(Chicago Trib)   FDA bans Chinese made N95 masks because they didn't meet the high quality standards typical of Chinese made goods   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
19
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just an honest labeling error. There were 56N masks held upside down.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So now we'll be forced to buy the masks procured by Kushner.  Brilliant!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of course these important goods are subpar, we've been at war with China for a long time and a lot of folks are finally starting to realize it.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hammettman: So now we'll be forced to buy the masks procured by Kushner.  Brilliant!


For max. f*ckery, it would be the same masks that were imported and "destoryed" but at 3x the price.

Not that I'm saying that is what will happen.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
are they worse than tying a bandana over your face?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FDA bans Chinese made N95 masks because they didn't meet the high quality standards typical of Chinese made goods aren't made by one of Kushner's buddies.

FTFY
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
China's pretense of adoption Capitalism is analogous to Mr Potter offering George Bailey a 3 year $50,000 contract.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hammettman: So now we'll be forced to buy the masks procured by Kushner.  Brilliant!


Like sending aid money to Africa, you can have the money under the condition that you buy from us.
 
Marine1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

i ignore u: FDA bans Chinese made N95 masks because they didn't meet the high quality standards typical of Chinese made goods aren't made by one of Kushner's buddies.

FTFY


One of his buddies might very well be the guy in China. Probably the guy who was making his wife's clothing line.

/ fark China
// sooner we get someone who can set up an Asian NATO into office, the better
/// that man is not Trump
 
Johnson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrparks: hammettman: So now we'll be forced to buy the masks procured by Kushner.  Brilliant!

For max. f*ckery, it would be the same masks that were imported and "destoryed" but at 3x the price.

Not that I'm saying that is what will happen.


But the new ones will have a "K" preceding the "N95" so everyone will know they are "Kushner Approved".
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder if this Amazon product meets the FDA standards for medical rain ponchos

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's almost as if relying on an unfriendly nation for necessary production has drawbacks.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meh...what did you expect
 
i ignore u
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 359x239]

Meh...what did you expect


Let he who has never gotten drunk and fallen over cast the first stone.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: It's almost as if relying on an unfriendly nation corporations that abuse and underpay their workers and cut every possible corner in the name of profit for necessary production has drawbacks.


FTFY. That's not to say China's government isn't a murderous, totalitarian cesspool, but we see the same kind of shiat anywhere corporations can get away with it, whether or not the government claims to be Communist.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marine1: i ignore u: FDA bans Chinese made N95 masks because they didn't meet the high quality standards typical of Chinese made goods aren't made by one of Kushner's buddies.

FTFY

One of his buddies might very well be the guy in China. Probably the guy who was making his wife's clothing line.

/ fark China
// sooner we get someone who can set up an Asian NATO into office, the better
/// that man is not Trump


We tried that with SEATO but nobody besides the US and Australia had the military assets or money. And France quit. Pakistan quit...it sort of just dissolved. Might be worth a try again with Japan, South Korea, Thailand and other upcoming nations. Hey, maybe Vietnam will want in, they really hate China. Dunno about the nut running the Philippines now but he'll be gone in two years.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: are they worse than tying a bandana over your face?


FTA:  One of these, the FDA said, blocked roughly 1% of the particles

I'd say they're just as effective as the arts and crafts projects people have been saying are better than nothing.  And I bet there are a whole lot of people walking around with their "N95" masks that are the same.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
California recently wired half a billion for a bunch of PPE then 45 minutes later hurriedly pulled it back. Wonder if this is related.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: It's almost as if relying on an unfriendly nation corporations that abuse and underpay their workers and cut every possible corner in the name of profit for necessary production has drawbacks.

FTFY. That's not to say China's government isn't a murderous, totalitarian cesspool, but we see the same kind of shiat anywhere corporations can get away with it, whether or not the government claims to be Communist.


Ironic that a lot of production jobs are leaving China for Vietnam because of cheaper labor.
 
