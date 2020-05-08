 Skip to content
(WEAR Pensacola)   In other news, Northwest Florida is burning down   (weartv.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could be more Florida than a swamp burning down?

/whar FLORIDA tag whar?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northwest Florida is Trump country, they'll get plenty of disaster relief.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jewish Lightning.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: What could be more Florida than a swamp burning down?


A swamp that burns down, falls over, and sinks into another swamp.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent a summer there as a kid.  No big loss.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can we sleep while the banjos are burning?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they need to drain the swamp.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: What could be more Florida than a swamp burning down?

/whar FLORIDA tag whar?


An armed man wearing mouse ears shooting a flying cockroach while riding an alligator in a burning swamp because it's black, and then the swamp falls into a sinkhole.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's rain on the way. Guess I'll get to cutting back some brush...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's taint?  Welcome to my world.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10's of dollars of improvements...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the FloriBama is safe

/If not they can be back open in an hour once they pitch another tent or two.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother lives in an evacuation zone and last I heard he was hunkered down with the cats by an air filter. He says they shut down the interstate so he should have got out yesterday. I'm not too worried cause he overreacts anyway but this time maybe I should.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Northwest Florida is Trump country, they'll get plenty of disaster relief.


You would think so.  I lived in Panama City until very recently.  Trump still hasn't given them shiat to rebuild, and all the money that was supposed to go to creating affordable housing went to projects that only benefit the rich instead.

And the Trump supporters still can make the connection that it was the Tepublicans that screwed us.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA 13 mobile homes were affected.  Definitely Trump country.  Jennifer Muñoz is a dish.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do Floridians even own rakes?
 
awruk!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnEasyTarget: Do Floridians even own rakes?


Their Mexican gardeners do.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A burning swamp? I hope it's not a peat bog.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ Northwest Florida is burning down, burning down, burning down,
Northwest Florida is burning down, oh dear Lordy.♫
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Northwest Florida is Trump country, they'll get plenty of disaster relief.


Lot of it is military bases. I work with a lot of folks down there who are being effected by it. Seems hard to believe it could be burning what with all the storms they get.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: ♫ Northwest Florida is burning down, burning down, burning down,
Northwest Florida is burning down, oh dear Lordy.♫


That was bad and you should feel bad
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Northwest Florida is Trump country, they'll get plenty of disaster relief.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covered in beees
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: What could be more Florida than a swamp burning down?

/whar FLORIDA tag whar?


Heh. They were doing control burns in a wind advisory and low (for Florida) humidity. Nothing could possibly go wrong with that
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: edmo: What could be more Florida than a swamp burning down?

A swamp that burns down, falls over, and sinks into another swamp.


😆☠
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: EvilEgg: Northwest Florida is Trump country, they'll get plenty of disaster relief.

Lot of it is military bases. I work with a lot of folks down there who are being effected by it. Seems hard to believe it could be burning what with all the storms they get.


Florida has two seasons: Hurricane and Wildfire. Especially north of I-4, Florida winters and early springs can get pretty dry.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Like a five mile swamp fire" is a phrase I see myself using a lot here on out.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Nick Nostril: EvilEgg: Northwest Florida is Trump country, they'll get plenty of disaster relief.

Lot of it is military bases. I work with a lot of folks down there who are being effected by it. Seems hard to believe it could be burning what with all the storms they get.

Florida has two seasons: Hurricane and Wildfire. Especially north of I-4, Florida winters and early springs can get pretty dry.


Sorta like California with their riot, fire, and mudslide seasons.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.