doing temperature screening, and they won't be extending the isolation to the other residents of wherever the travellers are staying.

What's the point of this? It might have been a useful delaying policy in January or February, or even early March. Now it just feels like someone in the government came across an old article criticising them for not implementing some quick-and-easy border restrictions back when Spain and Italy were first being hit hard, and thought "right then better get on it."
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this is Boris's 'wall', huh?

\only sorta joking
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You dont expect a nation that built its wealth on pirating the south american treasure the Spanish were looting, to be able to govern intelligently do you?

Never gone against the paddle
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a world community we need to seriously curtail international travel, forever.  Maybe allow pleasure travel at 1 or 2 percent of what it was before the corona.  Maybe.

Travel is what speed this disease.  And what will spread the next disease.  Unless computer viruses start infecting biological beings!

For international travel, we need people taking virtual trips.  Either through VR or through drugs.  Whatever.  Only cargo ships and cargo planes should be regular international transportation.  And the crews should stay on their vehicle, or in special isolation rooms right on the runway or dock.  With no interaction with the people in the country they are in.  Except for death squads if they break quarantine.  And of course, the products on the ship should be disinfected to whatever degree is possible.

For interbreeding projects, to reduce inbreeding, have people ship randomized sperm around the world, screed for virus of course.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like the flu.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm betting 1500 bucks on Paris in August.
 
planes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nobody will be giving you the first two weeks free.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who the hell is still travelling for vacations right now?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
travellers will have to provide the address sat which they will self-isolate

Good job, Rooters.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lucky me I managed to book the last train to Clarksville.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Who the hell is still travelling for vacations right now?


Covidiots.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Years ago I read a short story about an alternate history how societies around the world evolved around quarantine and isolation because of the black death. It was short stories at pivotal times throughout the history of the world, like how a Chinese doctor used essence of chrysanthemum against fleas during the black death and how shipping things had to sit in quarantine for long periods of time and how the airplanes development was being discouraged because how it would effect the world. Hmmmm should look for it in my bookcases, could take a while.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nobody will be letting Americans in for a looonnnnggg time. International travel for the US is dead for sure.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pkjun: The UK is the second-worst-hit country in the world by total deaths; fourth-worst per capita. The daily figures are still 80-90% of the peak. There's still no test and trace system, there's still little compliance with even the minimal lockdown restrictions the government has imposed.


Actually the daily death date (7 day moving average) is down to about half the peak.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Otherwise, I agree completely. This is a completely pointless move, since it won't be introduced for three weeks and won't be enforced when it's introduced.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pkjun: The UK is the second-worst-hit country in the world by total deaths; fourth-worst per capita. The daily figures are still 80-90% of the peak. There's still no test and trace system, there's still little compliance with even the minimal lockdown restrictions the government has imposed.


Know how I know you don't have a clue what you're talking about? I'm an essential worker and I'm out all day and the place is deserted. There is no rush hour. Streets are empty, stores are empty, even the big supermarkets are very quiet. Of course there are a few idiots ignoring the rules but the big worry now is that when the restrictions are lifter people will choose to carry on isolating. So where you get this idea that there is "little compliance" is a mystery. I can only assume from the Daily Mail.

I was criticised a few days ago for making a comment that didn't take into account population size, so population adjusted the worst country is Belgium.
Are COVID-19 death figures in the UK as high as they appear?
Youtube YNiAUPREkl8

And the UK is below or in line with other countries in Europe like Spain, Italy, France and Ireland. Want to pick on a country for not taking action? Try Sweden.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Although the UK government sounded quite good ("Follow the science")  right at the beginning it is becoming increasingly and painfully obvious that they haven't a farking clue. For a start, relying wholly on Neil "Nobber" Ferguson and his team at UCL for advice was a dreadful mistake ... total deaths are three times what they predicted and rising, and it's looking as if they have screwed up over this as badly as they screwed up over foot-and-mouth.

That aside, Johnson's indisposition revealed just what a bunch of third-raters he has in his cabinet. No real surprise since all the Tories with brains were remainers and have left the party over Brexit.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gee, what is a person to do for an entire fortnight? Fortnite?
 
