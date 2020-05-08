 Skip to content
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fish are very flammable, that's why they have to live in water.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know how the break room smells after Terry microwaves fish?
Now Florida smells like that.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Smoke me a kipper, I'll be back for breakfast!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Fish are very flammable, that's why they have to live in water.


...goddamn it, that's funnier than it has any right to be...
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Smoke me a kipper, I'll be back for breakfast!


What a guy!
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Fish are very flammable, that's why they have to live in water.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redonkulon [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
+1 made me chuckle
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You'd think the smell would have drawn every cat within a 10 mile radius.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I prefer apple or alder smoked, not diesel.
*pass*
 
