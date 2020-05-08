 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Variety)   Newest quarantine entertainment is Madea's Royal Freeloaders   (variety.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Beverly Hills, California, 90210, Tyler Perry, own driveway gate, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Mulholland Drive, point prior  
•       •       •

550 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2020 at 10:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did Harry become such a simp?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

darth_badger: So?


That is what I was thinking. As long as they aren't doing anything illegal, let them be.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I really thought they'd get a shotgun house in Inglewood. Who wouldn't want that.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got a 4k tv delivered today.  Bout to watch Rise of Skywalker on Disney +. Awwww yeah boooi
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good for them.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: How did Harry become such a simp?


He got married?

*ducks frying pan*

also, put me down for a 'So?'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So life in Canada didn't agree with the ex-royals?

/I don't keep up with the Kardashian-esqe
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.