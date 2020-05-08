 Skip to content
California tells residents they should expect to be on fire pretty much year-round
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the plus side heat kills the coronavirus.....so just stand in the fire?

"I think we should look into that"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in the Sierra foothills. We're lucky we can get insurance at any price up here, and a lot of people can't

/We're big fans of defensible space here
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the thing is, you get these wet winters and grasses and stuff grows like crazy and thus the fire danger is really high.

And then you have the dry winters with the dry grass and thus the fire danger is really high.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mother Nature:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's weird, it's almost like it's part of a desert area and it wasn't the brightest idea to shove 35 million people in there.

/ but mountains and beaches
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rake faster!
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It may be time to invest in some herds of goats. They can clear out the dry brush, even on incredibly steep terrain
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: On the plus side heat kills the coronavirus.....so just stand in the fire?

"I think we should look into that"
[Fark user image 850x478]


Should we look into that, or take a look at that?  I think there's a distinction.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marine1: It's weird, it's almost like it's part of a desert area and it wasn't the brightest idea to shove 35 million people in there.

/ but mountains and beaches


Deserts have relatively few fires and they don't spread.  You're thinking forest and grasslands.

Dessert fires, on the other hand, can be a fun way to serve bananas.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Well, the thing is, you get these wet winters and grasses and stuff grows like crazy and thus the fire danger is really high.

And then you have the dry winters with the dry grass and thus the fire danger is really high.


So what you're saying is; the fire danger is really high?


Ex Southern Californian.

The wildfires would make for pretty sunsets.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"You have hit a new low... you are an American corporation with an obligation to support our American values, dictating face mask for your workers is one thing but forcing this on your loyal members who paid for a membership is a complete abuse of power."

So this guy also gets fired up about most stores requiring that you wear shoes and a shirt?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...yo.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
at least everyone already has masks?
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fenslerfilm PSA 19 - Fire Alarm
Youtube alwpgB1Xf_M
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marine1: It's weird, it's almost like it's part of a desert area and it wasn't the brightest idea to shove 35 million people in there.

/ but mountains and beaches


I'm guessing you aren't terribly familiar with California or where its people live.

A big part of the problem is that people keep moving into forests, not deserts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: "You have hit a new low... you are an American corporation with an obligation to support our American values, dictating face mask for your workers is one thing but forcing this on your loyal members who paid for a membership is a complete abuse of power."

So this guy also gets fired up about most stores requiring that you wear shoes and a shirt?


He was one of these guys 40 years ago.  All American Burger did Hamilton wrong. Will never frequent again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marine1: It's weird, it's almost like it's part of a desert area and it wasn't the brightest idea to shove 35 million people in there.

/ but mountains and beaches


Fire has always been a natural part of the ecosystem, but they've become progressively worse since Europeans introduced a lot of non-native plants into it.  There are a handful of shrubs and grasses that dry out quickly, burn hot, and then rebound quickly.  That cycle pushes native plants out, so you end up with a tinderbox.

Fire mismanagement, erratic weather, more people living in rural areas, and lax building codes doesn't help either.
 
Marine1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Marine1: It's weird, it's almost like it's part of a desert area and it wasn't the brightest idea to shove 35 million people in there.

/ but mountains and beaches

Deserts have relatively few fires and they don't spread.  You're thinking forest and grasslands.

Dessert fires, on the other hand, can be a fun way to serve bananas.


I live in an area with a lot of both and we do not experience wildfires on a scale that California does. Occasionally there will be a month where we don't get rain, some dick will flick his cigarette out the window, and it'll catch some of the grass on the side of the highway. The fire department is called and they put it out with a pumper truck. There's no burning down of entire towns, no flames that engulf houses in a matter of minutes. To do that, you have to have a dry, arid climate that has a lot of scrub vegetation. Like, for example, a desert.

I've lived in the lower Midwest me whole 28 years of life and even the Kansas Flint Hills, which get the controlled burn treatment, have never gotten that bad.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marine1: I May Be Crazy But...: Marine1: It's weird, it's almost like it's part of a desert area and it wasn't the brightest idea to shove 35 million people in there.

/ but mountains and beaches

Deserts have relatively few fires and they don't spread.  You're thinking forest and grasslands.

Dessert fires, on the other hand, can be a fun way to serve bananas.

I live in an area with a lot of both and we do not experience wildfires on a scale that California does. Occasionally there will be a month where we don't get rain, some dick will flick his cigarette out the window, and it'll catch some of the grass on the side of the highway. The fire department is called and they put it out with a pumper truck. There's no burning down of entire towns, no flames that engulf houses in a matter of minutes. To do that, you have to have a dry, arid climate that has a lot of scrub vegetation. Like, for example, a desert.

I've lived in the lower Midwest me whole 28 years of life and even the Kansas Flint Hills, which get the controlled burn treatment, have never gotten that bad.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Gr​e​at_Smoky_Mountains_wildfires

Most of the California wildfires start in sparsely populated, heavily forested mountain areas.  The Sierra Foothills are a particularly problematic despite being 50 miles from ski resorts that get 20+ feet of snowpack every winter.  These aren't deserts.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I plan on adhering to the social distancing rules as I rake from home. Rake party, anyone?
 
joker420
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Welp,if you spend decades putting out forest fires there by building up fuel you gonna get fired up.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Environmentalists are the environments worse enemy in California.  You let fires burn when there is light fuel so it causes minimal damage, which is nature's way.  It's also necessary for a healthy forest.  In fact, the California redwood requires fire to reproduce.  That isn't happening.  Fires are put out as soon as they are spotted.

Alternately, you cut back growth.  This is labor intensive.  You need to get men and equipment into remote areas, which require fire roads.  The environmental groups fight the creation of fire roads.  They must expect the workers to carry a couple of hundred pounds of equipment 100 miles into the forest on foot.  Of course, that isn't going to happen.  So the fuel builds up to a dangerous level.  Eventually it catches on fire enough that it is difficult to put out and half the sate goes up in flames.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Marine1: It's weird, it's almost like it's part of a desert area and it wasn't the brightest idea to shove 35 million people in there.

/ but mountains and beaches

Deserts have relatively few fires and they don't spread.  You're thinking forest and grasslands.

Dessert fires, on the other hand, can be a fun way to serve bananas.


Prairie. Prairie and Steppe are the terms you're looking for.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Build a man a fire and he's warm for a night.  Light a man on fire, and he's warm for the rest of his life.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
due to the lack of late-season rain and snow.

The lack?  shiat.  We had a March miracle in Southern California.  Rained for days on end, longest I remember since the 98 El Nino(which was ridiculous)

Marine1: It's weird, it's almost like it's part of a desert area and it wasn't the brightest idea to shove 35 million people in there.

/ but mountains and beaches


Most people in what you would consider the "desert" area actually live in chaparral areas, which aren't desert climates.  The actual desert has much fewer people living in it
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Wanted for questioning
//Still.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Most people in what you would consider the "desert" area actually live in chaparral areas


I grew up in a chaparral area.  It's only a slight improvement over a desert.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: On the plus side heat kills the coronavirus.....so just stand in the fire?

"I think we should look into that"
[Fark user image image 850x478]


And I then I see the fire, where it knocks it out in one minute, and is there a way you can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a burning.  Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it'd be interesting to check that.
 
