(CNBC)   Pence's staff coughs up a viral infection. This is not a euphemism   (cnbc.com) divider line
104
•       •       •

mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's happening!!
 
Two16
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Being that stupid should hurt.
 
puzzled
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Close the White House for special cleaning and reopen on Monday?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thoughts and Prayers .. Well , thoughts anyway ..
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope nobody gets it. Because that person could then give it to a person I care about.

That said, you reap what you sow.
 
Rav Tokomi [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The fact so many people are coming back positive in a circle of highly protected and frequently tested individuals makes me think this virus is far more widespread then we realize.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"MAGA!"
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, Dooooonald. Come out and plaaaaay.

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My wife and I have been so damn good this whole time.  Masking, distancing, cleaning etc.  All I know is it would totally suck if after all that, one of us got sick.
 
Astorix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It is what it is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's two positives in two days inside the White House.  Still not wanting to wear that mask Mike and Donnie?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
May his recovery be a quick and speedy one.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He looks like a guy who became best friends with a guy in college just to suck his dads dick. Also, his wife definitely pegs him. He probably requested the dildo be black.
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Give everyone a prophylactic Lysol injection.  Start with Donald and Mike.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: My wife and I have been so damn good this whole time.  Masking, distancing, cleaning etc.  All I know is it would totally suck if after all that, one of us got sick.


What would suck worse is if we all isolated for weeks and found out later we'd already had it back in December or January
 
haterade
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The empty boxes were full of COVID-19!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And everyone is still walking around the WH maskless.
There is a statistical eventuality that is going to unfold here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OldRod: That's two positives in two days inside the White House.  Still not wanting to wear that mask Mike and Donnie?


Well Donnie says it makes him look like's concerned with health issues. YOU SHOULD BE.
Pence says he can't look people in the eye with it on. YOU'RE WEARING IT WRONG!
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
time to start the bleach injections...
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wage0048: Give everyone a prophylactic Lysol injection.  Start with Donald and Mike.


Don't forget the UV light in the rectum!
 
I sound fat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: My wife and I have been so damn good this whole time.  Masking, distancing, cleaning etc.  All I know is it would totally suck if after all that, one of us got sick.


you realize that the plan is for you to get sick at SOME point if you were going to, right?  we are flattening a curve, not beating it into oblivion.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Donnie has a staffer test positive, then Pence has a staffer test positive.

Can someone run that video of Pence putting a water bottle under the table?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh wow! These assholes without their masks. I'm fairly certain they all got plasma from recovered victims and think they're invincible. Instead they're probably super spreaders. Why would you fark with a virus that's only been around 7 months? Some scientists think it will be like the chicken pox and lie dormant and then damage other organs years from now. I hate them all so much.
 
Artist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okey-Dokey!!! Two? Great! I'm sure there's a smarty pants, numbers, statistic type person here on Fark, that can extrapolate just how far the virus spreads with two people in this sort of situation. Especially since masks don't seem to be a thing with El Presidente and White House Crew.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like Pence didn't pray hard enough
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
On behalf of the congregation:

Soon....
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OK, 2020--it's time to swing for the fences.  If COVID can take out both Pence and Trump, I'll forgive you for the murder hornets and everything else.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, assuming that the mask factory follows the official Task Force guidelines, the Task Force has now shut down a company producing urgently needed N95 masks for at least the next two weeks. Heckuva job, fellas.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To show up Pence, Trump is going to order members of his staff to get it now
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x423]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Will the viruses be greeted as liberators?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
eztees.co.ukView Full Size
 
gottagopee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rav Tokomi: The fact so many people are coming back positive in a circle of highly protected and frequently tested individuals makes me think this virus is far more widespread then we realize.


"Highly protected"? These asses don't bother to wear masks. A security detail can't quite manage to shoot virus out of the air.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hear if you just hit the tanning bed naked it goes away on its own. One day it will just disappear like a miracle.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trump: People around me caught the virus. But they caught in the best, most beautiful way. Nobody in history has caught it better than they did.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OldRod: wage0048: Give everyone a prophylactic Lysol injection.  Start with Donald and Mike.

Don't forget the UV light in the rectum!


Light in the Rectum is the title of Kellyanne's upcoming tell-all book.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wookie Milson: So, assuming that the mask factory follows the official Task Force guidelines, the Task Force has now shut down a company producing urgently needed N95 masks for at least the next two weeks. Heckuva job, fellas.


Wouldn't that only happen if Trump tested positive?  Or was his valet with him on the trip?
 
Pinner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The staffer probably dove in front of a cough for Pence. He should be commended.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skozlaw: I hear if you just hit the tanning bed naked it goes away on its own. One day it will just disappear like a miracle.


It only works if you turn it up on high and stay in at least an hour
 
dragonchild
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I hope nobody gets it.

I hope everyone in Washington's marshmallow center gets it, including the orange-tinted parts.

The commons need the aristocracy to feel our pain.  That won't teach them empathy, and they'll certainly only use their influence to take care of themselves.  But they're still feeding the public a lie, that this problem is not serious.  That lie gets harder to tell if everyone saying everything is fine, is coughing and going into ICUs.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldRod: Wookie Milson: So, assuming that the mask factory follows the official Task Force guidelines, the Task Force has now shut down a company producing urgently needed N95 masks for at least the next two weeks. Heckuva job, fellas.

Wouldn't that only happen if Trump tested positive?  Or was his valet with him on the trip?


I don't know if that valet made the trip, but I don't think it's possible for him not to have had at least secondary contact with everyone that did.
 
JudgeSmails [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hello Madame President
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: He looks like a guy who became best friends with a guy in college just to suck his dads dick. Also, his wife definitely pegs him. He probably requested the dildo be black.


Fark is not your personal erotica website.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: My wife and I have been so damn good this whole time.  Masking, distancing, cleaning etc.  All I know is it would totally suck if after all that, one of us got sick.


This. I've been off my property three times in about three months, and my wife, just once. I've been cleaning & sanitizing everything coming into the house. We've had no visitors. My yard looks like I've abandoned the property because I can't go to Home Depot - it's "non-essential." We've worked our asses off to stay at home, so, yeah, to get sick at this point would be not just scary, but frustrating.
 
redonkulon [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

schubie: Oh wow! These assholes without their masks. I'm fairly certain they all got plasma from recovered victims and think they're invincible. Instead they're probably super spreaders. Why would you fark with a virus that's only been around 7 months? Some scientists think it will be like the chicken pox and lie dormant and then damage other organs years from now. I hate them all so much.


As a scientist, this RNA cold virus is nothing like the vericella zoster herpes virus (a DNA virus that naturally enters latency in neurons). There is no reason to think it would lie dormant and no mechanism for coronaviruses to do so.

That is not to say that individuals with severe symptoms might not have lasting issues with their lungs or kidneys due to severe inflammation, scar tissue, and clotting caused by cytokine storm. But the virus should be cleared, they may be more susceptible to other sever respiratory illnesses in the future (flu, pneumonia, COVID-34)
 
