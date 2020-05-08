 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Suddenly, cows   (klkntv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brb. Gonna pick up some steaks and a handle of tequila for the weekend.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milkshakes!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Winkler099
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
whoa poor cows!
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Another cow"

"It's the same cow"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: "Another cow"

"It's the same cow"


Twister (2/5) Movie CLIP - We Got Cows (1996) HD
Youtube 2dQgjrrEeHA
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Top Secret! cow, or Holy Grail cow?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Of the 31 cattle inside, three were found dead when officers arrived and four others had to be put down due to injuries.

What a moooving story.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lemmy's Warts: Of the 31 cattle inside, three were found dead when officers arrived and four others had to be put down due to injuries.

What a moooving story.


It's a cud above the rest.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Brb. Gonna pick up some steaks and a handle of tequila for the weekend.


You better bring enough for the whole class.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
this is a far side set up:

cow 1: c'mon guys nows our chance!
let's make a run for it!


cow 2-100: whoa, hold on, liquor store.
 
