(Decider)   While he appreciates the gesture, and would like to remind the NYPD he is sober now and has not taken possession, Pete Davidson begs fans to stop leaving drugs on his mother's doorstep   (decider.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Saturday Night Live, New Jersey, Bill Hader, Staten Island, Judd Apatow, Robert Smigel, Pete Davidson, Thursday night  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pete's mom likes to paaaaaaaaaarrrrtttttttaaaaaaaaaaaaaayy​yyyyyyyy
 
joker420
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ill dispose of these drugs for you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

joker420: Who?


The fetal alcohol syndrome guy on SNL. He's kinda funny.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No worries. Give me her address and I'll personally make sure her doorsteps are free of any illegal contraband.
 
phishrace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pete's mom likes to paaaaaaaaaarrrrtttttttaaaaaaaaaaaaaayy​yyyyyyyy


So does subby's mom. I'm at her house right now and we're getting low on party favors, so if anyone wants to drop something off on the porch, that would be great.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lives in mom's basement in Staten Island and still somehow pulls in prime tail.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rich ppl problems
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Lives in mom's basement in Staten Island and still somehow pulls in prime tail.


That is no small feat.
 
atedogonce
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Uh, the article neglects to mention that he does a HUGE wink/smile after he says "please don't do that."

I'm not judging - just saying the man wants some free weed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's the point of leaving anything on Your Mother's doorstep? She can't bend over.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like him, he seems pretty genuine.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who just gives away drugs, to rich people no less.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's only a matter of time -- save the gasoline and wear and tear on your car.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Who just gives away drugs, to rich people no less.


Rush Limbaugh's doctors.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is gonna backfire. Dude's about to get 10x more drugs. Which may be his plan all along.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Break the protabs in half,
Otherwise you'll spend most of the afternoon trying to zip your pants after urinating.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: joker420: Who?

The fetal alcohol syndrome guy on SNL. He's kinda funny.


Fact-checked:  True.

Not sure about the fetal alcohol syndrome jab. I think he sort of looks like a young (Raul Julia) whatzhisface, you know, Gomez Addams.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trump's very own Doctorb Feelgood. You know, the aging hippie muppet. Trump's a sudafed addict. They don't even have to make it into meth. He was born like that.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: I like him, he seems pretty genuine.


He definitely earned some points with how he treated Ann Coulter during a comedy central roast.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It sounds weird to be "sober" from weed.  IT just seems like such a non-dangerous drug.

I struggled with alcohol.  Getting off that was hell and dangerous.  Weed just seems like something you can stop doing for a while, then be like *puff* ahhhhhh

//I know I am probably speaking out of my ass.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Lives in mom's basement in Staten Island and still somehow pulls in prime tail.


Well, it is his mom's basement in Staten Island in the house that he outright bought for her, where the median house price is 500 grand, so there's that.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: dothemath: I like him, he seems pretty genuine.

He definitely earned some points with how he treated Ann Coulter during a comedy central roast.


Man that was farkin' brutal.
He was good on the Bieber roast too.
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Subtonic: joker420: Who?

The fetal alcohol syndrome guy on SNL. He's kinda funny.


Funnier than you by an order of magnitude. FAS isn't a funny insult, it's ableism.
 
