 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Frontier Airlines to take temperature of passengers before boarding because if you choose to fly Frontier, there must be something wrong with you   (kcra.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Airline, Aircraft, Fahrenheit, Temperature, Avianca, Celsius, Airlines, Southwest Airlines  
•       •       •

125 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Health theater after the security theater.
You can have no fever or any symptoms and still be shedding the virus.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What part of asymptomatic did they not understand?
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm still sad about Frontier.  Before they originally got bought out by Republic, I flew with them all the time and really liked them
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Denying boarding after the passenger has been sitting in the boarding area with the other 150 passengers for an hour? That'll solve everything.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yeah but we won't refund your ticket if you score high.  We will offer you a discount on a later flight or you can have one person fly to your funeral at half price. Half of the normally 2x price quoted before you go online and find a lower price.  But that price won't apply.
 
inelegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fingers crossed for butt thermometers.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I flew Alaska Airlines for the first time last month. It was ok I guess but I really liked that they put a picture of Johnny Cash on all their planes.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: I'm still sad about Frontier.  Before they originally got bought out by Republic, I flew with them all the time and really liked them


Likewise. Back in 2011-12 I flew with them all the time. They had great, comfortable seats, nice staff, and cheap airfare. Heck even their branding was endearing. Not long after they were bought up, all that went to shiat really fast. The prices are still better than many airlines, but the quality plummeted. Pity.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
notesfromachair.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

inelegy: Fingers crossed for butt thermometers.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: Health theater after the security theater.
You can have no fever or any symptoms and still be shedding the virus.


It won't catch everyone, but it's an easy test and it will find the patients who do develop a fever. Any reduction in transmission is a good thing (although the net value depends on how many false positives it generates).
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

inelegy: Fingers crossed for butt thermometers.

Fark is not your personal erotica site......Plus, I thought you died?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just took a flight this week. When I got to where I was going I found I had inadvertently brought a pocket knife with a 4 inch blade in my carry on. I left it there because I didn't want to chance it again, but when I got home I disovered I also had a lighter in there. Good job TSA

/Maybe next time I should throughly check my bags before flying with them.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder what the fee for that is going to be?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I just took a flight this week. When I got to where I was going I found I had inadvertently brought a pocket knife with a 4 inch blade in my carry on. I left it there because I didn't want to chance it again, but when I got home I disovered I also had a lighter in there. Good job TSA

/Maybe next time I should throughly check my bags before flying with them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I just took a flight this week. When I got to where I was going I found I had inadvertently brought a pocket knife with a 4 inch blade in my carry on. I left it there because I didn't want to chance it again, but when I got home I disovered I also had a lighter in there. Good job TSA

/Maybe next time I should throughly check my bags before flying with them.


Perhaps the lighter was less dangerous than the gel deodorant I had confiscated a few years ago.

It went unnoticed at a big city airport for my departing flight, but the return trip was out of a small regional airport - and their TSA guys have no other ways of appearing to be authoritative.
 
Coach McGirk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Peter Weyland: I'm still sad about Frontier.  Before they originally got bought out by Republic, I flew with them all the time and really liked them

Likewise. Back in 2011-12 I flew with them all the time. They had great, comfortable seats, nice staff, and cheap airfare. Heck even their branding was endearing. Not long after they were bought up, all that went to shiat really fast. The prices are still better than many airlines, but the quality plummeted. Pity.


Flew with them last year.  The branding was the only thing I liked.
Sad to know they used to be good.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Health theater after the security theater.
You can have no fever or any symptoms and still be shedding the virus.


And as we all know, any measure that is not perfect isn't worth doing at all.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Denying boarding after the passenger has been sitting in the boarding area with the other 150 passengers for an hour? That'll solve everything.


The article just says "before boarding".  I'll bet they do this at check-in.  If they waited until the actual gate then not only would they have the problem you mentioned, they'd also have to deal with retrieving checked luggage from rejected passengers.  There will also probably be 'incidents', where people either refuse to get their temp checked or cause a massive scene when they do get turned down.  Both will be easier to handle outside of security.  Nearer to the exit and you don't have a steaming mad former-passenger standing around waiting for their luggage to come back.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Walker: Health theater after the security theater.
You can have no fever or any symptoms and still be shedding the virus.

And as we all know, any measure that is not perfect isn't worth doing at all.


Any measure should be effective and have a point.  This is feel good security theater that lets people look like they're taking action.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
fark frontier. Had to cancel a trip last minute last September because of a death in the family - got an instant refund from the hotel, frontier said they normally don't except under certain circumstances so I filled out their form and submitted the death certificate as soon as I could. Called them multiple times in the weeks after and just kept being told that it was processing and should expect it any day now! That shiat never came, I hope they go farking bankrupt.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.