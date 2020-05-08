 Skip to content
(KUSI San Diego)   Is it me or do all the racist assholes go grocery shopping in the same California town?   (kusi.com) divider line
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sadly the area has been a hotbed of incest, and stupidity for years.  They make the Meth in lakeside and smoke it in Santee
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know what food for less is but judging by the name it isn't a high class establishment. It sounds like the place you go when walmart is to expensive.
 
DreamyAltarBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Santee, AKA Klantee. Yeah, it's like that.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: I don't know what food for less is but judging by the name it isn't a high class establishment. It sounds like the place you go when walmart is to expensive.


It's owned by Kroger, actually.

/the major grocery companies should just use the same names nationwide and stop pretending there's more competition than there is.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Anenu: I don't know what food for less is but judging by the name it isn't a high class establishment. It sounds like the place you go when walmart is to expensive.

It's owned by Kroger, actually.

/the major grocery companies should just use the same names nationwide and stop pretending there's more competition than there is.


So its basically Pick-N-Save which is where i go to shop because I am poor, or Metro Mart which is also the same but what they name the pick-n-saves in the fancy subdivisions.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azlefty: Sadly the area has been a hotbed of incest, and stupidity for years.  They make the Meth in lakeside and smoke it in Santee


It's too bad because the area's only Raising Cane's is over there.

/a second one was getting built down the street from me just before COVID-19 happened
//who knows if/when it'll be done

Anenu: So its basically Pick-N-Save which is where i go to shop because I am poor, or Metro Mart which is also the same but what they name the pick-n-saves in the fancy subdivisions.


I haven't been to one in a while but that sounds about right. Vons (Safeway/Albertsons) is much closer to me, though not all that great.

/Sprouts rules all of them
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if these racist yahoos know they have friends in high places now.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: It's almost as if these racist yahoos know they have friends in high places now.


Honestly, I'm surprised they even wore masks. You'd think they'd be the first to try to prove that their "superior" genes protect them from COVID-19 or something.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thank Trump for making overt Nazism more popular than ever.

"Fine people!"
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Farking Santucky.

I got evicted last week (Landlord is going to use the place as her guest house).  A friend suggested I save a bunch of money by moving to East County.  No farking way.

/going to miss Kensington
//was very fortunate to live here for 15 years
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: Santee, AKA Klantee. Yeah, it's like that.


I see the Klantee joke has been made.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Really wish we could kill Nazis like in the good old days. This virulent stupidity has gone unchecked too long.
 
midigod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: shastacola: It's almost as if these racist yahoos know they have friends in high places now.

Honestly, I'm surprised they even wore masks. You'd think they'd be the first to try to prove that their "superior" genes protect them from COVID-19 or something.


I'm sure he only wore it for the express purpose of showing the swastika.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That might be their sick way of trying getting liberals to ban masks: be a racist jackass about it, get confronted, and they act all huffy and say "Thought you libs wanted us to wear masks!"
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You realize the one of the county dumps in in Santee, right? Sometimes, things just escape.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wish we had a Publix here.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's wearing Nazi flair and goddamn flip-flops??? Congrats on taking being a racist douche to a new level.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: Really wish we could kill Nazis like in the good old days. This virulent stupidity has gone unchecked too long.


You still can, but the juries might not like it.  Sheriffs and GOP politicians definitely would not appreciate you killing their employees.
 
rcain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: Really wish we could kill Nazis like in the good old days. This virulent stupidity has gone unchecked too long.


Sadly the average American is too aperhetuc and entitled to ever do a damned thing about America becoming a fascist authoritarian state

They'll content themselves to sparky tweets and instagramming their train ride to the death camps

Get your passport while you still can and start detaching. Because Biden will not win, and even if he does he's such a middle of the road fool he will do nothing meaningful to change the course America has been on these last 50 years

Or you can keep buying into debt slavery and working that job to pay your bills, get fat watching Netflix and complaining in fark

That's really the only options. There will be no civil war, no one wants to fight for freedom, democracy - that's too hard
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Food 4 less. When you can't afford the cost of letters.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rcain: hundreddollarman: Really wish we could kill Nazis like in the good old days. This virulent stupidity has gone unchecked too long.

Sadly the average American is too aperhetuc and entitled to ever do a damned thing about America becoming a fascist authoritarian state

They'll content themselves to sparky tweets and instagramming their train ride to the death camps

Get your passport while you still can and start detaching. Because Biden will not win, and even if he does he's such a middle of the road fool he will do nothing meaningful to change the course America has been on these last 50 years

Or you can keep buying into debt slavery and working that job to pay your bills, get fat watching Netflix and complaining in fark

That's really the only options. There will be no civil war, no one wants to fight for freedom, democracy - that's too hard


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Anenu: I don't know what food for less is but judging by the name it isn't a high class establishment. It sounds like the place you go when walmart is to expensive.


A budget Kroger branded store that you bag your own shiat. It's a Walmart and Food-4-less that are with a 5 minute walk from each other near me. You'll see and hear less crazy at the Walmart.
/Both are good at finding cute single moms that are DTF. NTTATWWT.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I get that this is wrong and outrageous but didn't we learn in elementary school that if you just ignore people like this they will go away. Stop giving these people headlines or any attention at all!....until they commit a crime then lock them the fark up.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This thread reminds me of the time my friends and I got sent to the Kyln but we broke out using a Harbulary battery.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: I get that this is wrong and outrageous but didn't we learn in elementary school that if you just ignore people like this they will go away. Stop giving these people headlines or any attention at all!....until they commit a crime then lock them the fark up.


As anyone who's had to kick their bully's ass in school can tell you, that doesn't happen in real life.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow. I was expecting a cloth mask with a swastika design on it, but that looks to be a regular disposable respirator type mask, and he took the extra step of attaching swastika to the front.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: Really wish we could kill Nazis like in the good old days. This virulent stupidity has gone unchecked too long.


Well they in charge now , just wait till they start to heat up the ovens a bit more.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Red states vs coronavirus :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 485x386]


im shocked that failure has anything resembling fruit and veg in his cart
 
AeAe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How are these assholes allowed to walk around unmolested? They should be afraid to go out like that..
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The ironic thing is is that the actual Nazis would send these morbidly obese, utterly insignificant, impotent shiatstains to the gas chambers ahead of the Jews, homosexuals, etc, as they represent the lowest and staggeringly least superior form of humanity (and I use the term loosely).
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Anenu: themindiswatching: Anenu: I don't know what food for less is but judging by the name it isn't a high class establishment. It sounds like the place you go when walmart is to expensive.

It's owned by Kroger, actually.

/the major grocery companies should just use the same names nationwide and stop pretending there's more competition than there is.

So its basically Pick-N-Save which is where i go to shop because I am poor, or Metro Mart which is also the same but what they name the pick-n-saves in the fancy subdivisions.


I had no clue that Mariano's in Illinois was a Kroger store also. The last three major cell companies combined, don't have as many rebranded companies than Kroger.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kornchex: I got evicted last week (Landlord is going to use the place as her guest house). A friend suggested I save a bunch of money by moving to East County. No farking way.


Don't know anything about your area, but did she comply with all the laws/regs about eviction?  Where I am, it's not an easy or quick thing to do.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can see this guy's thought process: making me wear a mask is just like what Hitler did to the Jews, I'll show them what I think of their Nazi mask rules.
 
