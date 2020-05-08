 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Will I ever heal?   (businessinsider.com) divider line
    Shortness of breath, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, growing number of young coronavirus patients, Dr. Nate Favini, Lauren Nichols  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few hours later, she developed diarrhea.


And didn't post an Instagram beauty photo?  This truly is the worst timeline.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stories such as these remind me that COVID-19 remains a brand new disease which impacts people differently. Some die; some get better; some may get better. Way too many variables for me to take a chance on catching it.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Stories such as these remind me that COVID-19 remains a brand new disease which impacts people differently. Some die; some get better; some may get better. Way too many variables for me to take a chance on catching it.


And yet one of our state reps here in PA wondered why we shut down if only 998 people not in nursing homes died.  Sorry, but I hope that guy gets it, so he can see why we shut down.  Reading znuh's post was enough for me to pray to God that I don't catch this.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Took me more than 3 weeks before I really felt normal again.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"It's just the flu" "plandemic" "liberal hoax" "sacrifice the weak"

Just wanted to cover everything right wing plague spreaders might have to add to the dialog.
 
ladodger34
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IgG4: Took me more than 3 weeks before I really felt normal again.


My aunt (thinks) she had it in March. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like her case was too serious and she lives alone and was able to work remotely, so she was already in self-quarantine before she started showing symptoms. Even with a relatively mild case, she said it took forever to recover her energy levels. She more or less said "it was like getting the flu, but worse and it took longer to feel better".
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know a guy in New York City that has been up and down with it for 7 weeks. He'd feel better for a few days and get worse for a few days. Lingering migraines have been his biggest issue besides the fatigue and general fuzziness. He's tested positive twice.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IgG4: Took me more than 3 weeks before I really felt normal again.


that was some cocaine binge let me tell you, but we were talking about the virus
 
theToadMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 673x673]


Thank you Captain. That got a hearty LOL out of me
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Old, male, Type A+ blood, taking an ACE inhibitor - all of which might make things worse.

Yeah, I think I'll just kick back until a vaccine and/or reliable treatment exists.

Not very social anyway.
 
GoodyTwoSocks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was sick for 25 days, April 13th to May7th.  Today is my first day well, and it's a huge, sudden difference.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

neongoats: "It's just the flu" "plandemic" "liberal hoax" "sacrifice the weak"

Just wanted to cover everything right wing plague spreaders might have to add to the dialog.


Most of these idiots wouldnt exist if congress didnt have their heads up their asses and paid people to stay home.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GoodyTwoSocks: I was sick for 25 days, April 13th to May7th.  Today is my first day well, and it's a huge, sudden difference.


glad you're feeling better! Hopefully it stays that way *fingers crossed*
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Only if you eat fish tank cleaner
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My wife's oldest daughter was sick for six weeks. Relentless fever. A cough like I've never heard before. Could barely breathe. Didn't get out of bed for weeks. Felt better for about three days then it came back. Stayed out of the hospital though. She felt like if she went to the hospital, she'd die for sure.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GoodyTwoSocks: I was sick for 25 days, April 13th to May7th.  Today is my first day well, and it's a huge, sudden difference.


Congratulations!  Hope you get to keep feeling good.

Keep us posted, ya?
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had a fever to the pojnt of my skin and hair hurting back in early march... and had issues with shortness of breath for quite some time. Still not quite right. Felt similar to when I was low on blood... couldn't climb the stairs or do anything without getting winded. But it comes and goes. Not every day.

Its farking weird.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Stories such as these remind me that COVID-19 remains a brand new disease which impacts people differently. Some die; some get better; some may get better. Way too many variables for me to take a chance on catching it.


But, but, but, Rush Limbaugh said this was the 19th COVID virus, that it is nothing knew!

/Seriously, he said that.
//He really is that stupid.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So? Any disease has outlier symptoms.

Death rate is still ~0.5% in antibody studies.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know a guy in this 30 who is on week 5 and just can't seem to shake it. He says he wakes up feeling improved but it gets worse again later in the day.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, an anorexic model, 2 lawyers and someone waiting for a heart transplant...

"I do struggle with the guilt about it and feeling like a failure,"

Okay, makes sense.

"I'm getting to the point where my brain's functioning enough that I'm realizing, wow, I really have lost a lot of time over the last three-and-a-half weeks."

Maybe as much as 3.5 weeks?
And this farking person is a lawyer? That explains sooooo much!


Not making light of this pandemic, taking all reasonable precautions, don't want to catch it, don't want to spread it... but... this article might be a little cherry picked and dramatized.
Yes, people have had lingering effects, yes, it's not the same for everyone.
That doesn't change my opinion.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're going to have to split this disease into "COVID" and "post COVID syndrome".  I bet more than a few victims will end up with lifelong consequences and lowered quality of life.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Percise1: So, an anorexic model, 2 lawyers and someone waiting for a heart transplant...

"I do struggle with the guilt about it and feeling like a failure,"

Okay, makes sense.

"I'm getting to the point where my brain's functioning enough that I'm realizing, wow, I really have lost a lot of time over the last three-and-a-half weeks."

Maybe as much as 3.5 weeks?
And this farking person is a lawyer? That explains sooooo much!


Not making light of this pandemic, taking all reasonable precautions, don't want to catch it, don't want to spread it... but... this article might be a little cherry picked and dramatized.
Yes, people have had lingering effects, yes, it's not the same for everyone.
That doesn't change my opinion.


Come on, there are way too many people reporting symptoms lingering for weeks to think that they're making it up.

Also that lawyer may just be establishing deniability for if it's discovered that he was billing 30 hours a day for the past 3.5 weeks.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wonder if the diarrhea is the immune system trying to purge the virus / illness or the virus weakening it.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Farted earlier and we all thought I might have coronavirus, but then remembered the cabbage rolls for lunch yesterday.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: My wife's oldest daughter was sick for six weeks. Relentless fever. A cough like I've never heard before. Could barely breathe. Didn't get out of bed for weeks. Felt better for about three days then it came back. Stayed out of the hospital though. She felt like if she went to the hospital, she'd die for sure.


How is my baby girl doing? Tell he hello for me.

Sorry about all that, you know. Time heals.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IgG4: Took me more than 3 weeks before I really felt normal again.


How am I the first to say username checks out?

/glad you're doing well
 
