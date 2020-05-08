 Skip to content
(Twitter)   On the one hand, credit to the ad agency's creative types for this. On the other hand, WTAF. Bara is right - you will never guess the product   (twitter.com) divider line
78
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

78 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My mouth is "Springtime for Hitler."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rich Aunt Pennybags?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK fine, but that commercial should've been a 30-second one max. That storytelling crap is for the birds. Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You are correct, I did NOT see that coming.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TL:DW
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: You are correct, I did NOT see that coming.


No shiat!  I wasn't even in the ball park!
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the actual fark??
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot of money was spent developing that product and advertisement. I mean, I get what they were going for, but maybe don't take yourself so farking seriously there Hasbro.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really thought it was going to be a caffeine-infused tampon.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: I really thought it was going to be a caffeine-infused tampon.


Close; I skipped to the end, apparenty it's a tampon for Giant, Amazonian robots.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was guessing Arby's.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Trolo: Biscuit Tin: I really thought it was going to be a caffeine-infused tampon.

Close; I skipped to the end, apparenty it's a tampon for Giant, Amazonian robots.


Giant, Transgendered, Amazonian Robots
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHA! Joke's in them: the only piece is the iron!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when i saw the wrapped box i guessed chocolates, just to subvert the whole smart girl vibe they had going

i got the second part right, unfortunately
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be that one weird Subway commercial again.  This was just as bizarre.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's an ad for something invented by a woman and then plagiarized by a man. This ad is just garbage all the way through.
 
zpaul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ad agency blew its wad too early.  Shoulda saved that commercial idea for an actual product worthy.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Ambivalence: You are correct, I did NOT see that coming.

No shiat!  I wasn't even in the ball park!


i assumed a menstrual product.  This is somehow worse
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because when I think of Monopoly, I think of science and invention.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: HAHA! Joke's in them: the only piece is the iron!

[Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size


you can have the thimble for a 2-player game
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the living fark?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blindsided me with that product.
I figured it was going to be for soap, tampons, or a Bic for smart girls pen.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think young girls who are working on such inventions as they claimed wouldn't be for sale to Hasbro.

/ oh, they're actors reading scripts, you say?
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping it was a Pelaton
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monopoly.

Like this totally inspiring ad to encourage young women to get into the sciences and be as farking awesome as they can, and it's so they can try to sell a farkING BOARD GAME?

kay. So,ten out of ten forstyle, but minus several farkING million for good thinking, huh?
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: OldRod: Ambivalence: You are correct, I did NOT see that coming.

No shiat!  I wasn't even in the ball park!

i assumed a menstrual product.  This is somehow worse


Yea, it is made for young girls to waste all their youth inventing time playing stupid games.
Good thinking Hasbro. Fark them girls and inventing.
 
brigid_fitch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What. The. Actual. fark.  Real genius there--build up how these girls are trying to change the world and the reward is...YOU'RE SMART ENOUGH TO PLAY A GIRL'S VERSION OF MONOPOLY!

Picture of the ad execs assigned to that campaign
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn that's stupid.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a great ad.Holy Mackerel.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms. Monopoly Official - Monopoly
Youtube qtug5an4L8E


Full video, came out last September
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a wonderful message. Wish it was the society projecting it rather than the need for profit.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooooooooooooh fark YOUUUUUUUU!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms. Monopoly.  Does Boardwalk cost $350?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which comes first, the horse or the cart? Everyone is complaining what the product is. The game is the reason for the commercial. Not the other way around. The commercial is brilliant. It gets seen here and all over. That is free advertisement. I still think the game is gonna flop. But, hey, ANY they sell is profit. It could also cause a sale for some other board game they make. Still a profit.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: when i saw the wrapped box i guessed chocolates, just to subvert the whole smart girl vibe they had going

i got the second part right, unfortunately


You're telling me it's for a "girl vibe"? Sign me up!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUUUUU.....
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Ms. Monopoly.  Does Boardwalk cost $350?


More probably $1,000 because it's bedazzled.

/that's the word I'm looking for, right?
 
brigid_fitch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My actual thought process:
:Wow, this is a really great ad. Love it when organizations highlight girls in STEM. Oh, is the box a patent kit? Let's see--WHAT THE ACTUAL fark????"
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: A lot of money was spent developing that product and advertisement. I mean, I get what they were going for, but maybe don't take yourself so farking seriously there Hasbro.


Parker Brothers.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF I thought it was gong to be for venture capital or one of those patent brokerages.

Monopoly isn't even about invention, it's nothing but luck and rent seeking.  Jesus.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can't. stop. laughing.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am unsure that Ms Monopoly sends the right message: you can't win at a game on equal terms.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: You'd think young girls who are working on such inventions as they claimed wouldn't have time for a farking long board game.


That's my take, anyway.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Dead for Tax Reasons: when i saw the wrapped box i guessed chocolates, just to subvert the whole smart girl vibe they had going

i got the second part right, unfortunately

You're telling me it's for a "girl vibe"? Sign me up!


smart girl vibe.  you have to build a potato battery to get it to work
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was for some patent lawyer service run by women. Then the box appeared.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for a long flat rectangle of Pepsi.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is so tragically wrong that it's almost funny.
Almost.
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

