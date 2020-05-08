 Skip to content
VP B'Lyin
    President of the United States, George W. Bush, Washington Post, Washington, D.C., United States, Vice President Mike Pence, Last month, Federal Emergency Management Agency  
ArkAngel
2 hours ago  
Sounds like a Klingon
 
fusillade762
2 hours ago  
The posts said that the effort had focused on delivering the masks to three likely swing states in the 2020 election: Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Indiana.

How many people need to die needlessly in order to help Twitler get reelected?
 
fusillade762
1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Sounds like a Klingon


A Klingon would demand a Right of Vengeance for that claim.  These people have no honor.
 
Karma Chameleon
1 hour ago  

fusillade762: The posts said that the effort had focused on delivering the masks to three likely swing states in the 2020 election: Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Indiana.

How many people need to die needlessly in order to help Twitler get reelected?


Yes
 
AppleOptionEsc
1 hour ago  

fusillade762: ArkAngel: Sounds like a Klingon

A Klingon would demand a Right of Vengeance for that claim.  These people have no honor.


Cardassians are without Honor.
 
King Something
1 hour ago  
We
 
jmr61
1 hour ago  
LYING SCUM.

trump, his family and everyone who supports him are lying scum.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
1 hour ago  
In any other administration, I would believe this was someone correcting an honest mistake.  Not with these assholes though.  They're heartless.
 
El Trolo
1 hour ago  
MELOOOOOOOOTAAAAAA
 
hammettman
1 hour ago  
Isn't that a sin, which even a heathen like me knows is bad, based on those famous tablets of 10 thingees. I don't know, but the religious folk might get into an uproar if they found out Pence was lyin'.
 
Pershing123
1 hour ago  
I thought twit posts and such were like emails, not to be deleted by Presidents and Vice Presidents, etc.
 
MSBFDffpm
57 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: fusillade762: ArkAngel: Sounds like a Klingon

A Klingon would demand a Right of Vengeance for that claim.  These people have no honor.

Cardassians are without Honor.


So are Romulans.
 
MSBFDffpm
56 minutes ago  

MSBFDffpm: AppleOptionEsc: fusillade762: ArkAngel: Sounds like a Klingon

A Klingon would demand a Right of Vengeance for that claim.  These people have no honor.

Cardassians are without Honor.

So As are Romulans.


FTFM
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
55 minutes ago  
Look ya'll the twitter in chief knows all and is only culling the herd of the weak ones.
You know ones who don't drink his kool aid / clorox etc. and vote for El Presidente for life (for him only)
 
El Trolo
53 minutes ago  

MSBFDffpm: AppleOptionEsc: fusillade762: ArkAngel: Sounds like a Klingon

A Klingon would demand a Right of Vengeance for that claim.  These people have no honor.

Cardassians are without Honor.

So are Romulans.


It's always a game of chess with them.
 
Begoggle
53 minutes ago  
You think Republicans would really do that?
Just lie?
 
durbnpoisn
50 minutes ago  

MSBFDffpm: MSBFDffpm: AppleOptionEsc: fusillade762: ArkAngel: Sounds like a Klingon

A Klingon would demand a Right of Vengeance for that claim.  These people have no honor.

Cardassians are without Honor.

So As are Romulans.

FTFM


Except for one thing...  It's been pretty well established that the Kilingons managed to hold their empire together with the illusion that everyone was honorable.  They would go to great lengths and ruin whole families to maintain the honor of those that didn't deserve it, all in the name of keeping the empire stable - with a lie.

Which, ironically, is very dishonorable.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
50 minutes ago  

Begoggle: You think Republicans would really do that?
Just lie?


It's not a lie if you believe it according to them.
 
Por que tan serioso
50 minutes ago  
At least we have the emails.
 
AuralArgument
48 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: MSBFDffpm: MSBFDffpm: AppleOptionEsc: fusillade762: ArkAngel: Sounds like a Klingon

A Klingon would demand a Right of Vengeance for that claim.  These people have no honor.

Cardassians are without Honor.

So As are Romulans.

FTFM

Except for one thing...  It's been pretty well established that the Kilingons managed to hold their empire together with the illusion that everyone was honorable.  They would go to great lengths and ruin whole families to maintain the honor of those that didn't deserve it, all in the name of keeping the empire stable - with a lie.

Which, ironically, is very dishonorable.


And makes the original poster technically correct, which is of course the best kind of correct.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
44 minutes ago  
Is it me or do i not get who all these characters yall talking about Are in the sarwars franchises.
yes that is not a typoe just a term i made up for Trumps twittersfollowers
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
40 minutes ago  
I meant to type " Sar Wars Episode 2020 "
 
whitroth
39 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: Is it me or do i not get who all these characters yall talking about Are in the sarwars franchises.
yes that is not a typoe just a term i made up for Trumps twittersfollowers


You! With your head out from under your rock - have you ever heard of an old TV show called "Star Trek"?
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
38 minutes ago  
Witroth i was trollin a bit saying trump and his ilk i never knew were in the series also i said Sarwars not starwars
 
El Trolo
34 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: I meant to type " Sar Wars Episode 2020 "


SARS Wars?
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
32 minutes ago  
Star Trek vs Star wars old debate
New debate common sense people vs Sar Wars Darth Trump
 
AuralArgument
32 minutes ago  
El Trolo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
31 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: El Trolo:

[Fark user image 316x445]


WOW lol ty  made this old coot laff ty
 
Gyrfalcon
30 minutes ago  
Who are the scumbags who keep supporting these shiatheads, and why do we let any of them live?
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
29 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: AuralArgument: El Trolo:

[Fark user image 316x445]

WOW lol ty  made this old coot laff ty


I stand corrected i did not know that existed
 
Obscure Login
4 minutes ago  
I did the usual hover over the link to see what the subject line is talking about and my interest was piqued when I read "pence-deleted-social-media-posts-that​-masturbated".

Gave it another run through and saw I unfortunately misread it and it's just another boring article about someone in this administration lying.

/Not that I wanted to see anything about Pence masturbating, but at least it would be something different.
 
Muso
3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user image
 
