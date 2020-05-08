 Skip to content
(The New York Times) NYC subway conductor says the quiet part out loud about essential workers really being sacrificial workers (nytimes.com)
74
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU WILL SACRIFICE YOURSELF FOR THE ECONOMY! BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Doctors, nurses, and first responders still have to get to their jobs. Don't mean to sound callous, but you chose your job. If you don't like it, quite. Or keep doing it and be prideful in knowing you're doing a very important job in all this.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get a W-2, you belong in a union.  Without one, you are screwed.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If you get a W-2, you belong in a union.  Without one, you are screwed.


I assume this guy is in the transportation workers union.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Don't mean to sound callous, but


Don't worry, callous isn't how you sounded.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Yeah. Doctors, nurses, and first responders still have to get to their jobs. Don't mean to sound callous, but you chose your job. If you don't like it, quite. Or keep doing it and be prideful in knowing you're doing a very important job in all this.


Meritocrats can be just as bad as other bigots.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to die for the DOW.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank N Stein:

And with being essential, their employer should have a back up for getting their essential employees to work beyond letting them do it on their own.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not only non-essential, I'm cranky and hard to get along with
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We want hazard pay and family leave for child care."

If the public transportation gig doesn't work out he definitely has a future in stand-up comedy.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy fix. All the people who want to get back to work, must of one of the many things that never got sent home

FML.
We're stupid to not do this. And have everything open 24/7/365; along with mandatory staggering of zip codes and streets to guarantee that nothing has a line in front of it
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.
Everybody should be receiving universal basic income.
Everybody should have universal healthcare.
Nobody should be required to pay rent or mortgages for at least 6 months ("hurr durr landords need to eat too")

The fact that none of this is happening is an indictment of our country, its leaders, and its people.

There is no political will to do any of this because it does too much good.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.
Everybody should be receiving universal basic income.
Everybody should have universal healthcare.
Nobody should be required to pay rent or mortgages for at least 6 months ("hurr durr landords need to eat too")

The fact that none of this is happening is an indictment of our country, its leaders, and its people.

There is no political will to do any of this because it does too much good.


This.

/We let rich people tell us what to do, where to do it, and how to do it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "quiet part out loud" construction only works if the person is normally expected to keep the "quiet part" quiet.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.
Everybody should be receiving universal basic income.
Everybody should have universal healthcare.
Nobody should be required to pay rent or mortgages for at least 6 months ("hurr durr landords need to eat too")

The fact that none of this is happening is an indictment of our country, its leaders, and its people.

There is no political will to do any of this because it does too much good.


I feel like you have not been paying attention to how we do stuff around here.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: YOU WILL SACRIFICE YOURSELF FOR THE ECONOMY! BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!


If you keep the economy closed, people will also be sacrificed.

Also, funny enough, the Times also just had an article that 2/3 of the people who got Covid were locked down and staying at home. So how's that whole 'shutting down the economy' really working out?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: The "quiet part out loud" construction only works if the person is normally expected to keep the "quiet part" quiet.


Yep. As a regular dude working a job, it's perfectly expected that he would have grievances, and air them.
"The quiet part out loud" would apply if Trump had told the meatpacking plant workers that they were sacrificial.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: Walker: YOU WILL SACRIFICE YOURSELF FOR THE ECONOMY! BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!

If you keep the economy closed, people will also be sacrificed.

Also, funny enough, the Times also just had an article that 2/3 of the people who got Covid were locked down and staying at home. So how's that whole 'shutting down the economy' really working out?


I'd guess it prevented us from having 10s of thousands of more deaths.
 
Gheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.
Everybody should be receiving universal basic income.
Everybody should have universal healthcare.
Nobody should be required to pay rent or mortgages for at least 6 months ("hurr durr landords need to eat too")

The fact that none of this is happening is an indictment of our country, its leaders, and its people.

There is no political will to do any of this because it does too much good.

This.

/We let rich people tell us what to do, where to do it, and how to do it.


And we should have fairies and elves give us blowjobs on a nightly basis.
This is why the world doesn't take the peanut gallery serious anymore.
You are both insane. Seriously, what do the unicorns in your world look like?
I'm working 16 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep my company alive so my employees have a job to come back to, but somewhere between 60 to 90 of those jobs are now are lost for at least the next 3 to 4 years. Reading nonsense like this from spoiled children just makes me realize how screwed we actually are.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Additional:  As the days go by, we face the increasing inevitability that we will all be infected
with a deadly virus that keeps mutating, can be transmitted sexually, causes other life threatening
conditions in children, and can never be cured,,, Still, you've got to laugh, haven't you?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: Walker: YOU WILL SACRIFICE YOURSELF FOR THE ECONOMY! BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!

If you keep the economy closed, people will also be sacrificed.

Also, funny enough, the Times also just had an article that 2/3 of the people who got Covid were locked down and staying at home. So how's that whole 'shutting down the economy' really working out?


The point of the lock down, wasn't to stop the Virus.
The point of the lock down is to have people die at home.
Otherwise, they take health care workers with them.
Only an idiot would think we can have that happen.
But idiots don't know die home unless you hit them in the face and say it very loudly.

Jesus Christ. Why should a doctor die because you have an uncurable illness?????
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: Walker: YOU WILL SACRIFICE YOURSELF FOR THE ECONOMY! BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!

If you keep the economy closed, people will also be sacrificed.

Also, funny enough, the Times also just had an article that 2/3 of the people who got Covid were locked down and staying at home. So how's that whole 'shutting down the economy' really working out?


Here's the rest of the breakout, from that study:
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, it's not that they're saying 66% were completely isolating.  They're saying that 66% lived in their own home, be it an apartment, house, bungalow, etc., as opposed to being homeless, imprisoned, or in a nursing home.
And without data showing what the living arrangements of New Yorkers is, it's far too easy to take it out of context and form misinformed opinions.
 
whenIsayGO
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone who has to work during this crisis needs to be paid well and have good health care. However, they are essential. As someone above said, if doctors and nurses couldn't get to work, we'd have thousands more dead. We need subway workers and bus drives to do that. If the grocery store workers and restaurant delivery workers didn't come to work (which also requires the subway workers), we would ALL be dead of starvation. The same with utilities and every other necessary facet of life. It's not necessary to get a haircut, or (what I do) see a Broadway show. But some people's jobs really are essential or else we cannot live. Those people should be taken care of. Every worker should have better rights, but especially, right now, these essential people should be paid very well for what they're doing.

However, I just don't get the memes about "they're not heroes, they're slaves" or whatever. You mean to tell me if grocery store workers made six figures they'd stay home and we'd all starve? Doctors make a lot of money, and they're still working and dying for us, because their jobs are essential. Saying essential workers aren't heroes because they should be paid more is a stupid argument. They should be paid more. Whoever did the job would be a hero if they make little money or a lot of money, cause they're risking death so that more other lives can be saved. That's what a hero has always meant to me.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gheist: waxbeans: bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.
Everybody should be receiving universal basic income.
Everybody should have universal healthcare.
Nobody should be required to pay rent or mortgages for at least 6 months ("hurr durr landords need to eat too")

The fact that none of this is happening is an indictment of our country, its leaders, and its people.

There is no political will to do any of this because it does too much good.

This.

/We let rich people tell us what to do, where to do it, and how to do it.

And we should have fairies and elves give us blowjobs on a nightly basis.
This is why the world doesn't take the peanut gallery serious anymore.
You are both insane. Seriously, what do the unicorns in your world look like?
I'm working 16 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep my company alive so my employees have a job to come back to, but somewhere between 60 to 90 of those jobs are now are lost for at least the next 3 to 4 years. Reading nonsense like this from spoiled children just makes me realize how screwed we actually are.


If paying sick leave, and a living wage is a fantasy, than your business model is dependent on slavery and is just as much a fantasy as my points. Much like how farmers still use migrants in 2020.
it was in fact a fantasy to assume migrants would be available until the end of time so don't be talking to me about fantasies every single farmer and business owner has their own fantasies of cheap available labor that they need to shove up their rectum and shut the hell up and pay more.
F&&k you in your mouth buddy.
We only screwed because of choices the people in power make. Who's in power you and other owners.
yes in fact heavy is the crown of being in charge and having all the capital to make people into slaves.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.
Everybody should be receiving universal basic income.
Everybody should have universal healthcare.
Nobody should be required to pay rent or mortgages for at least 6 months ("hurr durr landords need to eat too")

The fact that none of this is happening is an indictment of our country, its leaders, and its people.

There is no political will to do any of this because it does too much good.


We only need to sell an aircraft carrier...
We still get to keep the sailors.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.


And for the jobs that can't be done from home?  "Critical infrastructure" isn't just a snarky way to refer to grocery store clerks; it means industries that are vital to keep teh country functioning.  The power has to stay on.  The water still has to work.  Internet technicians still have to go out to make sure everyone is able to stay connected, and plumbers need to go out to keep people's plumbing working, all just as examples.  And then, some of them need public transportation to get to work (for whatever reason, from either not wanting to drive to not being able to afford a car to being too scared to drive themselves to having a suspended license).

I know Fark is extremely tech-insulated and thinks that everything can be done with an app or done online, but some people have to get out of the house to do their jobs and no amount of moral grandstanding will change that.

/obviously they deserve danger pay for having to go out.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Sacrifices for whom?

Ginsberg's Moloch whose blood is running money?

Or his only slightly less pleasant cousin, the last of His generation of savage Bronze Age Middle Eastern gods still demanding obedience, who modestly styles himself I AM?
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
FTA:  Common sense tells you that subway trains and platforms are giant vectors of this virus

Tell it to Cuomo.  The refusal to shut down mass transit in NYC while the outbreak was doubling every two days is one of the major farkups in America's response.

The Subways Seeded the Massive Coronavirus Epidemicin New York City

Props to the other initial hotspots of Seattle and San Francisco for having your shiat together in a way that New York did not.
 
pickles and beer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What is with dudes home on a Friday afternoon, telling other people to suck it up and work. You're either retired, laid off, unemployed, or well off enough not having to work.

I'm looking at going back to work in 2 weeks. In Detroit. It's people like some of the assholes above hiding out safe and sound wanting me to go back to work, or the wife currently being "essential".

Some shiatty damn people we share this country with.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pickles and beer: What is with dudes home on a Friday afternoon, telling other people to suck it up and work. You're either retired, laid off, unemployed, or well off enough not having to work.


Or working from home
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gheist: waxbeans: bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.
Everybody should be receiving universal basic income.
Everybody should have universal healthcare.
Nobody should be required to pay rent or mortgages for at least 6 months ("hurr durr landords need to eat too")

The fact that none of this is happening is an indictment of our country, its leaders, and its people.

There is no political will to do any of this because it does too much good.

This.

/We let rich people tell us what to do, where to do it, and how to do it.

And we should have fairies and elves give us blowjobs on a nightly basis.
This is why the world doesn't take the peanut gallery serious anymore.
You are both insane. Seriously, what do the unicorns in your world look like?
I'm working 16 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep my company alive so my employees have a job to come back to, but somewhere between 60 to 90 of those jobs are now are lost for at least the next 3 to 4 years. Reading nonsense like this from spoiled children just makes me realize how screwed we actually are.


And yet you still have time to rage on Fark.  Thought you were working 16 hours a day, 7 days a week?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Frank N Stein: Yeah. Doctors, nurses, and first responders still have to get to their jobs. Don't mean to sound callous, but you chose your job. If you don't like it, quite. Or keep doing it and be prideful in knowing you're doing a very important job in all this.

Meritocrats can be just as bad as other bigots.


What does this even mean?
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Yeah. Doctors, nurses, and first responders still have to get to their jobs. Don't mean to sound callous, but you chose your job. If you don't like it, quite. Or keep doing it and be prideful in knowing you're doing a very important job in all this.


Yeah.  It's really on them.  I mean, how could they not see this pandemic coming?  And like you said, just quit and find another job.  It shouldn't be that hard.
 
Gheist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Gheist: waxbeans: bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.
Everybody should be receiving universal basic income.
Everybody should have universal healthcare.
Nobody should be required to pay rent or mortgages for at least 6 months ("hurr durr landords need to eat too")

The fact that none of this is happening is an indictment of our country, its leaders, and its people.

There is no political will to do any of this because it does too much good.

This.

/We let rich people tell us what to do, where to do it, and how to do it.

And we should have fairies and elves give us blowjobs on a nightly basis.
This is why the world doesn't take the peanut gallery serious anymore.
You are both insane. Seriously, what do the unicorns in your world look like?
I'm working 16 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep my company alive so my employees have a job to come back to, but somewhere between 60 to 90 of those jobs are now are lost for at least the next 3 to 4 years. Reading nonsense like this from spoiled children just makes me realize how screwed we actually are.

If paying sick leave, and a living wage is a fantasy, than your business model is dependent on slavery and is just as much a fantasy as my points. Much like how farmers still use migrants in 2020.
it was in fact a fantasy to assume migrants would be available until the end of time so don't be talking to me about fantasies every single farmer and business owner has their own fantasies of cheap available labor that they need to shove up their rectum and shut the hell up and pay more.
F&&k you in your mouth buddy.
We only screwed because of choices the people in power make. Who's in power you and other owners.
yes in fact heavy is the crown of being in charge and having all the capital to make people into slaves.


Again, you don't have the slightest farking clue what you are talking about.
Revenue is frozen for a *huge* chunk of the entire economy. I'm in power for my own company but I have absolutely no capacity to "pay 80% of my workers wages" while they sit at home and don't work. As I mentioned, I'm working my ass off to keep the lights on so there's *something* to come back to, but a ton of my furloughed folks are going to end up being laid off because the market has shrunk to the point where there's no work for them.

You very, very, very obviously have never had to be responsible for anything more complicated than a yard sale and you sound like the spoiled toddler screaming at his mother in a grocery store because she won't buy him the entire candy aisle.

Even if you completely confiscated the wealth of the entire 1% (both cash and equity), you wouldn't have nearly enough capital for half of what you're demanding.

But hey, get out there, try to do something with your life and actually try to run something real. You'll really quickly realize how stupid and unrealistic you sound.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NEDM: bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.

And for the jobs that can't be done from home?  "Critical infrastructure" isn't just a snarky way to refer to grocery store clerks; it means industries that are vital to keep teh country functioning.  The power has to stay on.  The water still has to work.  Internet technicians still have to go out to make sure everyone is able to stay connected, and plumbers need to go out to keep people's plumbing working, all just as examples.  And then, some of them need public transportation to get to work (for whatever reason, from either not wanting to drive to not being able to afford a car to being too scared to drive themselves to having a suspended license).

I know Fark is extremely tech-insulated and thinks that everything can be done with an app or done online, but some people have to get out of the house to do their jobs and no amount of moral grandstanding will change that.

/obviously they deserve danger pay for having to go out.


No.
Most jobs can be done at home. That is a business choice not a matter of fact.
All the jobs that are actually need a physical is very narrow in actual reality.
Why do I need to person, or actual cost to a site to rent an apartment? Buy a car? Buy a gun? ( Change those law stupid)
Why does even the Senate and Congress have to meet in person?
Why do I still in 2020 Need to press accept at the grocery?
why is the grocery store still shelving product instead of cutting the box on one side and placing the box on the shelf that is a stupid business decision everything you're saying is based on stupid business decisions not hardcore reality!

Every single business could be differently.
Why are we still using cash?
Because business people whine like real babies about having to upgrade to POS terminals!!!!!
Why wasn't pizza lockers a damn thing sooner?
why are the stupid cashier still talking stop talking you're putting virus in into the vicinity!!!
they're still talking because their boss forces them to have customer service this is all the fault of the people in charge they keep making stupid business decisions that kill all of us!!!!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NEDM: bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.

And for the jobs that can't be done from home?  "Critical infrastructure" isn't just a snarky way to refer to grocery store clerks; it means industries that are vital to keep teh country functioning.  The power has to stay on.  The water still has to work.  Internet technicians still have to go out to make sure everyone is able to stay connected, and plumbers need to go out to keep people's plumbing working, all just as examples.  And then, some of them need public transportation to get to work (for whatever reason, from either not wanting to drive to not being able to afford a car to being too scared to drive themselves to having a suspended license).

I know Fark is extremely tech-insulated and thinks that everything can be done with an app or done online, but some people have to get out of the house to do their jobs and no amount of moral grandstanding will change that.

/obviously they deserve danger pay for having to go out.

No.
Most jobs can be done at home. That is a business choice not a matter of fact.
All the jobs that are actually need a physical is very narrow in actual reality.
Why do I need to person, or actual cost to a site to rent an apartment? Buy a car? Buy a gun? ( Change those law stupid)
Why does even the Senate and Congress have to meet in person?
Why do I still in 2020 Need to press accept at the grocery?
why is the grocery store still shelving product instead of cutting the box on one side and placing the box on the shelf that is a stupid business decision everything you're saying is based on stupid business decisions not hardcore reality!

Every single business could be differently.
Why are we still using cash?
Because business people whine like real babies about having to upgrade to POS terminals!!!!!
Why wasn't pizza lockers a damn thing sooner?
why are the stupid cashier still talking stop talking you're putting virus in into the vicinity!!!
they're still talking because their boss forces them to have customer service this is all the fault of the people in charge they keep making stupid business decisions that kill all of us!!!!


Economic advice from someone who sounds like a schizo.
 
pickles and beer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Or working from home". Points to Frank n Stein. I got too into my own view. You're right. I'm not office anymore so I got tunnel vision. Some of you are working still from home.


'


'
 
1funguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gheist: waxbeans: bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.
Everybody should be receiving universal basic income.
Everybody should have universal healthcare.
Nobody should be required to pay rent or mortgages for at least 6 months ("hurr durr landords need to eat too")

The fact that none of this is happening is an indictment of our country, its leaders, and its people.

There is no political will to do any of this because it does too much good.

This.

/We let rich people tell us what to do, where to do it, and how to do it.

And we should have fairies and elves give us blowjobs on a nightly basis.
This is why the world doesn't take the peanut gallery serious anymore.
You are both insane. Seriously, what do the unicorns in your world look like?
I'm working 16 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep my company alive so my employees have a job to come back to, but somewhere between 60 to 90 of those jobs are now are lost for at least the next 3 to 4 years. Reading nonsense like this from spoiled children just makes me realize how screwed we actually are.


Maybe the fairies. The elves just seem too pedo for me.

It's cool that you are working so long and hard for your employees to have jobs, and like my one boss used to tell me; "mr.busch didn't open this brewery so YOU could get rich, mr. busch opened this brewery so HE could get rich".
Be honest. You didn't really go into business to create jobs, or to keep America thriving through a pandemic. You went into business to get rich.
I'm not judging, and you have my sincere compliment on being thusly motivated, but you're just having a shiatty business cycle.

It will get better, you will thrive and retire someday.  It's just shiatty right now. Good luck!
 
Gheist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: No.
Most jobs can be done at home. That is a business choice not a matter of fact.
All the jobs that are actually need a physical is very narrow in actual reality.
Why do I need to person, or actual cost to a site to rent an apartment? Buy a car? Buy a gun? ( Change those law stupid)
Why does even the Senate and Congress have to meet in person?
Why do I still in 2020 Need to press accept at the grocery?
why is the grocery store still shelving product instead of cutting the box on one side and placing the box on the shelf that is a stupid business decision everything you're saying is based on stupid business decisions not hardcore reality!

Every single business could be differently.
Why are we still using cash?
Because business people whine like real babies about having to upgrade to POS terminals!!!!!
Why wasn't pizza lockers a damn thing sooner?
why are the stupid cashier still talking stop talking you're putting virus in into the vicinity!!!
they're still talking because their boss forces them to have customer service this is all the fault of the people in charge they keep making stupid business decisions that kill all of us!!!!


Economic advice from someone who sounds like a schizo.


Seriously, I was being snarky about them being insane, but it appears that they could be literally insane.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pickles and beer: "Or working from home". Points to Frank n Stein. I got too into my own view. You're right. I'm not office anymore so I got tunnel vision. Some of you are working still from home.


'


'


No worries. I got the gist of what you were saying.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gheist: waxbeans: Gheist: waxbeans: bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.
Everybody should be receiving universal basic income.
Everybody should have universal healthcare.
Nobody should be required to pay rent or mortgages for at least 6 months ("hurr durr landords need to eat too")

The fact that none of this is happening is an indictment of our country, its leaders, and its people.

There is no political will to do any of this because it does too much good.

This.

/We let rich people tell us what to do, where to do it, and how to do it.

And we should have fairies and elves give us blowjobs on a nightly basis.
This is why the world doesn't take the peanut gallery serious anymore.
You are both insane. Seriously, what do the unicorns in your world look like?
I'm working 16 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep my company alive so my employees have a job to come back to, but somewhere between 60 to 90 of those jobs are now are lost for at least the next 3 to 4 years. Reading nonsense like this from spoiled children just makes me realize how screwed we actually are.

If paying sick leave, and a living wage is a fantasy, than your business model is dependent on slavery and is just as much a fantasy as my points. Much like how farmers still use migrants in 2020.
it was in fact a fantasy to assume migrants would be available until the end of time so don't be talking to me about fantasies every single farmer and business owner has their own fantasies of cheap available labor that they need to shove up their rectum and shut the hell up and pay more.
F&&k you in your mouth buddy.
We only screwed because of choices the people in power make. Who's in power you and other owners.
yes in fact heavy is the crown of being in charge and having all the capital to make people into slaves.

Again, you don't have the slightest farking clue what you are talking about.
Revenue is frozen for a *huge* chunk of the entire economy. I'm in power for my own company but I have absolutely no capacity to "pay 80% of my workers wages" while they sit at home and don't work. As I mentioned, I'm working my ass off to keep the lights on so there's *something* to come back to, but a ton of my furloughed folks are going to end up being laid off because the market has shrunk to the point where there's no work for them.

You very, very, very obviously have never had to be responsible for anything more complicated than a yard sale and you sound like the spoiled toddler screaming at his mother in a grocery store because she won't buy him the entire candy aisle.

Even if you completely confiscated the wealth of the entire 1% (both cash and equity), you wouldn't have nearly enough capital for half of what you're demanding.

But hey, get out there, try to do something with your life and actually try to run something real. You'll really quickly realize how stupid and unrealistic you sound.


Oh yeah it was so difficult to stop floating checks, which was zap profits. But, once you get that taken care of, what do you know, the equipment got paid off. And someone bought a macmanson in The sticks.
So yeah, if you pay people slave wages, no retirement, no sick leave, no workers comp and always fire them, you too have one your self and feel above it.
but I have no idea what you're talking about or what I am talking about that's all just assumed that's correct.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We essentially had this story already. "Live and let die." TFA just fills in some of the the tragic details.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: waxbeans: NEDM: bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.

And for the jobs that can't be done from home?  "Critical infrastructure" isn't just a snarky way to refer to grocery store clerks; it means industries that are vital to keep teh country functioning.  The power has to stay on.  The water still has to work.  Internet technicians still have to go out to make sure everyone is able to stay connected, and plumbers need to go out to keep people's plumbing working, all just as examples.  And then, some of them need public transportation to get to work (for whatever reason, from either not wanting to drive to not being able to afford a car to being too scared to drive themselves to having a suspended license).

I know Fark is extremely tech-insulated and thinks that everything can be done with an app or done online, but some people have to get out of the house to do their jobs and no amount of moral grandstanding will change that.

/obviously they deserve danger pay for having to go out.

No.
Most jobs can be done at home. That is a business choice not a matter of fact.
All the jobs that are actually need a physical is very narrow in actual reality.
Why do I need to person, or actual cost to a site to rent an apartment? Buy a car? Buy a gun? ( Change those law stupid)
Why does even the Senate and Congress have to meet in person?
Why do I still in 2020 Need to press accept at the grocery?
why is the grocery store still shelving product instead of cutting the box on one side and placing the box on the shelf that is a stupid business decision everything you're saying is based on stupid business decisions not hardcore reality!

Every single business could be differently.
Why are we still using cash?
Because business people whine like real babies about having to upgrade to POS terminals!!!!!
Why wasn't pizza lockers a damn thing sooner?
why are the stupid cashier still talking stop talking you're putting virus in into the vicinity!!!
they're still talking because their boss forces them to have customer service this is all the fault of the people in charge they keep making stupid business decisions that kill all of us!!!!

Economic advice from someone who sounds like a schizo.


I didn't know your mom hijacked my account
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: FTA:  Common sense tells you that subway trains and platforms are giant vectors of this virus

Tell it to Cuomo.  The refusal to shut down mass transit in NYC while the outbreak was doubling every two days is one of the major farkups in America's response.


You can't shut down mass transit anywhere but in NYC in particular, unless you provide everybody a free car and an additional four hours a day to commute when you add several million cars to the roads (and probably drivers, since lots of New Yorkers have never driven a car in their life).  How does a nurse who lives in New Jersey supposed to get to her hospital in Manhattan?  How does a cop who lives in Queens supposed to get to his job in the Bronx?  How does a grocery store clerk who lives in Yonkers get to her job in Brooklyn?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gheist: Frank N Stein: No.
Most jobs can be done at home. That is a business choice not a matter of fact.
All the jobs that are actually need a physical is very narrow in actual reality.
Why do I need to person, or actual cost to a site to rent an apartment? Buy a car? Buy a gun? ( Change those law stupid)
Why does even the Senate and Congress have to meet in person?
Why do I still in 2020 Need to press accept at the grocery?
why is the grocery store still shelving product instead of cutting the box on one side and placing the box on the shelf that is a stupid business decision everything you're saying is based on stupid business decisions not hardcore reality!

Every single business could be differently.
Why are we still using cash?
Because business people whine like real babies about having to upgrade to POS terminals!!!!!
Why wasn't pizza lockers a damn thing sooner?
why are the stupid cashier still talking stop talking you're putting virus in into the vicinity!!!
they're still talking because their boss forces them to have customer service this is all the fault of the people in charge they keep making stupid business decisions that kill all of us!!!!


Economic advice from someone who sounds like a schizo.

Seriously, I was being snarky about them being insane, but it appears that they could be literally insane.


It's not exactly a uncommon around here.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gheist: Frank N Stein: No.
Most jobs can be done at home. That is a business choice not a matter of fact.
All the jobs that are actually need a physical is very narrow in actual reality.
Why do I need to person, or actual cost to a site to rent an apartment? Buy a car? Buy a gun? ( Change those law stupid)
Why does even the Senate and Congress have to meet in person?
Why do I still in 2020 Need to press accept at the grocery?
why is the grocery store still shelving product instead of cutting the box on one side and placing the box on the shelf that is a stupid business decision everything you're saying is based on stupid business decisions not hardcore reality!

Every single business could be differently.
Why are we still using cash?
Because business people whine like real babies about having to upgrade to POS terminals!!!!!
Why wasn't pizza lockers a damn thing sooner?
why are the stupid cashier still talking stop talking you're putting virus in into the vicinity!!!
they're still talking because their boss forces them to have customer service this is all the fault of the people in charge they keep making stupid business decisions that kill all of us!!!!


Economic advice from someone who sounds like a schizo.

Seriously, I was being snarky about them being insane, but it appears that they could be literally insane.


Only thing is insane is thinking people should work with no sick leave no health care and no living wage
 
Gheist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

1funguy: Gheist: waxbeans: bluejeansonfire: Everybody should be home and continuing to be paid at least 80% of their wages.
Everybody should be receiving universal basic income.
Everybody should have universal healthcare.
Nobody should be required to pay rent or mortgages for at least 6 months ("hurr durr landords need to eat too")

The fact that none of this is happening is an indictment of our country, its leaders, and its people.

There is no political will to do any of this because it does too much good.

This.

/We let rich people tell us what to do, where to do it, and how to do it.

And we should have fairies and elves give us blowjobs on a nightly basis.
This is why the world doesn't take the peanut gallery serious anymore.
You are both insane. Seriously, what do the unicorns in your world look like?
I'm working 16 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep my company alive so my employees have a job to come back to, but somewhere between 60 to 90 of those jobs are now are lost for at least the next 3 to 4 years. Reading nonsense like this from spoiled children just makes me realize how screwed we actually are.

Maybe the fairies. The elves just seem too pedo for me.

It's cool that you are working so long and hard for your employees to have jobs, and like my one boss used to tell me; "mr.busch didn't open this brewery so YOU could get rich, mr. busch opened this brewery so HE could get rich".
Be honest. You didn't really go into business to create jobs, or to keep America thriving through a pandemic. You went into business to get rich.
I'm not judging, and you have my sincere compliment on being thusly motivated, but you're just having a shiatty business cycle.

It will get better, you will thrive and retire someday.  It's just shiatty right now. Good luck!


I didn't go into business to keep America thriving through a pandemic, but it wasn't just to get rich. (Although making it big is always a hope and a dream). I went in to business to try and do something cool and new and work for myself. I've done over $1.2bn in sales over the past 10 years and overnight it went to zero. My expenses did NOT go to zero overnight. I can survive another month or two but if the economy doesn't restart by then, none of my furloughed employees will have a job waiting for them. They will end up joining the millions of other people who are going to be looking for jobs that no longer exist, and the fark kiddies will be trying to pin this on rich and successful people, as if we all have scrooge mcduck money vaults we're just swimming in.

Thank you for the encouragement.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Geotpf: BullBearMS: FTA:  Common sense tells you that subway trains and platforms are giant vectors of this virus

Tell it to Cuomo.  The refusal to shut down mass transit in NYC while the outbreak was doubling every two days is one of the major farkups in America's response.

You can't shut down mass transit anywhere but in NYC in particular, unless you provide everybody a free car and an additional four hours a day to commute when you add several million cars to the roads (and probably drivers, since lots of New Yorkers have never driven a car in their life).  How does a nurse who lives in New Jersey supposed to get to her hospital in Manhattan?  How does a cop who lives in Queens supposed to get to his job in the Bronx?  How does a grocery store clerk who lives in Yonkers get to her job in Brooklyn?


Escape From New York is starting to seem more like a good idea
 
