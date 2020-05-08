 Skip to content
(NPR)   Hospital executives: "Hey front line caregivers, thanks for risking your lives by working during a pandemic but profits are down so we're going to be laying people off. Happy nurses week"   (npr.org) divider line
craiguyver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These caregivers got a wicked cool F16 flyover. What else do they want??!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet another reason health care shouldn't be a profit center.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Capitalism is a great system for a lot of markets. Healthcare is not one of them.
 
Infobahn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't a profit issue, it's a revenue issue.  I work at a medical group, and our outpatient/ED patient volume is down 50%. If there are no patients, there is no reason for employees to care for them.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predictions.

This event will cause a lot of people to quit healthcare jobs ASAP when this is over because of the trauma and the exposed flaws.

And this event will drive a lot of younger people closer to being socialists because this is showing what a barren, burned wasteland certain political parties have made our social safety nets...
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just raise the price of an Aspirin by 20% to make it an even $250?
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well I imagine it takes a lot of staff to perform 160 billion dollars worth of elective surgeries.  Since they're elective then they're non-essential.  They didn't pick two people who were in that group to quote but they picked two people who are in the group being supported by the elective surgeries.  This is what you have to do in a system that the core value is keeping the balance sheet black.   Sure it sucks that people aren't getting their paychecks but more than nurses are in that boat right now.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It's fine. Those jobs will return just like the mining and manufacturing jobs did.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Infobahn: This isn't a profit issue, it's a revenue issue.  I work at a medical group, and our outpatient/ED patient volume is down 50%. If there are no patients, there is no reason for employees to care for them.


Sort of like how if we're not currently fighting a war there's no reason to keep an army around?

/ this is the stupidest farking country.  at least poor countries have an excuse.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Infobahn: This isn't a profit issue, it's a revenue issue.  I work at a medical group, and our outpatient/ED patient volume is down 50%. If there are no patients, there is no reason for employees to care for them.


Subby could have used the words "revenues" instead of "profits" and the the headline would have been equivalent in intended meaning.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sure are a lot of smug people in this thread.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Well I imagine it takes a lot of staff to perform 160 billion dollars worth of elective surgeries.  Since they're elective then they're non-essential.  They didn't pick two people who were in that group to quote but they picked two people who are in the group being supported by the elective surgeries.  This is what you have to do in a system that the core value is keeping the balance sheet black.   Sure it sucks that people aren't getting their paychecks but more than nurses are in that boat right now.


What do you think elective surgeries are?  Nose jobs?  https://www.hopkinsmedicine.or​g/health​/treatment-tests-and-therapies/types-o​f-surgery
 
links136
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is from lost revenue from more lucrative elective procedures.

Soviets and their sticks for guns army.

Mad Max style economy.

Fun fact, I got $300 from the government a month ago when I was starting my new healthcare job, perfect until I got my paycheck.
.
Decided to pay off my credit card for $400, turns out the next day was good Friday plus Easter monday had no money till Tuesday.

It's my fault I understand, what the fark are we taking a holiday from though.  People live every day I dont get holidays.  Just knowing there's always some sort of work.

Also now that I put a foot through my wall, why should I care about the $300 for the work I don't have anymore?  You make one small mistake and then the $400 you technically becomes virtually worthless for almost a week.

Everywhere was closed so I had nowhere to even stop in on the way to work at 11pm while it was -30 outside.  Just had to walk through the wind or bike through it.

You get what you pay for
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

i ignore u: DubtodaIll: Well I imagine it takes a lot of staff to perform 160 billion dollars worth of elective surgeries.  Since they're elective then they're non-essential.  They didn't pick two people who were in that group to quote but they picked two people who are in the group being supported by the elective surgeries.  This is what you have to do in a system that the core value is keeping the balance sheet black.   Sure it sucks that people aren't getting their paychecks but more than nurses are in that boat right now.

What do you think elective surgeries are?  Nose jobs?  https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org​/health/treatment-tests-and-therapies/​types-of-surgery


I think they're everything the industry calls elective surgeries.
 
mdarius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, God forbid we nationalize the industry because then...socialism, or whatever.

If business school doofuses can't bank off the labor of altruistic people caring for people in pain and misery then bad things might happen like no fighter jet flyover.

Go warriors!
 
TTFK
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why is this surprising?  This is just a reminder that PRIVATE insurance and out of pocket procedures are what keep the health system afloat.  Put everything on the dole, and look what happens...
 
i ignore u
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: i ignore u: DubtodaIll: Well I imagine it takes a lot of staff to perform 160 billion dollars worth of elective surgeries.  Since they're elective then they're non-essential.  They didn't pick two people who were in that group to quote but they picked two people who are in the group being supported by the elective surgeries.  This is what you have to do in a system that the core value is keeping the balance sheet black.   Sure it sucks that people aren't getting their paychecks but more than nurses are in that boat right now.

What do you think elective surgeries are?  Nose jobs?  https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org​/health/treatment-tests-and-therapies/​types-of-surgery

I think they're everything the industry calls elective surgeries.


So you're just throwing words around without understanding what they mean.
 
rcain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TTFK: Why is this surprising?  This is just a reminder that PRIVATE insurance and out of pocket procedures are what keep the health system afloat.  Put everything on the dole, and look what happens...


Keep herping the derp!
look at all those commie nations and their commie health care

What moron would want to live like that!
DEATH PANELS!
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sooo... America?
Yeah I already knew that.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TTFK: Why is this surprising?  This is just a reminder that PRIVATE insurance and out of pocket procedures are what keep the health system afloat.  Put everything on the dole, and look what happens...


Quick, you have less than 24 minutes left to ensure that wasn't the dumbest thing I'll read today.
 
overthinker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

craiguyver: These caregivers got a wicked cool F16 flyover. What else do they want??!


And TV commercials thanking them!

Honestly, I think it's sad. But this is what you get from profit-based healthcare.
 
links136
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KiwDaWabbit: TTFK: Why is this surprising?  This is just a reminder that PRIVATE insurance and out of pocket procedures are what keep the health system afloat.  Put everything on the dole, and look what happens...

Quick, you have less than 24 minutes left to ensure that wasn't the dumbest thing I'll read today.


Our job title expanded exponentially," she said. She spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing her job. The one thing she thought she had was job security. "Then the layoffs started coming and I was like 'never mind.' "
She now often cleans the rooms and answers phones because the staff who did that are

You ask nurses to take on jobs of the people you don't want to pay for.  I would be in jail if I worked for that hospital because they found his guts in my hands
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

links136: KiwDaWabbit: TTFK: Why is this surprising?  This is just a reminder that PRIVATE insurance and out of pocket procedures are what keep the health system afloat.  Put everything on the dole, and look what happens...

Quick, you have less than 24 minutes left to ensure that wasn't the dumbest thing I'll read today.

Our job title expanded exponentially," she said. She spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing her job. The one thing she thought she had was job security. "Then the layoffs started coming and I was like 'never mind.' "
She now often cleans the rooms and answers phones because the staff who did that are

You ask nurses to take on jobs of the people you don't want to pay for.  I would be in jail if I worked for that hospital because they found his guts in my hands


While I appreciate the effort, fanfic is too subjective for me to rule on.
 
overthinker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Infobahn: This isn't a profit issue, it's a revenue issue.  I work at a medical group, and our outpatient/ED patient volume is down 50%. If there are no patients, there is no reason for employees to care for them.


I see it as an unemployment issue - more and more people are losing insurance every day, and that also means less money for follow-up, elective, and outpatient services. When you lose coverage and your income, you are going to cut it out because the costs out of pocket alone will be astronomical. This is why we need a better system that employs some regulation around costs, better controls, opens the door to more competition, and best of all, is available to everyone whether they have a job or not so they have access to care at any time regardless of their situation. If this were done correctly with far more than I could go into here, it would enable a true fair market for healthcare end to end, cover outpatient services for a lot of things, and even reduce costs of some elective surgeries in the process. The end result would mean less profits in some ways, but with a higher patient stream across all services, you'd end up with more revenue across the board.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TTFK: Why is this surprising?  This is just a reminder that PRIVATE insurance and out of pocket procedures are what keep the health system afloat.  Put everything on the dole, and look what happens...


Oh, so you're in favor of  that pattern?
 
Infobahn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

overthinker: Infobahn: This isn't a profit issue, it's a revenue issue.  I work at a medical group, and our outpatient/ED patient volume is down 50%. If there are no patients, there is no reason for employees to care for them.

I see it as an unemployment issue - more and more people are losing insurance every day, and that also means less money for follow-up, elective, and outpatient services. When you lose coverage and your income, you are going to cut it out because the costs out of pocket alone will be astronomical. This is why we need a better system that employs some regulation around costs, better controls, opens the door to more competition, and best of all, is available to everyone whether they have a job or not so they have access to care at any time regardless of their situation. If this were done correctly with far more than I could go into here, it would enable a true fair market for healthcare end to end, cover outpatient services for a lot of things, and even reduce costs of some elective surgeries in the process. The end result would mean less profits in some ways, but with a higher patient stream across all services, you'd end up with more revenue across the board.


No, it's a COVID issue with facilities losing their access to routine, elective procedures.  Most of the people I know were furloughed, so they still have their employer's insurance. The patient volume has dropped 50% for most hospital-based practices.  The unemployment rate is 15%, so unless you are suggesting a disproportionate number of the 15% of unemployed people make up a total of the 50% of the lost patient load, you'd understand that hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics have been forced to close or severely limit patient access and you'd see that it isn't an unemployment issue.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math.
 
