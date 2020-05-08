 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   7pm Eastern tonight it's a Fark Watch Party. Drew and Dallan will be screening Gargoyles (1972) and talking over the dialogue, as one does. Neither of us has seen this one before, come join us   (twitch.tv) divider line
quietjay [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Movie night! 🍿
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I saw it when it originally aired (it's a made-for-tv movie) and features Grayson Hall, who played Dr Julia Hoffman on Dark Shadows.

Fark user imageView Full Size


As Dr Julia Hoffman

Fark user imageView Full Size

As Mrs Parks
 
Durboloid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have seen this!  

In 1972.  So I don't remember much.  I was eleven.  It scared me.  Talking statues, gaaah!  
I had just gotten over my fear of statuary when f'in Dr. Who showed up with Weeping Angels.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
YOU'RE NOT THE BOSS OF ME!
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Should be fun looking forward to it!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What is the dress-code for this?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: What is the dress-code for this?


Pandemic casual fridays?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Watch Party?

Fark user imageView Full Size


CASIO FIVE, STANDING BY.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's this about Kimberly Guilfoyle?
 
