 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   U.S. to remove Patriots from Saudi Arabia, dealing yet another blow to Bill Belichick   (aljazeera.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Peak oil, OPEC, Petroleum, Middle East, anonymous US officials, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, kingdom of Saudi Arabia  
•       •       •

625 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2020 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not that big a deal - Saudi's have their own - so does Kuwait.  I think Qatar bought a different system (NASAMS maybe)? but they've got capability and there's a bunch of I-Hawk systems in the region too.  Plus we're in the habit of parking a destroyer or two off their coast.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Mo! Buddy! Pal! How ya been? Oh. Well. Let's not talk about the last time you sawed someone else. Let's talk about the future, Mo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Remember Descent. The highest form of Patriot.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I have a feeling Trump wants Iran to attack Saudi Arabia so he can play war president and have a rallying cry for his reelection.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They kept deflating all the beer kegs, against Saudi rules.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
F*ck Belichick.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I have a feeling Trump wants Iran to attack Saudi Arabia so he can play war president and have a rallying cry for his reelection.


Because Trump is an idiot, I wouldn't doubt that he wants that, but nobody outside of his current voting base would suddenly start supporting him if he claimed Americans needed to die to defend the House of Saud.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Exactly what bin Laden wanted.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Exactly what bin Laden wanted.


He pretty effectively had that particular wish granted in 2003.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good, fark the house of saud. We need to be firm with the Pentagon, no new middle east wars until you finish the ones you already have. How can you have any Yemen when you couldn't finish yer Iraq!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We did over-inflate their importance, so it's nice to see that we're not merely getting a quarter back, but that the Saudis have passed on all of them. Guess they couldn't dismember why they were there in the first place - could've had a Washington Post reporter look into that for them, but he probably would've gone to pieces.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The oil isn't worth protecting any longer. duh.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Good, fark the house of saud. We need to be firm with the Pentagon, no new middle east wars until you finish the ones you already have. How can you have any Yemen when you couldn't finish yer Iraq!


Great - now I have every friggin' English-accented quote I can think off running through my head with a chickenhawk bent to it. "Don't stand there gawpin', like you haven't seen the House of Saud before!"
 
Intel154
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Very hard for me to see any downside here
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's a nice oil facility you have right there, would be a real shame if something bad should happen to it.

/Saudi Arabia to suddenly announce huge (American) military purchase
//and trump to go nuts on twitter
///or more interestingly (as 2020 seems to be skewing) they DON'T buy. Then let's see what happens

////4th bonus conspiracy slashie: unless the end game really is to start a war in the Middle East for the sole purpose of raising oil prices
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: That's a nice oil facility you have right there, would be a real shame if something bad should happen to it.

/Saudi Arabia to suddenly announce huge (American) military purchase
//and trump to go nuts on twitter
///or more interestingly (as 2020 seems to be skewing) they DON'T buy. Then let's see what happens

////4th bonus conspiracy slashie: unless the end game really is to start a war in the Middle East for the sole purpose of raising oil prices


The Saudis are burning cash to prop up their welfare state. I do not see them buying any new military equipment except for Civilian (riot) Control. Air defenses aren't good at putting down revolts.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I have a feeling Trump wants Iran to attack Saudi Arabia so he can play war president and have a rallying cry for his reelection.


He has turned down a bunch of opportunities to do so in his term.

\quick, pivot to arguing he's a coward instead of a warmonger!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: That's a nice oil facility you have right there, would be a real shame if something bad should happen to it.


If ever there were a time when Saudi Arabia could weather losing some oil facilities, it's now.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.