(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man wins $2M lotto jackpot after hint from fortune cookie, although how he managed to play "that wasn't chicken" isn't clear   (kiro7.com) divider line
229 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2020 at 2:05 PM



TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, but I prefer "Help, I'm trapped in a fortune cookie factory"  or the ever popular "That lump is cancer".
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bastard.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't understand the "that wasn't chicken" part?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: I don't understand the "that wasn't chicken" part?


The meat at the restaurant was of a 'guess the critter' quality. So it was bad food.
 
keldaria
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Good, but I prefer "Help, I'm trapped in a fortune cookie factory"  or the ever popular "That lump is cancer".


I got a "Don't Panic" and "Make it so" fortune before. Those are my favorite for obvious reasons and because they work with the "in bed" rule.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He would have won $100 million if he had remembered to also enter the PowerPhrase "...in bed"
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: I don't understand the "that wasn't chicken" part?


A very early classic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Current Resident [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: I don't understand the "that wasn't chicken" part?


It's from an old racist joke suggesting that Chinese restaurants use cat in place of chicken.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I'm still trapped in this fortune cookie factory you heartless bastard!"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"He who is valiant and pure of spirit will find the Holy Grail in the Castle of Aaargh."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"ERROR: FORTUNE FILE NOT FOUND"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Classic joke there.
 
setbos
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/impressed
 
Jimm64
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe he played "ALL YOUR BASE ARE BELONG TO US" instead?
 
