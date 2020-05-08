 Skip to content
(CNBC)   "I could wind up with nothing," says soon-to-be divorced woman who discovered that obscure South Dakota trusts can be used to lock up marital assets out of reach of courts and tax authorities   (cnbc.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh womp womp

Pity the poor millionaires. fark you.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not getting how anyone could put all of a couple's shared property into a trust that one half of the couple could not touch.  South Dakota is all about equitable distrubution of assets in the event of divorce so I can't see it working that way.

/not a lawyer
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those bastards in South Dakota. How dare they. Job stealing wanknuggets.

We provide the same services here in Cayman, with the added benefit of if you ever have to do anything in person, you don't need to be in South Dakota.

/actually we'll offer you full control over the assets of the trust
//while also legally pretending that you have nothing to do with it
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FIVE homes in Maine alone?  A private island?  And she may end up "poor" which means she'll still have more money than any of us?

Good.

Now lets take the husband's money, too.
 
8 inches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know where I'm moving.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm not getting how anyone could put all of a couple's shared property into a trust that one half of the couple could not touch.  South Dakota is all about equitable distrubution of assets in the event of divorce so I can't see it working that way.

/not a lawyer


Not a lawyer, but if they are anything like the trusts here.

Neither party has access to the trust (in general this is a lie that everyone has agreed upon). The only person who controls the trust is the independent trustee (that independent word is generally also a lie) and they control the assets with a view to doing what's in the best interest of the trust and it's stated goal (generally you state that the goal trust is to preserve and maintain the assets).

And as you can see, giving away half of the assets would clearly be against the stated goal of the trust, and since the trust isn't part of the marriage or divorce...

/with property sometimes you'll set it up so that there a nominal rent payment made to the trust which grants the right to occupy the premises.
//it's all bullshiat
 
Apocalyptic Inferno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need that two red button meme with billionaire asshole and transparent gold digger as the two choices.  Who are you gonna side with?
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reason we do not need two Dakotas
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks to be her.

I hear Walmart is hiring.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I know where I'm moving.


Lilliput?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drove across the panhandle late winter after the hurricane and was astonished at the amount of down trees and figured there should be some serious fire issues at some point.

A better Post article is the one they have about how trump isn't legally allowed to make Mar Lago his residence and that he actually voted illegally (technically) and the other smarmy things he's been trying to do to violate the agreement he made when they let him change Mar Lago from a house to a "club."  Just one more example of how untrustworthy he's been his whole farking life.
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first clue that you were in trouble was when the husband was the one to file for divorce.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol dumped for Melania's sister?  Old farkers think that East Bloc pußy is special.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
8 inches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: 8 inches: I know where I'm moving.

Lilliput?


Ok, this was the best laugh I've had in months.  Thank you!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: 8 inches: I know where I'm moving.

Lilliput?


Seven inches?
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marie said she had little knowledge of the trusts during their marriage. She knew Ed had offshore trusts for many his business assets, since, as she put it "he always said only dumb people pay taxes."

"I was fine with these shady-ass trusts when he was using them for tax evasion but I never thought he'd use them for something unethical!"

Eat shiat, lady.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: Need that two red button meme with billionaire asshole and transparent gold digger as the two choices.  Who are you gonna side with?


You know how I know you didn't read the article AND have anger issues towards the wimmens? Get some help...
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: Need that two red button meme with billionaire asshole and transparent gold digger as the two choices.  Who are you gonna side with?


Tie goes to the person who actually provided something of value to society.

Otherwise, how about this... treat it the same way you would when your kids are fighting over a toy. "Come to an agreement now or we just take it all away as the penalty for wasting our time."
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: Need that two red button meme with billionaire asshole and transparent gold digger as the two choices.  Who are you gonna side with?


She's no gold digger though, she was there from the beginning and probably helped him get the business off of the ground. Most wives shut down business aspirations. I think she is owed.

I'm looking forward to a messy divorce where the books get busted open big time!
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: Need that two red button meme with billionaire asshole and transparent gold digger as the two choices.  Who are you gonna side with?


The guillotine
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh, just take all the money from both of them. Neither one is responsible with it. Rich people problems.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"In 1998, he and a business partner founded Quantlab in Bosarge's house. Marie said she was one of the first employees, managing the main office in their dining room and smoothing relations between the co-founders and early employees. "

Managing and smoooooooothing. Lots of smoothing...  I heard she was really...smooth...
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A trust is what you do if you marry without a pre-nuptial agreement and want to protect your assets in a divorce.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: edmo: I'm not getting how anyone could put all of a couple's shared property into a trust that one half of the couple could not touch.  South Dakota is all about equitable distrubution of assets in the event of divorce so I can't see it working that way.

/not a lawyer

Not a lawyer, but if they are anything like the trusts here.

Neither party has access to the trust (in general this is a lie that everyone has agreed upon). The only person who controls the trust is the independent trustee (that independent word is generally also a lie) and they control the assets with a view to doing what's in the best interest of the trust and it's stated goal (generally you state that the goal trust is to preserve and maintain the assets).

And as you can see, giving away half of the assets would clearly be against the stated goal of the trust, and since the trust isn't part of the marriage or divorce...

/with property sometimes you'll set it up so that there a nominal rent payment made to the trust which grants the right to occupy the premises.
//it's all bullshiat


?????
What is b.s. about words?
A trust has rules. Don't like them? Don't agree, don't give to it, don't make use of things under it's control.
It's sad me of all people is defending something so Establishment as a trust.
🙃🤫🤯😠😥
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's 80, she's 66. They've been married 30 years.

50 and 36 when they wed...

/I'm sure she just wanted him for his hot 50 year old man body
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just read TFA.

Give her 2 weeks salary for every year of service.

That's what any other employee would get who didn't actually build the business or contribute intellectual or financial capital.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
might be able to hide the money, but you can't hide real property.  those 9 mansions and the big ass boat will net her millions.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: He's 80, she's 66. They've been married 30 years.

50 and 36 when they wed...

/I'm sure she just wanted him for his hot 50 year old man body


And if he was looking for a real trophy wife, he would have gone for someone in their late 20s.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: might be able to hide the money, but you can't hide real property.  those 9 mansions and the big ass boat will net her millions.


She can sign them over to the attorneys.

They always win.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
TFA says that the marital assets, which are subject to division are $12 million. So, either she has shiatty lawyers who are charging too much, or she considers six millions dollars to be nothing.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Drove across the panhandle late winter after the hurricane and was astonished at the amount of down trees and figured there should be some serious fire issues at some point.

A better Post article is the one they have about how trump isn't legally allowed to make Mar Lago his residence and that he actually voted illegally (technically) and the other smarmy things he's been trying to do to violate the agreement he made when they let him change Mar Lago from a house to a "club."  Just one more example of how untrustworthy he's been his whole farking life.


Jajaja.
Why not discuss your futures too.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: Need that two red button meme with billionaire asshole and transparent gold digger as the two choices.  Who are you gonna side with?


Considering she married him before he had any money, I'm pretty sure you can't call her a gold digger.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: South Dakota is all about equitable distrubution of assets in the event of divorce so I can't see it working that way.


Equitable distribution of MARITAL assets. Assets held in the perpetual trust without her name as a beneficiary of the trust are not marital assets.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: He's 80, she's 66. They've been married 30 years.

50 and 36 when they wed...

/I'm sure she just wanted him for his hot 50 year old man body


Article also says they were so broke when they got together that they lost their home.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fascinating article on South Dakota trusts. I especially like how they moved Leona Helmsley's dog trust to SD when NY balked at giving a dog $12mil.
 
Fissile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The rich have been using trusts, LLCs, corporations for decades to void paying judgements, wages, fines, taxes, etc.   Such actions are what separates the truly evolved from the subhumans.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: TFA says that the marital assets, which are subject to division are $12 million. So, either she has shiatty lawyers who are charging too much, or she considers six millions dollars to be nothing.


Those are the non-trust protected assets. Pennies in a room full of dollars.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fissile: The rich have been using trusts, LLCs, corporations for decades to void paying judgements, wages, fines, taxes, etc.   Such actions are what separates the truly evolved from the subhumans.


Don't be so hard on yourself.
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Both of them should be executed by pan frying.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: Need that two red button meme with billionaire asshole and transparent gold digger as the two choices.  Who are you gonna side with?


They're both Trumpsuckers. I hope she kills hubby and Svetlana in a jealous rage, then turns the gun on herself.
 
jumac
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ok the turst is in SD.  the couple live in TX.  I don't know TX laws.  so some TX lawyer type correct me if wrong.  But could a TX judge rule the husband is in the wrong and order him to end the trust or face jail time for refusing the judge order?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gar1013: Shaggy_C: He's 80, she's 66. They've been married 30 years.

50 and 36 when they wed...

/I'm sure she just wanted him for his hot 50 year old man body

And if he was looking for a real trophy wife, he would have gone for someone in their late 20s.


Maybe he didn't want the headaches that come with first place?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's interesting how SD got rid of rules against perpetual trusts, rules which have existed for centuries because it enabled great problems in feudal societies - true money vacuums. Even aristocrats thought perpetual trusts were bad ideas.

I suppose this is how history goes. A house has old weird structures holding it up and but then new owners forget why they exist and demolish them for some unrelated reason. Then their roof caves in.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: FIVE homes in Maine alone?  A private island?  And she may end up "poor" which means she'll still have more money than any of us?

Good.

Now lets take the husband's money, too.


Read an article?  Why bother, ehh?
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So I mean, this is basically Tiger King strategy but by actual rich people?

If you transfer all of your assets to someone or something else in order get out of paying, the transfer itself is what the lawyers can go after as fraud. (His mom got hung in the courts when he tried to do this.)

Imagine having money/income/assets to get issued a 1 million dollar credit line, running up that bill, then transferring everything to an LLC/Trust run by your friend and trying to declare bankruptcy. They'll just claw it all back and say the transfer was illegal.

So this case will probably hinge on that. If they can show that he did this purely with the intention of not paying out to a divorce he was planning and what purpose the trust is supposedly for (and if that reason/purpose is convincing.)
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The article is either exaggerating for dramatic effect or she has ATROCIOUS divorce lawyers.

It's a question of inputs, not outputs.  The wealth was acquired during the marriage so it's martial property even in a a non-community property state.  No matter how many sneaky trusts or Panamanian shell corporations he's hidden it behind, half of it was still HER MONEY when  it went in there, and remains her money unless she consented to otherwise.   And South Dakota's trust laws are irrelevant.  If I am her  divorce lawyer I ask the judge to award her a lump sum.  How he comes by the money, what he does or does not have to liquidate is up to him, if he doesn't come up with the cash he goes to jail for contempt
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: edmo: South Dakota is all about equitable distrubution of assets in the event of divorce so I can't see it working that way.

Equitable distribution of MARITAL assets. Assets held in the perpetual trust without her name as a beneficiary of the trust are not marital assets.


Flatware?
 
