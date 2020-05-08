 Skip to content
(41 Action News)   Church files lawsuit to end social gathering limit, fails to appreciate irony of its name   (kshb.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Missouri, Jackson County, Abundant Life Baptist Church, Last week, Jackson County, Missouri, county officials, county health department, Abundant Life  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know, most religious groups accept the fact that, during a pandemic, gathering groups of people together can lead to higher infection rates.

Are these groups suing to hold services: A) filled with unbelievers that there's a pandemic; B) filled with believers that think they'll go to paradise if they die; or C) filled with members who prefer dying?

/DEATHCULT! DEATHCULT!
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 Why do these churches feel it is necessary to gather in a building in order to practice their faith? I don't think God cares where you worship.

Oh wait. The grift.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm beginning to think God loves the corona virus.  It keeps Heaven packed with fresh souls.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I actually read the article. They may have an argument here. They claim that churches (I would need to see the order/ordinance, but I am guessing it's all houses of worship) have a 10 person limit, regardless of square footage. Other businesses get to reopen under a square footage formula, apparently.

I'm a Presbyterian and I eyeroll pretty much anytime a U.S. based church cries "persecution." This one does smack of unequal treatment under the law. Which is NOT "persecution."
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: I'm beginning to think God loves the corona virus.  It keeps Heaven packed with fresh souls.


Or we did something to make him mad.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My church just announced that it will not be having on-site worship services until June 1st at the earliest.

Then again, my church isn't a Baptist church or a church with an egotistical lead pastor.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it needs the offering plate being passed around and/or a lot of the older members wills have some money in for it for them.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps life was a bit too abundant.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work with a bunch of hyper-religious people in the KC area who refuse to wear masks. This story is very personal to me, because I really worry one of my coworkers will be at one of these church gatherings of over 10 people if they are allowed.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I actually read the article. They may have an argument here. They claim that churches (I would need to see the order/ordinance, but I am guessing it's all houses of worship) have a 10 person limit, regardless of square footage. Other businesses get to reopen under a square footage formula, apparently.

I'm a Presbyterian and I eyeroll pretty much anytime a U.S. based church cries "persecution." This one does smack of unequal treatment under the law. Which is NOT "persecution."


Square footage? Are humans like gas molecules, just evenly distributing themselves in the space provided?
 
alice_600
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Jake Havechek: I'm beginning to think God loves the corona virus.  It keeps Heaven packed with fresh souls.

Or we did something to make him mad.


We made Cats into a movie or a drug trip or whatever the hell that was.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: [Fark user image 617x617]


Gatherings of people are very different than solitude. Watching tv is not a social life.

Also, the USA invented televangelism, which is far more profitable than collection plates.

Is Peter Clines a televangelist who is trying to destroy his competition by squeezing them with the quarantine?
 
alice_600
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Tarl3k: [Fark user image 617x617]

Gatherings of people are very different than solitude. Watching tv is not a social life.


You mean it's not?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where's the irony? Maybe they're working against life being so abundant.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do they offer faith healing services or something? Calm the fark down, churches.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
at the church picnic, sometimes sun ripened potato salad gets you, sometimes the kool-aid does
 
