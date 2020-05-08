 Skip to content
(WJRT)   Make America Sick Again cultist who blew his nose on a Dollar Tree employee's shirt is arrested   (abc12.com) divider line
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I talked to somebody at my local Dollar Tree (I'm in a nearby town) and she said this guy frequents their store, and is pretty obnoxious and entitled about everything, and yes, he's a proud Trump follower.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh, excuse me fascist libs? Please point to me in the Constitution where is says I can't wipe my nose on some else's sleeve? Snowflakes who can't handle getting a little deadly pathogen on their shirt are ruining this place.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they charge him with attempted murder?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Can they charge him with attempted murder?


That's an overreach and no court is going to allow it.

How about aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing and guarantee a conviction.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aggravated battery.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [nydailynews.com image 800x449]


Snot funny.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is just a dick move regardless of current situation.

60 seconds out back, cops turn their back.. no weapons.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice how they always pull this crap on people that are smaller than them?  If he had done that to me, he'd be protesting the lack of elective surgery to reconstruct his nose.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: LL316: Can they charge him with attempted murder?

That's an overreach and no court is going to allow it.

How about aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing and guarantee a conviction.


What about acts of terrorism?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kind of stuff will get you SHOT at certain Dollar Stores....
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am amused by the following quote:

"I can't believe people are still doing that to other people. I mean, if you don't care about your own health, you should care about everybody else," said Shawlene Ladd.

People who don't care about their own health pretty much never care about that of others.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: LL316: Can they charge him with attempted murder?

That's an overreach and no court is going to allow it.

How about aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing and guarantee a conviction.


There's all that for the government to pursue criminally and the the guy can be sued in tort for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, etc. That would take some resources but would be worth it just to make the guy's life that much more unpleasant.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Action Replay Nick: Uh, excuse me fascist libs? Please point to me in the Constitution where is says I can't wipe my nose on some else's sleeve? Snowflakes who can't handle getting a little deadly pathogen on their shirt are ruining this place.


Sorry. Your right to wipe your nose on someone else's sleeve was the part of the 1st Amendment that we've suspended as part of our ever-lasting War on America.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SLEEVES AREN'T IN THE CONSTITUTION, DUH.

Just bare arms.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Can they charge him with attempted murder?


Attempted Mucus?  Seriously.  Now what is that?  Do they hand out Nobles for Attempted Presidenting?
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Action Replay Nick: Uh, excuse me fascist libs? Please point to me in the Constitution where is says I can't wipe my nose on some else's sleeve? Snowflakes who can't handle getting a little deadly pathogen on their shirt are ruining this place.

Sorry. Your right to wipe your nose on someone else's sleeve was the part of the 1st Amendment that we've suspended as part of our ever-lasting War on America.


Sorry, your right to swing your nose ends at the other person's fist.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Notice how they always pull this crap on people that are smaller than them?  If he had done that to me, he'd be protesting the lack of elective surgery to reconstruct his nose.


It's like how some guys tell girls to small, but not big hairy dudes. It's because they won't get their asses kicked.
 
a2jk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Between the gun nuts at The Capitol, and the incidents at the Flint and Holly stores, Michissippi is having a difficult time in the news lately.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Smile, dammit.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I will beat down any asshole who decides to harass me for wearing my mask if they try to approach me. I will consider them a threat, and I will act accordingly. I will also intervene if I see some fascist farker doing the same to others.
 
Gramma
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

a2jk: Between the gun nuts at The Capitol, and the incidents at the Flint and Holly stores, Michissippi is having a difficult time in the news lately.


Yeah, we seem to be trying for a Michigan tag.
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LL316: Can they charge him with attempted murder?


Probably not, but if Barr had a shred of integrity they could get him on Federal charges for bioterrorism
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"....if you don't care about your own health, you should care about everybody else,"

That's not ever how it works.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Joe USer: LL316: Can they charge him with attempted murder?

That's an overreach and no court is going to allow it.

How about aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing and guarantee a conviction.

There's all that for the government to pursue criminally and the the guy can be sued in tort for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, etc. That would take some resources but would be worth it just to make the guy's life that much more unpleasant.


Plaintiff works at a Dollar Store. Defendant shops at a Dollar Store. Ain't no civil case coming out of this one, counselor.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Notice how they always pull this crap on people that are smaller than them?  If he had done that to me, he'd be protesting the lack of elective surgery to reconstruct his nose.


iaazathot: I will beat down any asshole who decides to harass me for wearing my mask if they try to approach me. I will consider them a threat, and I will act accordingly. I will also intervene if I see some fascist farker doing the same to others.


Bad asses are out early in this thread.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Joe USer: LL316: Can they charge him with attempted murder?

That's an overreach and no court is going to allow it.

How about aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing and guarantee a conviction.


Quack = duck
Terroristic act = terrorist
 
Photoshop This [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This Thread Is Useless Without Mug Shots
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Probably wipes his dick off on the curtains, too.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's from a different time. When he was growing up, this was a sign of respect. Tragically he just can't seem to adapt to this crazy world of arbitrary PC-police style rules that make no sense.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I talked to somebody at my local Dollar Tree (I'm in a nearby town) and she said this guy frequents their store, and is pretty obnoxious and entitled about everything, and yes, he's a proud Trump follower.


How exactly do you act entitled at a Dollar Tree?  "Excuse me, but I was browsing the wall of low-quality Chinese-made toys before you got here.  Unhand those Frozen dolls."
 
1funguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zobear: Breaker Moran: Joe USer: LL316: Can they charge him with attempted murder?

That's an overreach and no court is going to allow it.

How about aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing and guarantee a conviction.

There's all that for the government to pursue criminally and the the guy can be sued in tort for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, etc. That would take some resources but would be worth it just to make the guy's life that much more unpleasant.

Plaintiff works at a Dollar Store. Defendant shops at a Dollar Store. Ain't no civil case coming out of this one, counselor.


68 almost makes him Vietnam era, he is probably Agent Orange...

/ Not the chemical
// I mean one of dons henchmen
/// Agent Orange: Plandemic
 
floydw
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Notice how they always pull this crap on people that are smaller than them?  If he had done that to me, he'd be protesting the lack of elective surgery to reconstruct his nose.


They like to target mainly women because their belief system sees them as less than. Just look at the protesters in MI who are mobbing the female Governor's house but in Ohio the protesters are mobbing the female health directors house.  It's Y'all Qaeda.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: Joe USer: LL316: Can they charge him with attempted murder?

That's an overreach and no court is going to allow it.

How about aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing and guarantee a conviction.

Quack = duck
Terroristic act = terrorist


The three shiat bags who murdered the security guard at a nearby Dollar Store didn't get terror charges against them, so I don't see how Booger would get terrorism charges when there is one less dead body involved in his case.   The chick who shot three people at an Oklahoma McDonalds didn't get terror charges either for her "protest" of the closed dining room.   And according to Fark rules, they should have been charged as terrorists because they weren't white.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: derpes_simplex: Notice how they always pull this crap on people that are smaller than them?  If he had done that to me, he'd be protesting the lack of elective surgery to reconstruct his nose.

iaazathot: I will beat down any asshole who decides to harass me for wearing my mask if they try to approach me. I will consider them a threat, and I will act accordingly. I will also intervene if I see some fascist farker doing the same to others.

Bad asses are out early in this thread.


If I wanted your lip, I'd rattle my zipper.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Joe USer: LL316: Can they charge him with attempted murder?

That's an overreach and no court is going to allow it.

How about aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing and guarantee a conviction.


IANAL but I seem to recall some kind of precedent for intentionally trying to infect someone with an illness meeting the criteria for aggravated assault.

If I were a betting person, my money would be on "exercising his right to freedom of expression" as his defense.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

a2jk: Between the gun nuts at The Capitol, and the incidents at the Flint and Holly stores, Michissippi is having a difficult time in the news lately.


Probably no coincidence that Michigan's governor and government has been the focus of attacks on stay-at-home policies on Fox News and other garbage derp sites that idiots like this asshole get all their thoughts from.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: [nydailynews.com image 800x449]


Bith just stood there and let the geezer snot all over her.

I wonder if that's her fetish?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
idflux.typepad.comView Full Size


Sometimes you just gotta wipe on whatever is convenient.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Smile, dammit.


Ah, that explains why I get these weird looks when I tell girls to small.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If the woman had punched him and put him in the hospital, I wouldn't feel at all bad about it.
 
Vern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: Joe USer: LL316: Can they charge him with attempted murder?

That's an overreach and no court is going to allow it.

How about aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing and guarantee a conviction.

IANAL but I seem to recall some kind of precedent for intentionally trying to infect someone with an illness meeting the criteria for aggravated assault.

If I were a betting person, my money would be on "exercising his right to freedom of expression" as his defense.


There are laws regarding intentionally infecting someone with a disease. Most notably HIV laws; which depending on your state laws can potentially be charged as attempted murder. I'd have to brush up on my research to see if things have changed, but there were people who were HIV positive going out and having sex with as many people as possible to infect them. Most of the time it's prosecuted as reckless endangerment.

So, in my opinion, the guy needs to be tested for COVID-19. If he tests positive, charge him for attempted murder. If not, charge him for reckless endangerment, because he didn't know if he had it or not. And his reaction was in direct response to a request for him to wear a mask because he, and they, didn't know if he had the virus.

Really, just do everything possible to make this shiatstains life miserable. People who work in grocery stores, or other essential stores are already stressed out and overworked. It's hard going to work everyday wondering what piece of shiat is going to be shiatty that day. Who's going to get in your face because they can only buy one item of fresh meat, per item, so you could buy one of everything. But they want two.

And if there's no toilet paper on the shelves, THERE ISN'T ANY farkING TOILET PAPER IN THE BACK! Seriously, stores aren't hoarding it. It's the number one priority to get out as soon as it comes in. Along with face masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and rubbing alcohol. As soon as it comes off the truck, it gets put out.

If you're so paranoid that your local grocery stores are trying to hoard supplies from you, maybe a mental institution would be a better place. It's not like the stores are the government or anything.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: derpes_simplex: Notice how they always pull this crap on people that are smaller than them?  If he had done that to me, he'd be protesting the lack of elective surgery to reconstruct his nose.

iaazathot: I will beat down any asshole who decides to harass me for wearing my mask if they try to approach me. I will consider them a threat, and I will act accordingly. I will also intervene if I see some fascist farker doing the same to others.

Bad asses are out early in this thread.


Its snot true!!
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sick or not, that's just dirty, nasty, gross and all-around *barf*
 
