(World Health Organization)   Sweden has 24,623 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,040 deaths, a 12.3% fatality rate. Chile has 24,581 COVID-19 cases, with only 285 deaths. That is a 1.2% rate. Can anybody explain why there is such a difference? (PDF)   (who.int) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Testing rate makes the difference. A lack of widespread testing means a lower number of confirmed covid-19.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sweden went with herd immunity and lost.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Sweden went with herd immunity and lost.


It seems all it did was concentrate it.  Same reason so many medical pros that have caught it have died, probably.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As long as you're asking such questions, add Argentina to the mix (to nullify geography as the primary factor in the difference between Chile and Sweden). They've been running pretty close to a 15% death rate.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because if you eat lutfisk you pray for the sweet release of death
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It all depends on how you count.

Chile is south of the equator, which means they count in the other direction.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Italy, Sweden, Spain, UK, New York, New Jersey - all have had massive deaths

China, Japan, Korea and the west coast of the U.S. have had a much lower mortality rate.

I know there are a lot of factors, and without widespread testing, who knows, but I read somewhere that the European strain was deadlier than the Asian strain.  I tend to believe that's part of the reason for the disparities
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

syrynxx: Because if you eat lutfisk you pray for the sweet release of death


I thought that was your farts later.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
it's a plague from god, so non believers will suffer more. right?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Am I incorrect to assume that a majority those being tested are showing symptoms, or think they may have the virus?

It seems most people aren't seeking testing right now, and even if we did, unless we're showing symptoms, we're probably not getting tested.
 
TexasPeace [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sweden 32% O+ blood;  40% A+.

Chile nearly 90% O+ blood.

https://figshare.com/.../How_blood_gr​o​up_O_could.../12019035
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So California, with nearly 40 million people has less deaths than Sweden with a quarter of the population.

So why is anyone heralding Sweden's approach to Covid again?

What did California do that Sweden do again?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TexasPeace: Sweden 32% O+ blood;  40% A+.

Chile nearly 90% O+ blood.

https://figshare.com/.../How_blood_gro​up_O_could.../12019035


Norway has a higher rate of A+, Denmark and Finland are very close to Sweden or even with it, also Germany.  So I highly doubt that is the cause.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: TexasPeace: Sweden 32% O+ blood;  40% A+.

Chile nearly 90% O+ blood.

https://figshare.com/.../How_blood_gro​up_O_could.../12019035

Norway has a higher rate of A+, Denmark and Finland are very close to Sweden or even with it, also Germany.  So I highly doubt that is the cause.


Sweden seems to have done a poor job of protecting its older population.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe it's the altitude
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
also some doctor was leaking that, many hospitals are refusing to put people on oxygen or something. didn't look enough into it to know if it's true or not doh.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yerba mate and milcao. That sh*t cures everything. You just can't have it and go directly outside or you get la boca chueca.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: So California, with nearly 40 million people has less deaths than Sweden with a quarter of the population.

So why is anyone heralding Sweden's approach to Covid again?

What did California do that Sweden do again?


There is no such thing as less deaths.  All deaths are the same, dead.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Yerba mate and milcao. That sh*t cures everything. You just can't have it and go directly outside or you get la boca chueca.


Pisco sour  does cure a lot of problems.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: TexasPeace: Sweden 32% O+ blood;  40% A+.

Chile nearly 90% O+ blood.

https://figshare.com/.../How_blood_gro​up_O_could.../12019035

Norway has a higher rate of A+, Denmark and Finland are very close to Sweden or even with it, also Germany.  So I highly doubt that is the cause.


Sweden went with herd immunity which is the idea that you stop people from getting covid-19 by letting everyone get covid-19. Herd immunity is only a good idea if you have a vaccine, otherwise all it is is the end result of a rampant disease going through the population.

Neighbouring countries like Norway went with lockdown and had far fewer deaths.
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/ho​w​-sweden-and-norway-handled-coronavirus​-differently-2020-4?r=US&IR=T
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nidiot: Dewey Fidalgo: TexasPeace: Sweden 32% O+ blood;  40% A+.

Chile nearly 90% O+ blood.

https://figshare.com/.../How_blood_gro​up_O_could.../12019035

Norway has a higher rate of A+, Denmark and Finland are very close to Sweden or even with it, also Germany.  So I highly doubt that is the cause.

Sweden went with herd immunity which is the idea that you stop people from getting covid-19 by letting everyone get covid-19. Herd immunity is only a good idea if you have a vaccine, otherwise all it is is the end result of a rampant disease going through the population.

Neighbouring countries like Norway went with lockdown and had far fewer deaths.
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/how​-sweden-and-norway-handled-coronavirus​-differently-2020-4?r=US&IR=T


Oh I know.   I'm just pointing out that  the idea that Sweden has an higher A+ population relative to it's neighbors and that's why it's death toll is so much higher doesn't hold up.   Sweden farked up.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It must be all those hot blondes.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Covid-19 doesn't care about White people.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Dewey Fidalgo: So California, with nearly 40 million people has less deaths than Sweden with a quarter of the population.

So why is anyone heralding Sweden's approach to Covid again?

What did California do that Sweden do again?

There is no such thing as less deaths.  All deaths are the same, dead.


Correct. It is FEWER deaths.
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe they're lying about their stats just like every other country seems to be.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sweden needs to push more doctors out their windows.  Then the corona numbers will stay low or go down.
 
baorao
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Maybe it's the altitude


at one point I remember reading some anecdotes that suggested behavior (and treatment) similar to altitude sickness, where some people get floored by it while others hardly notice, and neither has ever been reliable to predict.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You mean that the "why bother trying" approach had horrible results? Shocking.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The sun is there" Maybe it IS Vitamin D
The Swedish need to get their gear off and get more sun.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There is always a Wikipedia article: Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TexasPeace: Sweden 32% O+ blood;  40% A+.

Chile nearly 90% O+ blood.

https://figshare.com/.../How_blood_gro​up_O_could.../12019035


Yeah all that ''blood type protects you'' bullshiat comes from China... and its based on the same old ''traditional chinese medicine'' bullshiat, zero basis in facts or science.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You're gonna die, that's why.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's ask this very same question a year from now.

The most chilling thing in all of this is that there seems to be a "we're over the worst of it" attitude cropping up.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like the guy in charge of the pandemic should hang high... Anders Tegnell is his name.

I bet he gets beaten to a pulp after this is over.
 
joker420
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because of stupidity or lies.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because Sweden long ago gave up worship of the True Gods and Goddesses. They turned to the superstitions of christianity and the false prophet. If they still worshiped Odin and Thor they would have had the wisdom and strength to see their way through this ordeal.

/Just some lighthearted humor
//And f*ck all the white supremacists who have co-opted the ancient Norse religion.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Diet?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Many, many more asymptomatic cases in Sweden?

/did I win?
//I'll take what's behind door number 2, Monty
///oh crap, its a case of the 'rona, isn't it?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but what is the average age of the people that died? The older someone is, the harder this virus is on them.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
China went with making up numbers. and they won the numbers game with a credulous press asking the wrong questions...

...but lost with smart people
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is Sweden is more likely to count a COVID-19 death as a COVID-19 death instead of assigning a different cause of death or is it really ten times worse?
 
Animatronik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They may be undercounting.
Its hard to imagine Chile has a better testing program, but if the epidenic started later there, the numbers are better.
 
