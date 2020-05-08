 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   Teen makes the right move in Albuquerque   (kob.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, Mother, Thought, Mind, Left-wing politics, Praise, Police, Right-wing politics, Do the Right Thing  
•       •       •

742 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2020 at 7:58 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OMG! LOL!!!  Not being a speaker of Spanish I had to look up what a 'chanica' was just to make sure. /Somehow I just knew it was a woman's house slipper.

My Nonna could hit your head from 50 yards with her slipper. Don't piss Nonna off and run. She has better aim than Namath...

Good on this kid! Well done!
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: OMG! LOL!!!  Not being a speaker of Spanish I had to look up what a 'chanica' was just to make sure. /Somehow I just knew it was a woman's house slipper.

My Nonna could hit your head from 50 yards with her slipper. Don't piss Nonna off and run. She has better aim than Namath...

Good on this kid! Well done!


This is how a lot of non-Spanish speakers found out the name. Watch the whole clip or just go to the 2:20 mark for the relevant part:

The Inner Circle Throw Chris Jericho a Thanksgiving Celebration | AEW Dynamite: Nov. 27, 2019
Youtube DKNN2Y2IVUo


(and yes, I did have a "LBOT40" shirt on yesterday")
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
APD Chief Mike Geier said Jose's actions are well deserved of the praise.

Mike Geier?  The Mike Geier?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So hard to resist! Mesquite-grilled onions, jalapeño relish... Wait a minute. Those are southwestern ingredients! (crowd gasps and murmurs) Mango-lime salsa? That's the kind of bold flavour they enjoy in... ALBUQUERQUE! (crowd gasps)

/other headline:  Teen finds money on the street, makes sure he isn't a central character in a future true-crime movie.
 
joker420
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sucker.
 
bdunseth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I was the owner of the company that is in charge of stocking that machine with cash I would offer the kid a job. Obviously they have an opening now.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Tell me the story again...
 
foxtail
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
PNM also have him a check for $500 ...

Kid returns 135k and all you give him is 500 bucks? If you lose cash and someone is honest enough to return it to you, you give them at least 10%.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foxtail: [Fark user image image 700x700]


Like a 7 year old knows how to wash money.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: PNM also have him a check for $500 ...

Kid returns 135k and all you give him is 500 bucks? If you lose cash and someone is honest enough to return it to you, you give them at least 10%.


Totally agree. Then you find the idiot employee that left it there and fire his ass.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yea, that wasn't the right move.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: PNM also have him a check for $500 ...

Kid returns 135k and all you give him is 500 bucks? If you lose cash and someone is honest enough to return it to you, you give them at least 10%.


500$ is from the town.  Whatever armored car company screwed the pooch on this one should be giving him the real reward.

Good on this kid.  If there weren't cameras around I cant say I'd have done the same thing.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: foxtail: [Fark user image image 700x700]

Like a 7 year old knows how to wash money.


You dont need to launder money at that age.  You just happen to always have cash for candy and the best toys.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.