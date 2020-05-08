 Skip to content
California sheriff decides to go rogue in support of the virus
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"A California sheriff said Friday he would not arrest anyone violating stay-at-home state orders because it is "time to get back opening up." "

That is not his call to make.
His job is to enforce the law and the oath he took affirmed that.  Do your job or you got no job.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Make these nitwits responsible for the health costs or send the state troopers in and bill the county.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So then he's refusing to do his job. Recall?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blender61: "A California sheriff said Friday he would not arrest anyone violating stay-at-home state orders because it is "time to get back opening up." "

That is not his call to make.
His job is to enforce the law and the oath he took affirmed that.  Do your job or you got no job.


He is one of those "Constitutional Sheriffs".  They think that Sheriffs are the highest official in the federal government, and are able to revoke any law or order they want.  If you ask them where exactly in the Constitution they are given this power, they start babbling about gold fringe and lizard-queens.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A sheriff who actually knows his job.

Governor's orders are not law.
 
LessO2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Enjoy your recall vote, Sheriff.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The reason the US is getting hit so hard by this virus is because it's culturally ingrained in them to do the opposite of what's good for them.
 
arsonik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco"

Farking Chads...
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

make me some tea: So then he's refusing to do his job. Recall?


LessO2: Enjoy your recall vote, Sheriff.


You both spelt respirator wrong.
 
Hard_to_be_in_the_middle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Godscrack: A sheriff who actually knows his job.

Governor's orders are not law.


Yeah not enforcing lawful orders he doesn
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You get vector...and you get a vector...EVERYONE GETS A VECTOR!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Godscrack: A sheriff who actually knows his job.

Governor's orders are not law.


During an officially declared emergency? Then who has the power to mobilize resources and temporarily rearrange society? Do you guys just default to anarchy and clan patriarchs? Do you create mob rule by becoming sort of like gangs, put flags on your cars and drive...around...in...useless...but gently threatening tribalism...shiat parades...

oh. right, I see. carry on then
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Godscrack: A sheriff who actually knows his job.


I would argue that the sheriff's job is to protect public health and safety. I'm not counting on my local sheriff to make decisions about the economy.
 
Popular Opinion
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
governor nipple ring said 66% of new infections are people sheltering at home.
maybe that isn't the best idea after all.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Keith Dudemeister: Godscrack: A sheriff who actually knows his job.

I would argue that the sheriff's job is to protect public health and safety. I'm not counting on my local sheriff to make decisions about the economy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

phalamir: blender61: "A California sheriff said Friday he would not arrest anyone violating stay-at-home state orders because it is "time to get back opening up." "

That is not his call to make.
His job is to enforce the law and the oath he took affirmed that.  Do your job or you got no job.

He is one of those "Constitutional Sheriffs".  They think that Sheriffs are the highest official in the federal government, and are able to revoke any law or order they want.  If you ask them where exactly in the Constitution they are given this power, they start babbling about gold fringe and lizard-queens.


So... guillotine it is.

Next case!  We got a lot of these to go through.
 
JudgeSmails [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
a sheriff with the first name of Chad.  ridiculous
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was he counting under his breath?

Praise be to Great Nurgle, in Whom all things flower, whither, and die.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He does realize they're not law biding if he has to ticket them for breaking laws, right?
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If the police are only enforcing one side of the political spectrum, then they shouldn't demand the support of the other side when they start talking about Blue Lives Matter.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just started watching the walking dead, because of being in lockdown.
And I've realized something.
There is this lady cop in Atlanta in a hospital. Well, people like this dude and people in the GOP and people rushing to back to money money.
They are all like her.
They all start off good but eventually they became dogmatic and corrupt in their minds and sick. Like her.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Godscrack: A sheriff who actually knows his job.

Governor's orders are not law.

This kind of covers it:


GOVERNMENT CODE - GOV
TITLE 2. GOVERNMENT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA [8000 - 22980]
( Title 2 enacted by Stats. 1943, Ch. 134. )
DIVISION 1. GENERAL [8000 - 8899.72]
( Division 1 enacted by Stats. 1943, Ch. 134. )
CHAPTER 7. California Emergency Services Act [8550 - 8669.7]
( Chapter 7 added by Stats. 1970, Ch. 1454. )

ARTICLE 3. Powers of the Governor [8565 - 8574]

(b) Orders and regulations, or amendments or rescissions thereof, issued during a state of war emergency or state of emergency shall be in writing and shall take effect immediately upon their issuance. Whenever the state of war emergency or state of emergency has been terminated, the orders and regulations shall be of no further force or effect.

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/fac​es/codes_displayText.xhtml?lawCode=GOV​&division=1.&title=2.&part=&chapter=7.​&article=3.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

arsonik: "Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco"

Farking Chads...


Ok.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Godscrack: A sheriff who actually knows his job.

Governor's orders are not law.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Godscrack: A sheriff who actually knows his job.

Governor's orders are not law.


Neither are Trump's orders.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: phalamir: blender61: "A California sheriff said Friday he would not arrest anyone violating stay-at-home state orders because it is "time to get back opening up." "

That is not his call to make.
His job is to enforce the law and the oath he took affirmed that.  Do your job or you got no job.

He is one of those "Constitutional Sheriffs".  They think that Sheriffs are the highest official in the federal government, and are able to revoke any law or order they want.  If you ask them where exactly in the Constitution they are given this power, they start babbling about gold fringe and lizard-queens.

So... guillotine it is.

Next case!  We got a lot of these to go through.


DIFFICULTY: Lizard-Queens can grow body parts back.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This thread reminds me of the time my friends and I held an Infinity Stone and saved Zandar.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One weird trick to make half the comments in a thread disappear. Poplar opinions HATE it
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: This thread reminds me of the time my friends and I held an Infinity Stone and saved Zandar.


Tell them about the dance-off to save the universe
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Godscrack: A sheriff who actually knows his job.

Governor's orders are not law.


Look son... there's one right now!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What is it with sheriff's that think they are above the law
 
joker420
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm Pro-Virus and I ain't coming out til June.
 
jake3988
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Again, I'll repeat, stay-at-home is a stupidly named order that accomplishes nothing and is, by its very nature, 100% unenforceable.  It gives some racist cops another reason to maim black people and that's about it.

No 'stay-at-home' orders actually require you to stay home.  Because that's impossible.  Ergo, there's nothing to enforce.

/Ohio renamed theirs the 'safer at home' order, that is at least a better name.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The sheriff added that California residents "don't need the government being our parents," noting that previously projected case numbers are not as high as early models suggested.

That's because of the stay-at-home orders you think are unnecessary, dumbf*ck.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why does he still have a job? What is the point of government anymore? Everybody just does whatever they want anymore regardless of their instructions.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Godscrack: A sheriff who actually knows his job.

Governor's orders are not law.


That is the most stupid post ive seen all week. If i could give a prize, I would. I'll just leave you a STFU dumbass instead.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Make these nitwits responsible for the health costs or send the state troopers in and bill the county.


Or send in the California National Guard. They have already been mobilized to support public safety.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So their argument is that the government cannot tell you what to wear. So republican morons are against clothing ... people no longer need to cover their naughty bits. Full nudity on main street USA.

We're all going to want to wear masks that block our vision :(
 
Your_Huckleberry [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm sick of seeing this crap, honestly. Posts and stories about some sheriff (usually a sheriff) claiming that he won't enforce some law he doesn't agree with and idiots cheering this on.
 
