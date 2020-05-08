 Skip to content
(Courier-Journal)   Indiana churches to hold in-person services this Sunday in spite of pandemic, allowing worshippers to feel the presence of something in them other than the Holy Spirit   (courier-journal.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I thought there were scriptural prohibitions against self-rapture.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The father?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guess I'll continue not going then
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We'll miss you!

/ we really won't
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Getting farked by the virus will make a change from being farked by the priest.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought 'thou shall not kill' and a tenant against suicide would stop this. have fun fundies. it is like there is a level of hypocrisy that is just sickening in the church.

\had COVID. you don't want it.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm a pastor of a little (50 people on a good Sunday) rural church in Illinois. We're just normal people over here, haven't met in person in 7 weeks or something, just trying to be sane and normal.

And then there's these people, making us all look like loons. I know there's idiots in every group, but the religious ones that like to dare the deity are especially obnoxious.
 
OMFG Help Us [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Thank the Baby Jeebus that the Derp runs deep in Indiana!" VP Mike Pence 5/8/2020
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The evangelicals can go full Church of the Company without sadness on my part.  Thanks for casting my country into Outer Darkness with your stupid, assholes.

/Good Cormac McCarthy book though
//Don't want to talk about the scene with the pigs
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I probably should have said we livestream our services, Zoom our Bible studies and meetings, and spend our time like we always have, hosting a food pantry and serving at the homeless shelter. Boring, rural stuff, but it's work that needs to be done and we're still doing it.
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
well atleast one of those things will be real
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What could possibly go wrong?

Never thought I'd one day live in a world where The Stand reads like non-fiction.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile c19 is putting kids in the ICU
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just make sure if any of these Covidiots get sick, they can save the healthcare system from the burden. It's Gods will they got it, he must be calling them home early.  They didn't need the doctors anyway, geebus will heal them like the leopards (intentional).
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I'm a pastor of a little (50 people on a good Sunday) rural church in Illinois. We're just normal people over here


Normal? Illinois?

\ This is an Illinois joke.
\\ Much like Effingham....
 
alizeran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I probably should have said we livestream our services, Zoom our Bible studies and meetings, and spend our time like we always have, hosting a food pantry and serving at the homeless shelter. Boring, rural stuff, but it's work that needs to be done and we're still doing it.


Don't you see how your freedom to worship is being infringed by doing such things?

/s
//deriously though, your church is doing the right thing
///Catholics seem to have it together too
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Cuisinart Hattrack immanentizes the eschaton or it gets the hose again
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Hankie Fest: I probably should have said we livestream our services, Zoom our Bible studies and meetings, and spend our time like we always have, hosting a food pantry and serving at the homeless shelter. Boring, rural stuff, but it's work that needs to be done and we're still doing it.

Don't you see how your freedom to worship is being infringed by doing such things?

/s
//deriously though, your church is doing the right thing
///Catholics seem to have it together too


Honestly most of the awfulness with religious nuts in the US is Protestant evangelical scumbags
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Its in their semens.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

N3v3r5ubmit: The Cuisinart Hattrack immanentizes the eschaton or it gets the hose again


Purple toothpaste strainer stroopwaffel?
 
Turgid Goulash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA:  "It was about time," he said. "I'm 77. If I caught it, I'll probably be in a bad shape. If I caught the flu, I'll probably be just as bad. Maybe this is a little bit worse than the flu, who knows. Time will tell."

Hmmm.  76k deaths in a couple of months.  It might be a tiny bit worse.  Who knows?  Time will tell.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Don't you see how your freedom to worship is being infringed by doing such things?


As 95% of the churches in this little town of 7,300 keep saying: Church isn't canceled. It's always been about the people and never been about the building, anyway. The church has been deployed. Go act like Jesus.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I'm a pastor of a little (50 people on a good Sunday) rural church in Illinois. We're just normal people over here, haven't met in person in 7 weeks or something, just trying to be sane and normal.

And then there's these people, making us all look like loons. I know there's idiots in every group, but the religious ones that like to dare the deity are especially obnoxious.


are you the one with the sore throat? if you spike a fever and lose smell get nervous. if you get disoriented (not like being drunk but like convinced of things that aren't true - it is Tuesday and you are sure it is Saturday, watching a movie again and thinking some of those actors were in there the first few times you watch, like losing your mind) be careful.
once the smell goes everything including water tastes gross. you will go days without eating. try to drink the gross water. the headaches are worse if you get dehydrated. sleep as much as you can.
if you are having a hard time breathing go to the hospital. it will just get worse. if your fever gets higher than 102 Tylenol and go to the hospital. breathing and fever are the two things to worry about.
hope you just have a cold. if not stay inside. you are literally able to kill people. don't be that guy.
after a week of feeling like crap you will feel better but will have a delightful bout of something like walking pneumonia. you will get very tired with the least activity. (shower? you're going to need a nap after that, my friend).

stay well. stay in.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Mrtraveler01: Don't you see how your freedom to worship is being infringed by doing such things?

As 95% of the churches in this little town of 7,300 keep saying: Church isn't canceled. It's always been about the people and never been about the building, anyway. The church has been deployed. Go act like Jesus.


And by ^^ that I mean that 95% of us aren't meeting in person. There's one little fringe wacko group that keeps trying to but the police keep shutting them down, lol.

/really should learn to put all thoughts
//into one post
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I thought there were scriptural prohibitions against self-rapture.


I would just like to commend your correct use of a period instead of a question mark.

The other way is a farking plague around here, and I'm constantly thinking "Well, did you think so, or not?  Why the hell are you asking me what you thought?"
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chucknasty: are you the one with the sore throat?


That is me, and thanks for this, seriously. I thought I was fine when I woke up, but as the hours have crept on this morning I don't feel so great. Will keep an eye on these things. Thanks, seriously.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If the congregation stay well apart then it's no worse than going shopping. If they can stay safe and gain some comfort, why the hell not?
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You don't to prom without getting your tux or dress properly fitted.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Same thing here  , just keep gathering together.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well Jesus might love you but god thinks you're an ass.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sooooo, they have a church group up here in Canuckistan that back in March decided to have a dinner with 47 of there members. They all observed ' social distancing ' and even had the servers wear masks and gloves.

Guess what happened, go on, guess.

(insert Jeopardy theme here)

half of them caught the virus, two of them are dead.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mrtraveler01:
///Catholics seem to have it together too

Catholics are pretty pro science.  They have their own telescopes and sponsor research universities.  They certainly have their hangups (abortion being the big one).
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pueblonative: The father?


the corony spirit.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Sooooo, they have a church group up here in Canuckistan that back in March decided to have a dinner with 47 of there members. They all observed ' social distancing ' and even had the servers wear masks and gloves.

Guess what happened, go on, guess.

(insert Jeopardy theme here)

half of them caught the virus, two of them are dead.


Womp womp
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hankie Fest: chucknasty: are you the one with the sore throat?

That is me, and thanks for this, seriously. I thought I was fine when I woke up, but as the hours have crept on this morning I don't feel so great. Will keep an eye on these things. Thanks, seriously.


happy to help. I had a mild case and am still pretty wrecked with the lingering side effects. the smell and taste things were when I knew. until that I was really hoping it was just a cold with bad timing.
 
