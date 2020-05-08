 Skip to content
(Today)   CostCo: We won't allow you in our stores without a mask. Protestors: Fine, then we'll boycott your stores. CostCo: Ok?   (today.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark these 'protestors', toddlers have stronger cases for their tantrums these these farking idiots.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 740x756][Fark user image 703x385]

Fark these 'protestors', toddlers have stronger cases for their tantrums these these farking idiots.


I will get the lights.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Fark these 'protestors', toddlers have stronger cases for their tantrums these these farking idiots.


Holy shiat, Q... F... the the f*ckin' T.

This culture of right-wingers declaring their "right" to be an asshole under all circumstances is completely out of hand.  Thanks, Mr. President.*
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
will make it easier for them to do this to the country every flu season moving forward

Would that really be that bad, though? I'm not sure how much wearing a mask hinders flu transmission, but... Wouldn't it be nice if that dude sneezing all the time at work was wearing a mask?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: will make it easier for them to do this to the country every flu season moving forward

Would that really be that bad, though? I'm not sure how much wearing a mask hinders flu transmission, but... Wouldn't it be nice if that dude sneezing all the time at work was wearing a mask?


Or better yet, stayed home or went to the doctor?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome!

/drives 50 miles to nearest costco
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So......

Costco: You can't com in here without a mask
Moron: Fine then I won't come in. Chessmate libturd.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morons don't understand the difference between a "right" and a "privilege." In other news, a bear was seen shiatting in the woods.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 740x756][Fark user image 703x385]

Fark these 'protestors', toddlers have stronger cases for their tantrums these these farking idiots.


In a word, Trumpery, Humpty Dumpery, Repugnant.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Over in one.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
And here we go.... I guess I won't be shopping at Costco. It is MY choice to wear or not wear a face mask. You restrict my freedom, I stay out of your store. Deuces.... ✌ pic.twitter.com/T5YV41875j
- Marc Benton (@marc_benton) April 30, 2020

$50 says Marc Benton believes stores can refuse service to whomever they want

Double or nothing Marc Benton believes that property owners can do whatever they want on their own property.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Jeez it's about damn time.
postmediatorontosun.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Jeez it's about damn time.
[postmediatorontosun.files.wordpress.c​om image 850x637]


Ninjas are without honor. The true flame of bushido burns in the samurai.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I wonder what the Venn diagram of people who won't wear masks vs. people who conceal-carry firearms looks like?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Would you call this a

a) CostCo win win situation because they will lose their already brain dead customers
b) CostCo lose lose because they will not lose their already morally, politically, ethically, economically, brain-dead Zombie customers?

Life belongs to the living, Let the dead bury their dead.

Better a life dog than a dead lion. See Trump, see Trump roar! Oh, very scary Mister Bill. Trump has feet of plasticene to match his Koolaid coloured skin and hair.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: So......

Costco: You can't com in here without a mask
Moron: Fine then I won't come in. Chessmate libturd.


These are probably the same people who bought Nikes and Kuerigs just to destroy them to make some sort of a point.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many of these farkers shop at CostCo anyway?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That reminds me. I need a new mask that ties around my head. The one I have that goes over my ears is awful and uncomfortable.

I also can't stand flip-flops. That thing between my toes annoys the fark out of me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Jeez it's about damn time.
[postmediatorontosun.files.wordpress.c​om image 850x637]


Guess who is looking a lot smarter nowadays? Everybody Trump hates and everybody who hates Trump You go girl, that face mask is super cool all of a sudden. Maybe why Iran is beating the ass off the Great Stan, er, I mean Donnie. Donaldstein? Stein and steen jokes to follow.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They're not just demanding that the government lift mask requirements, they want to dictate private businesses own rules. The party of property rights* and free enterprise.


* property rights not available in path of wall
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My wife works at one of the costco competitors.
Customer masks aren't required (yet), but the people she sees that come in without one are decidedly NOT in the trump supporter demographic.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sturnus vulgaris: I wonder what the Venn diagram of people who won't wear masks vs. people who conceal-carry firearms looks like?


Well, I can absolutely promise you it isn't a complete overlap.
 
chewd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of these protesters also refuse to wear seat belts because "freedoms".
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You have hit a new low... you are an American corporation with an obligation to support our American values,

So... how to address...
New Low was raising the cost of membership, not wearing masks.
As an "American Corp", wouldn't that mean that they have "American Freedom" to do what they want?
There is no such thing as "American Values", because you constantly change them to what you want ATM and then just wave that same old flag.
Pretty sure Costco isn't mentioned in the Constitution, much "the right to shop".

I'm getting really tired of these mutherfarking idiots on my mutherfarking landmass!
 
redonkulon [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do they not realize they are biatching about a free market solution?

Don't they know a buisness can refuse them service for just about any reason?

No shirt, No shoes, No mask, GTFO
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh no -- this might be as devastating to Costco as previous right-wing boycotts of Keurig, the NFL, Starbucks, Nike and the New York Times.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let them go to Sam's Club.  I'm sure no one is wearing a mask over there.
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A private members-only club store might not be the best place to make this stand, but please proceed.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rugged individualists don't need to shop at stores anyways. They survive entirely on the salt of the earth.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Boycotting Cosco??
GOOD! I don't want your disease, & it makes the checkout lines shorter.  THANK YOU!!
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you don't want to wear a mask, don't shop here.

How dare you, my freedoms, I won't shop there!

Thank you for understanding and supporting our message.  We love you.
 
sid244
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 740x756][Fark user image 703x385]

Fark these 'protestors', toddlers have stronger cases for their tantrums these these farking idiots.


This should be a caption under every "Ain't wearin no mask for nobody" picture.

Toddlers have stronger cases for their tantrums these these farking idiots
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i just went in the local grocery store and if you don't have on a mask, you will be peer-pressured out of the place. So a lot of us look like bandits.

abhorrent1: I also can't stand flip-flops. That thing between my toes annoys the fark out of me.


I agree. That's why I only wear supercool sports sandals.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I work at one.  Had two people this week refuse to wear a mask and demand their membership fees refunded.  "Ok, follow me and we'll get that done".  The look of awe was priceless.

/Go be stupid somewhere else
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I refuse to wear my seatbelt too, because my freedums. Plus, I lie to the FBI all the time. Why I may even forget to put my pants on when i leave the house today to go lick canned goods down at the Costco Kwiki-Mart.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sweet, more reason to go to Costco.

redonkulon: Do they not realize they are biatching about a free market solution?

Don't they know a buisness can refuse them service for just about any reason?

No shirt, No shoes, No mask, GTFO


No, I've been told that Trumpism is a protected class.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

desertgeek: Morons don't understand the difference between a "right" and a "privilege." In other news, a bear was seen shiatting in the woods.


They never do, like when they think if a news network won't cover their story it is a first amendment issue and not an ahole issue.
 
elgrancerdo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Going to the nearest Costco to take some pictures like these:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Most of the people I see out and about that don't wear masks are teenage girls.

I have no idea what their politics are like but somehow I think it has more to do with not fouling up their makeup than anything else.
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey Dipshiats, you've been okay with rules requiring that you wear shoes and pants for a long time now. Are those all of a sudden too constraining on your freedoms too? Because it's the same kind of thing, only instead of protecting people from your smelly feet and pungent butt fungus, it's protecting people from a potentially life threatening virus.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sid244: BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 740x756][Fark user image 703x385]

Fark these 'protestors', toddlers have stronger cases for their tantrums these these farking idiots.

This should be a caption under every "Ain't wearin no mask for nobody" picture.

Toddlers have stronger cases for their tantrums these these farking idiots


You made me realize I typo'd that first 'these' (then)...meh it works I guess, play on!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But if Costco didn't want to make a gay wedding cake they would be heros.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's "Costco" by the way.   They do not camel case their name anywhere.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
[im_ok_with_this.jpg]
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

farkingnotworking: Hey Dipshiats, you've been okay with rules requiring that you wear shoes and pants for a long time now. Are those all of a sudden too constraining on your freedoms too? Because it's the same kind of thing, only instead of protecting people from your smelly feet and pungent butt fungus, it's protecting people from a potentially life threatening virus.


but but slippery slope gay married turtle sharia law.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: And here we go.... I guess I won't be shopping at Costco. It is MY choice to wear or not wear a face mask. You restrict my freedom, I stay out of your store. Deuces.... ✌ pic.twitter.com/T5YV41875j
- Marc Benton (@marc_benton) April 30, 2020

$50 says Marc Benton believes stores can refuse service to whomever they want

Double or nothing Marc Benton believes that property owners can do whatever they want on their own property.


When did that gay wedding cake fiasco go down?  I'd like to peruse his tweets around then, and then screenshot and repost them.  I'm sure they're filled with "the companies beliefs outweigh the customers wants."

Guess what, costco believes you should wear a mask!
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rnatalie: It's "Costco" by the way.   They do not camel case their name anywhere.


i like them already.
 
