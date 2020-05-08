 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   China clamps down on copycat imitations of foreign buildings. Stealing trade secrets, technology and intellectual property still encouraged   (bbc.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
China - Land of the Fakes : The Chinese are very good at this sort of thing...
Youtube K0bNf-jcVU0
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The upside is all that handwringing about the Chinese military threat is a bit much. Their stuff is deadly but generations old quality wise. At least until they put all the stuff they steal into practice.

/very much how the Soviets did it back in the day
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Leavenworth WA does it. First stone, etc
 
Bob Down
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There goes my tour of the Leaning Tower Of Pizza, The Oprah House and the Eyefull Tower.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The upside is all that handwringing about the Chinese military threat is a bit much. Their stuff is deadly but generations old quality wise. At least until they put all the stuff they steal into practice.

/very much how the Soviets did it back in the day


Like when they copied the US at going into space...oh uh
Or when they copied the US at sending a man into space...oh hold on
 
alice_600
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bob Down: There goes my tour of the Leaning Tower Of Pizza, The Oprah House and the Eyefull Tower.


I know It was going to be our summer vacation. Now I gotta be the one to tell hubby and the kids about it.

Wait I don't have kids...or a husband? Who are you people and what are you doing in my house?
 
camaroash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Transistor dies with crooked print and 1/4 size dies. Baby formula with Melamine to boost protein tests. Still eating companion animals...

Getting Covid-19 right off the bat...
 
camaroash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Taiwan and Hong Kong are not China!

/ fark you China.
 
geggy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good way to pull off Truman Show shiat on some unsuspecting sucker who thinks he's in England
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The upside is all that handwringing about the Chinese military threat is a bit much. Their stuff is deadly but generations old quality wise. At least until they put all the stuff they steal into practice.

/very much how the Soviets did it back in the day


I saw a documentary on their aircraft carrier.  It started life as a Soviet hull.  It can carry half the number of jets as our Nimitz class carrier (40 to our 80).  Their jets can carry 1/3 of the ordinance (fuel and ammo) compared to our jets (4000 pounds vs 12,000 pounds).  Their jet has extremely under powered engines, the reason why they carry so little.  Doing the math, that makes our aircraft carrier six times more powerful.  Head to head, they would last an hour, at most.

Supposedly they have built a new carrier from scratch, but what little I've read about it suggests they are experiencing major problems so it can't really be considered a military asset.

/Pulling numbers from memory, so I might have got something wrong
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
so i read the exact same story like 5 years ago. none of the pics they showed are of new stuff so either bbc is recycling to save on paying journalists or ? idk
 
