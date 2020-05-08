 Skip to content
(France 24)   Nice work Chicago, even France has noticed   (france24.com)
    Murica, Sociology, Murder, Homicide, Chicago, City, Racial segregation, Police, United States  
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably a bunch of Trump supporters.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clearly the victims weren't staying at home.  That'll learn 'em.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The top 10 US cities by homicide rate:

1) St. Louis
2) Baltimore
3) San Juan
4) Detroit
5) New Orleans
6) Baton Rouge
7) Kansas City
8) Cleveland
9) Memphis
10) Newark

Clearly we should focus on Chicago.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Probably a bunch of Trump supporters.


In Chicago, that'd be pretty much all of them
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody understand per capita, just accept it bigger number is badder.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pfleger argued that someone who was prepared to commit murder was unlikely to be too bothered about observing a stay-at-home order."

by this logic, cities with higher murder rates have more jaywalking
¡oh the huge manatee!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People here are still hanging the fark out, like nothing is going on.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God you Americans live in such an embarrassingly farked up country, and a lot of you still consider yourselves to be "God's Chosen People".

No snark, just my sympathy and disgust.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm like 80% that this the new normal. People wearing masks, just doing what they do.

Eventually the masks will evolve from the textile based to a hard plastic mouth piece with a molded in eyeshield. They will use interchangable filters, which may or may not last 24 hours and can be sterilized at home. The size of your filter will be the new bling. Kanye's filter will be the size of Pyramidhead's pyramid head.

After that, anyone not wearing a mask is assumed to be poor or infected, and they'll both be shot on sight. Possibly just bean-bagged, but maybe not.

Life, uh, finds a way.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the optimism/accuracy of the activist priest-- and I agree with him.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it weird that they had these apocalyptic police masks.. did they special order those recently or did they just have them already for funzies?
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
West Palm Beach has a higher murder rate than Chicago.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

neongoats: Is it weird that they had these apocalyptic police masks.. did they special order those recently or did they just have them already for funzies?


I noticed those as well.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Probably a bunch of Trump supporters.


Gang-bangers are trump supporters?
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Some people only look at the total number and are either too lazy to look at at the per capita rate or they do not understand what per capita means.
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

And what country do you live in?

/No snark intended
//I am genuinely curious
///Thank you!
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why anyone would expect the murder rate to drop.  With the increased desperation brought on by job loss, I'd expect it to increase.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Frank N Stein: Probably a bunch of Trump supporters.

Gang-bangers are trump supporters?


There are fine 2A people on both sides.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Oh you. They know exactly what these things mean and instead simply mean to denigrate the people that live there and use deceptive numbers to criticize the left when their own unwashed asses stank to high heaven.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Canada.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrparks: I'm like 80% that this the new normal. People wearing masks, just doing what they do.

Eventually the masks will evolve from the textile based to a hard plastic mouth piece with a molded in eyeshield. They will use interchangable filters, which may or may not last 24 hours and can be sterilized at home. The size of your filter will be the new bling. Kanye's filter will be the size of Pyramidhead's pyramid head.

After that, anyone not wearing a mask is assumed to be poor or infected, and they'll both be shot on sight. Possibly just bean-bagged, but maybe not.

Life, uh, finds a way.


Well, shiat. My office reopening on Monday, and I think I want to make a Pyramidhead mask to wear in front of patients.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: I'm not sure why anyone would expect the murder rate to drop.  With the increased desperation brought on by job loss, I'd expect it to increase.


gang-bangers are not killing each other because they lost their job at Carl's Jr.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You wanted America to get back to normal. Stop complaining.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: People here are still hanging the fark out, like nothing is going on.


Nothing has changed for most of us. We never get invited to those parties, anyway.  When people stop stereotyping us and excluding us, we wil...

No. We are mostly introverts. We will get irritated and ignore the party invite.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Blahbbs: I'm not sure why anyone would expect the murder rate to drop.  With the increased desperation brought on by job loss, I'd expect it to increase.

gang-bangers are not killing each other because they lost their job at Carl's Jr.


Gangbangers?  Hello, fellow old person.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Frank N Stein: Probably a bunch of Trump supporters.

Gang-bangers are trump supporters?


A lot of these kids doing the murders are not really even part of a large older gangs(e.g Vicelords vs Gangsters disciples) They are forming small groups of assholes called cliques.  They're smaller and much harder for the police to find and crack because a new one pops up everyday. Chicago cops are use to bigger gangs with a clear line of order.
 
Frederf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Blahbbs: I'm not sure why anyone would expect the murder rate to drop.  With the increased desperation brought on by job loss, I'd expect it to increase.

gang-bangers are not killing each other because they lost their job at Carl's Jr.


Perhaps they are. Getting your apron in occupies the mind and anchors the soul.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I came here to point out that Chicago's murder rate was 16th (in 2019 per cbs) for us cities, glad to see everyone else covered that while I googled
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I live near the #1 city on that list.

So I always get a kick out of people freaking out about Chicago.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Blahbbs: I'm not sure why anyone would expect the murder rate to drop.  With the increased desperation brought on by job loss, I'd expect it to increase.

gang-bangers are not killing each other because they lost their job at Carl's Jr.


Of course not.

They're called Hardee's near Chicago.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nice place to visit, would not mind living there. I grew up south of Buffalo and have spent a lot of time over the years up in various parts of Canada, mostly around Toronto, but also some time up in and around Quebec City and Montreal. I sometimes think that a nice secluded home near the Manicouagan Reservoir would be a nice place to have a cottage to visit.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As I understand it Chicagoans consider their murders to be quite acceptable and look down on St Louis whose murders are unacceptable.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: OgreMagi: Frank N Stein: Probably a bunch of Trump supporters.

Gang-bangers are trump supporters?

A lot of these kids doing the murders are not really even part of a large older gangs(e.g Vicelords vs Gangsters disciples) They are forming small groups of assholes called cliques.  They're smaller and much harder for the police to find and crack because a new one pops up everyday. Chicago cops are use to bigger gangs with a clear line of order.


That's an interesting development.  If they step on the toes of the big gangs, the police may not need to bother with them, other than to collect the bodies and fill out a report.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We saw that in the dozens of Covid19 related headlines.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Not a lot of right leaning cities in that list, same with the counties (where applicable) they're within.  Even the cities themselves are not uniformly riddled with homicides - address the small sections where most of the murders happen and these cities' homicide rates drop to a mere fraction.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pedrop357: We saw that in the dozens of Covid19 related headlines.


OMG the USA has the most deaths.  We're being compared against countries with populations smaller than some of our cities.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I live near the #1 city on that list.


East St. Louis? God help you...
 
pedrop357
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: pedrop357: We saw that in the dozens of Covid19 related headlines.

OMG the USA has the most deaths.  We're being compared against countries with populations smaller than some of our cities.


Yep, and then when it was pointed out that the USA was also #1 in testing, they discovered the concept of per capita.  Amazing how that works around here.
 
Tex570
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Canada.


LoL, what a total surprise...
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I know, right? People are only getting shot in the neighborhoods where the poors live, and that's only like 70% of the city. Maybe you should send them some nice care packages of bootstraps and inform them about how they need to stop whining.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tex570: Thong_of_Zardoz: Canada.

LoL, what a total surprise...


How so? Please, do explain, "Tex".
 
joker420
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Blue State.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Please annex WA state
 
