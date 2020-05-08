 Skip to content
(Metro)   Somebody is giving away a haunted house because people are too afraid to live in it. Second prize is a plastic baggie full of goldfish   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Louisiana sucks.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Live or dead goldfish? It matters.
 
MarciusDecimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The devil is in the details here. They are "giving the house away", not the property.

Here, come and get this piece of crap house that is worth nothing and haul it away for free so we can plop a brand new house on it and sell for a mint.

You give me the LAND for free, I will take it. Trying to get me to haul your garbage away, go fark yourself.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In Buttfark, Louisiana. People misunderstood when they heard there were too many spooks in the area.
 
Penguin Engine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Live or dead goldfish? It matters.


I assumed goldfish like the crackers, so alive I guess.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Third Prize? A set of steak knives."
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
South Park - Ghost Hunters HD
Youtube KGPn1ZhIqb8
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the REAL problem is it's an abandoned run down shiat hole and no one wants to pay $80k to move it. Got it.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: The devil is in the details here. They are "giving the house away", not the property.

Here, come and get this piece of crap house that is worth nothing and haul it away for free so we can plop a brand new house on it and sell for a mint.

You give me the LAND for free, I will take it. Trying to get me to haul your garbage away, go fark yourself.


Personally, I hope they get their shyster deal and the ghost is real but is haunting the property, not the house.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: The devil is in the details here. They are "giving the house away", not the property.

Here, come and get this piece of crap house that is worth nothing and haul it away for free so we can plop a brand new house on it and sell for a mint.

You give me the LAND for free, I will take it. Trying to get me to haul your garbage away, go fark yourself.


A nickel box of matches and a gallon of kerosene will solve everyone's problems here.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a money pit.

And there is no such thing as ghosts.

Stop acting like a 12 year olds.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Get into that kitchen and rattle those pots and pans....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll live in it. Better than my tiny 694 sq foot apartment on a 6-lane racist highway (Lee Highway) where it's so noisy I can't even sleep past 7am without putting in ear plugs, and don't even think of sleeping with the windows open. So yeah, I'll take the ghosts over that.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
the baggie of goldfish is also cursed.

/thats bad.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It's a money pit.

And there is no such thing as ghosts.


Login name doesn't quite check out with this one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just park a van painted like the Mystery Machine outside for a while and see how fast the ghosts take a Buncombe.
 
