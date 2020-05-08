 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   They say the best days in a boat owner's life are the day he buys the boat, and the day he ends up in jail after crashing it while attempting to flee from police with it on a trailer   (kiro7.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I should buy a boat cat jpg
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cajon Speedway - Boat Trailer Race (2000)
Youtube tTYTrWKYUQg


he would've done better if he wasn't driving around in circles
 
icon0fs1n [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boat is an acronym for "bust out another thousand"... In this case, for bail money.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.geocaching.comView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I yam gerst sapprided it weren't Fleriduh.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Percise1: I yam gerst sapprided it weren't Fleriduh.


Tacoma is the Florida of Washington State

/LOL actually it's Yelm
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's the boat?  I'm in the market for an ESX.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Percise1: I yam gerst sapprided it weren't Fleriduh.

Tacoma is the Florida of Washington State

/LOL actually it's Yelm


I thought it was Spokane, but fair enough, I have only visited the state, not lived there.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Percise1: leviosaurus: Percise1: I yam gerst sapprided it weren't Fleriduh.

Tacoma is the Florida of Washington State

/LOL actually it's Yelm

I thought it was Spokane, but fair enough, I have only visited the state, not lived there.


Spokane is the Arizona of Washington State
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image 629x1463]


I would only recommend that for freshwater boating.
 
midigod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
and some other charges.

Now that's quality reporting.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Percise1: leviosaurus: Percise1: I yam gerst sapprided it weren't Fleriduh.

Tacoma is the Florida of Washington State

/LOL actually it's Yelm

I thought it was Spokane, but fair enough, I have only visited the state, not lived there.

Spokane is the Arizona of Washington State


Well, this is getting disturbing...
What/where would Kennewick be then?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.