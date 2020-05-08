 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Baltimore Sun)   You kids stay off my orchard   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Automobile, Electric charge, Pleading, Assault, Felony, Dwight E. Baugher, Misdemeanor, Cause of action  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2020 at 6:50 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vernonFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I LOVE Baugher's. Been going there for 30 years. High school and college friends worked there. We go every year for ice cream, peaches,and apple cider,

ded8b07dd9e637888fc2-e87978aaae5cf97349d88697fd53e4c9.ssl.cf1.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vernonFL: I LOVE Baugher's. Been going there for 30 years. High school and college friends worked there. We go every year for ice cream, peaches,and apple cider,

[ded8b07dd9e637888fc2-e87978aaae5cf973​49d88697fd53e4c9.ssl.cf1.rackcdn.com image 850x637]


Oh, that right there needs to be a photoshop contest.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why they arrest him? If you can shoot a jogger, you should be able to shoot a trespasser?
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Those trespassing kids certainly won't learn to not trespass.

/dnrtfa
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They were comin right for him!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's wrong, but I understand the desire to do it.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kooj
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why they arrest him? If you can shoot a jogger, you should be able to shoot a trespasser?


Helps a lot to have a plausible claim that he or others were in danger of injury.

In most* states you can't use lethal force to prevent property theft/damage. Let alone mere trespassing, which is all TFA seems to suggest.

* Perhaps in Texas. But I don't think this happened in Texas.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fox News headline for this story "Hoodlums allowed to run free after farmer's 2nd Amendment rights violated"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.