It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity. And then the murder hornets began
21
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Gravediggaz and the Murder Hornets are my two favorite Wu-Tang spin-off groups.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I'm not a fool, I'm not unsympathetic," he says. "But we can't quarantine the healthy anymore."

Since you're not a fool, you are of course testing all the staff and clientele to ensure none of them are are asymptomatic carriers, right? No? Because tests aren't available?

You sure you're not a fool?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...So I guess I'm out of the book club.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

"The whole concept of tests aren't [sic] necessarily great."

--Some random, idiotic twitter user
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Murder Hornet is the name of my next dog
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Or the President of the United F*cking States. YOU BE THE JUDGE.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That guy sounds like a real moron.  I'm glad we didn't elect a guy like that.

...hey, wait a minute.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think we as americans need to stand up to the coronavirus, open our cities, and then say to ourselves "we deserve this" when the dead are piling up in the streets
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whats next?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Best I could do.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's exactly what's going to happen.  Whether we deserve it or not.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope that the morons out there do not see a Cicada Killer and kill it because they only saw a "giant bee" and ignorantly assumed it was a killer hornet.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
While you were hiding inside guess what set up shop in your neighborhood?
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
dear subby, i have it on good authority that the correct quote is "it was the *blurst* of times"
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean......that preying mantis seemed to take care of the murder hornet pretty easily.....
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

- B L U R S T - O F - T I M E S -
Youtube 9uYhIiW6lok
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Murder Hornet is the name of my pet ant.
He's got high hopes.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
God: "I'm tired of these motherfarkers on Earth. Send the plague and the locusts. No locusts? Murder hornets it is."
 
