(PennLive)   Pennsylvania Health Secretary tells local residents to not go to the Jersey Shore. In a strange coincidence, Jersey Shore residents don't want Pennsylvanians to go either   (pennlive.com) divider line
21
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn shoobies!
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what does Dr. Levine have against Jersey Shore, PA? it's a cute little town

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerse​y​_Shore,_Pennsylvania

/yeah - I'm staying the hell away from New Jersey for quite a while
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are reasons why the western side of the state is doing so much better than the east.
 
raulzero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have to go through Intercourse to get to the 'Shore'?
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not being able to go to Jersey beaches is really hurting my resale hypodermic needle business.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aw, but I was looking forward to being jabbed in the ankles with medical waste while wading in ice-cold seawater.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: There are reasons why the western side of the state is doing so much better than the east.


Something do do with population density?
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

H31N0US: lindalouwho: There are reasons why the western side of the state is doing so much better than the east.

Something do do with population density?


i was going to go with "because Philadelphia sucks"
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Bennys where will they go?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Damn shoobies!


This
 
camarugala
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It maybe have to do with all the needle work going on there. Both tattoos but more importantly the sharing of meth and heroin.
Keep in mind that at some point the guides and the askanks that supported them were idola to some people. They bought their tickets. They knew what they were getting into... I say, let em crash.

They are the trash of their region. We're better of without them.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bennies go home.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
 

lindalouwho: There are reasons why the western side of the state is doing so much better than the east.


Because you're not in the Northeast corridor, i.e. the most populous area of the state condensed in a small pocket in the southeast of Pennsylvania?

Nah, that's just silly talk
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

H31N0US: lindalouwho: There are reasons why the western side of the state is doing so much better than the east.

Something do do with population density?


I live in Pittsburgh, we're not doing too bad.
And you really have to look at all of the factors that go into parts of any state that has explosions of the afflicted.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every person I have ever known that has gone to Wildwood has come back with some kind of communicable disease, usually an STD. Not going there is good advice.

/s
/only kinda s
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

poconojoe: what does Dr. Levine have against Jersey Shore, PA? it's a cute little town

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jersey​_Shore,_Pennsylvania

/yeah - I'm staying the hell away from New Jersey for quite a while


My family took a road trip from WNY to Hershey when I was in middle school and all the road signs for Jersey Shore really shook my sense of geography in the pre-smart phone age.
 
sleze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/similarities aside...the health secretary is a shining star in the country.  PA is lucky to have such competance
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did anyone actually need to be told not to go to Jersey?

/ now if we could keep the Jersey folks on their side of the bridge
 
belmartian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I live in one of those beach towns and I don't plan on going to the beach.  The boardwalk just opened back up today.  90% of the people on it were not wearing masks.  When it's beach weather does anyone think people will wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus?  Not a chance.  Too many stupid people.  I'll be in my backyard.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

raulzero: Do you have to go through Intercourse to get to the 'Shore'?


It's at least 30 miles west of Philadelphia, so it's a possibility for maybe 2/3 of the state.

Oddly enough, you'd have to go through Intercourse before getting to Cherry Hill, NJ.
 
