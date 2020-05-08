 Skip to content
(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Baja California governor warns people to avoid Mom on Mother's Day. Now has a chancla with his name on it   (woodtv.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Madre don't want the rona - you show up, the chancla is going to get you before you get out of the car.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't even think of zig-zagging.
 
Johnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the line for his Mom particularly long on Mother's Day?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
all private graveyards have indicated they will close.

What a perfect metaphor for not wanting to face our own mortality.
 
SomeTexan [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's a chancla?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She's been training too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SomeTexan: What's a chancla?


Username checks out
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SomeTexan: What's a chancla?


you have to scroll back to the story about a teenager returning a big box of cash he'd found, for context.
;~>
 
