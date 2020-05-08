 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   One more time: The stock market is not the economy   (marketwatch.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The stock market is now just programs. From Craigslist:

"This team works to develop industry-leading trading systems that respond in real time to changing market conditions, with equal emphasis on performance, risk-management, and stability. Experience with Linux kernel programming and embedded systems is a must."

"Responsibilities
• Develop Linux device drivers, interfacing with custom hardware
• Squeeze performance out of the Linux kernel
• Interface with system DMA, interrupts, and low level kernel programming"

Everybody wants that "little bit extra." But it's just a bunch of programs that compete with each other. Expect wild oscillations from this approach.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dow jumps 350 points on prospect of receiving more of your money to trickle down to the unemployed
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stock market isn't even reality, let alone the economy.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i feel so much f*cking better now
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: [scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1209]


"modest challenges"

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tens of thousands of Americans are dead, millions are out of work, and the stock market had its best week in decades.

That should tell you all you need to know.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far i'm up on the stock market, while everything around me crashes. As long as people keep putting in money, I make money. No matter what happens in the real world.
 
vernonFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything I know about the stock market I learned from

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT

BUT

BUT

STONKS!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: Tens of thousands of Americans are dead, millions are out of work, and the stock market had its best week in decades.

That should tell you all you need to know.


Stocks traditionally go up when a company announces layoffs. Apparently die offs are even more profitable than layoffs.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: Tens of thousands of Americans are dead, millions are out of work, and the stock market had its best week in decades.

That should tell you all you need to know.


The stock market is based on the current sentiment of future expectations, not on the current reality.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: phrawgh: [scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1209]

"modest challenges"

[live.staticflickr.com image 221x240]


This.

The economy has slowed and is experiencing recession effects during a worldwide pandemic.  Totally a modest challenge.

The idiots whining about the improvements in various indexes don't seem to understand that the indexes don't track 1:1 with unemployment, and that the increases are basically a baby step towards regaining that which was lost over the last 3 months.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: The stock market is now just programs. From Craigslist:

"This team works to develop industry-leading trading systems that respond in real time to changing market conditions, with equal emphasis on performance, risk-management, and stability. Experience with Linux kernel programming and embedded systems is a must."

"Responsibilities
• Develop Linux device drivers, interfacing with custom hardware
• Squeeze performance out of the Linux kernel
• Interface with system DMA, interrupts, and low level kernel programming"

Everybody wants that "little bit extra." But it's just a bunch of programs that compete with each other. Expect wild oscillations from this approach.


It's called "emergent behaviour"
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am looking forward to a self-congratulatory tweet about the Dow crossing 25,000.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: Tens of thousands of Americans are dead, millions are out of work, and the stock market had its best week in decades.

That should tell you all you need to know.


Yeah, it continues to make no farking sense. 14.7% unemployment. We have a pandemic that's still getting worse in many states even as the morons in charge open them again, which is sure to make the pandemic worse, which will fark up the economy even more...

Stock traders: Wooooooo! BUY BUY BUY!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything you know is wrong.  Just forget the words and sing along.  Everything you know is wrong.

/accordian music
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: So far i'm up on the stock market, while everything around me crashes. As long as people keep putting in money, I make money. No matter what happens in the real world.


As long as you have stop losses, and can afford it, stay in.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"See you on the other side."
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the largest % gains happen during recessions.

This is a Fed induced buying spree. One minor hiccup, such as a spike in cases, and it'll crater again. People are fearful about the virus, not all jobs will come back. It just takes time to pan out but everyone wants it over right now. But it doesn't work like that, sadly.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: [scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1209]


Farking saved.
 
Nexzus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: I am looking forward to a self-congratulatory tweet about the Dow crossing 25,000.


Wrong alt
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I farkin hate the stock market.   I also farkin hate seeing news programs report on the stock market Every.Goddam.Day.   It is actively making the whole thing even more unreal.
 
what never sleeps
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I mean personally if someone said they would give me a "loan" worth months of income that I don't have to pay back, I'd be very farking cautious (thus, not taking the SBA loan).  Clearly larger corporations don't think that way.  Banner year!

It'll work right up until it doesn't.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I farkin hate the stock market.   I also farkin hate seeing news programs report on the stock market Every.Goddam.Day.   It is actively making the whole thing even more unreal.


I feel the same way about sports.

The only difference is that sports have zero impact on my future.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
.so you want a depression on top of everything?  would that make your feelings feel better?
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If the stock market had any relation with the actual economy, publicly traded companies that deal with the dead, and yes they exist, should be through the roof right now.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it went up at the news of 45's valet and Miller's wife testing positive.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I explain why here.

TLDR: The stock market operates day to day, the economy operates quarter to quarter. So that means the economy is always going to lag behind the stock market by at least one quarter (three months), usually two (six months).

We're not seeing a genuine post-panic reaction in the markets because there is still confidence things will return to normal any day now. When quarterly reports come out at the end of June and they're all severely down, that's when the shiat will hit the fan.

The stock market in 1929 performed well after the October crash as well. From November to April 1930 it climbed 50%, and recovered out most of its losses. No one had any suspicions that a depression was coming. It looked like things had returned to status quo. That's where we are. The calm before the storm. The eye of the hurricane.

Brace yourselves. The back half of 2020 is not going to be pretty.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One reason for the jump is that 80% of the jobs lost are classified as temporary losses and that those positions are expected to resume once the lockdown ends.

That seems like an incredibly optimistic expectation.  Overall consumer sentiment is in the gutter, a majority of Americans believe that we are reopening too soon, and many believe that we're going to have a resurgence of infections.

There are a number of sectors that are expected to be radioactive for a year or more: travel, hospitality, dine-in restaurants / food services, movie theaters, sharing (ie, Uber, Air-BnB), mining, oil / gas extraction, residential home construction, durable goods manufacturing (especially cars), commercial transport & warehousing, higher education, and so on.

I wouldn't be surprised if the majority of those jobs take at least a decade to come back to pre-Covid levels.  The market was slow to return to normal after the Great Recession, so with ongoing trade wars and a pandemic, why would it be better this time around?
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Dow is not indicative of the economy unless it goes down.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abitofbuffalo: If the stock market had any relation with the actual economy, publicly traded companies that deal with the dead, and yes they exist, should be through the roof right now.


They make their profits on selling upgrades and wakes and what not.

These deaths cant do that for infection concerns, sadly. So these are just basic burials or straight to cremation, which isnt reply profitable. It'll keep the lights on, but won't put steak on the grill.

/Sad
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abitofbuffalo: If the stock market had any relation with the actual economy, publicly traded companies that deal with the dead, and yes they exist, should be through the roof right now.


what's funny is that there was a bunch of people on here excited about the fall of gas prices because it was going to screw the oil companies.  Those that bought oil holdings right after the tumble are making a nice return right now. I bought Chevron at $58 two months ago and it closed at $95 today.

Am I supposed to feel bad about that?
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tinyarena: "See you on the other side."


This is the guy who said "Be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy."

Also the guy who just dumped a metric assload of stock, including all of his airline holdings.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abitofbuffalo: If the stock market had any relation with the actual economy, publicly traded companies that deal with the dead, and yes they exist, should be through the roof right now.


Ah, yes...Reminds me of "Service Corporation International", one of the stocks that my dad gave to my mum during their divorce in the back half of the 90s which she was convinced was a ticking timebomb left to screw her over.

Cemeteries are not a good investment. You get paid upfront on the land, but then there's no ongoing rent to be made from it. So you're stuck with an asset that you have to pay money to care for in perpetuity but only get the cash once at the beginning. It's like a pyramid scheme.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But Spock meerkat...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: phrawgh: [scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1209]

"modest challenges"

[live.staticflickr.com image 221x240]


"Solutions are modestly difficult, therefore we won't even try."
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: abitofbuffalo: If the stock market had any relation with the actual economy, publicly traded companies that deal with the dead, and yes they exist, should be through the roof right now.

what's funny is that there was a bunch of people on here excited about the fall of gas prices because it was going to screw the oil companies.  Those that bought oil holdings right after the tumble are making a nice return right now. I bought Chevron at $58 two months ago and it closed at $95 today.

Am I supposed to feel bad about that?


Nope.

Personally, there are a few companies I won't touch for ethical reasons, such as private prisons. I hope those go out of business quite frankly. But it is up to the individual.

No matter how hard you try to find an excellent, ethics driven company that treats their employees well, you will find some aspect of the business you won't like. Costco pays and treats their people super well and I love that they do, but you can make an argument that they are not ethical because they source products from China which includes unsavory labor practices.

/tldr
//It's up to the individual
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The DJIA is doing unrealistically well because the federal reserve printed up several trillion dollars to throw at it. Who would invest in stonks if risk was involved?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because they know the government will always be there to bail them out.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: abitofbuffalo: If the stock market had any relation with the actual economy, publicly traded companies that deal with the dead, and yes they exist, should be through the roof right now.

what's funny is that there was a bunch of people on here excited about the fall of gas prices because it was going to screw the oil companies.  Those that bought oil holdings right after the tumble are making a nice return right now. I bought Chevron at $58 two months ago and it closed at $95 today.

Am I supposed to feel bad about that?


I just wish I had bought more oil company stock.  Bought Phillips66 at high 50's at oil price crash.  Closed today at 77.

Does it make any sense?  No, none at all.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey, has anyone posted that infantile messageless stonks meme yet?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [Fark user image 259x194]


Weatherkiss: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x382]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the billionaires need another bailout. fark your need for food and shelter. dont forget to pay your rent or mortgage during this time when you cant work.
 
zpaul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: abitofbuffalo: If the stock market had any relation with the actual economy, publicly traded companies that deal with the dead, and yes they exist, should be through the roof right now.

what's funny is that there was a bunch of people on here excited about the fall of gas prices because it was going to screw the oil companies.  Those that bought oil holdings right after the tumble are making a nice return right now. I bought Chevron at $58 two months ago and it closed at $95 today.

Am I supposed to feel bad about that?


Got Halliburton at $6.  It's almost $11.  Why not take advantage of some of the sales that are out there.   Those of you with jobs that is.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: the billionaires need another bailout. fark your need for food and shelter. dont forget to pay your rent or mortgage during this time when you cant work.


Meh. You'd just blow it.
 
