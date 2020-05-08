 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Remember that weird name Elon Musk and Grimes gave their child? Surprise, the state of California won't allow it   (indy100.com) divider line
    Followup, Child, Sad news, real name Claire Boucher, Elon Musk, fans of celebrities, bonkers monikers, children, Grimes  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gone with La-Ah.
Ladashah.
because the dash don't be silent.
 
de_Selby
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Little Bobby Tables ...
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
More proof of the continued oppression of the Scandinavian people by the State of Kalifornia.

Rise up, heathen brethren!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is the guy who's going to save Earth and take us to Mars?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

de_Selby: Little Bobby Tables ...


That'll teach her for not sanitizing his input.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
farking pedos.
 
Cormee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's a drug-addled clown.

/A clever one though

Can I not get sued if I call him a "paedo guy" ?

/Self-reported
 
iremo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Musk pronounced it on video, it's "Ex Ash"
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They'll allow those two to breed but wont let them name it?

Seems like shutting the barn door after the horse has shiat and left.
 
alitaki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is why the aliens won't talk to us.
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
His wife looks like royalty from a galaxy far, far away.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iremo: Musk pronounced it on video, it's "Ex Ash"


Sooooo, the kid reincarnated from someone who was cremated?  They were Ash, now Ex Ash?
 
Karne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cormee: He's a drug-addled clown.

/A clever one though

Can I not get sued if I call him a "paedo guy" ?

/Self-reported


In before we hear from someone butthurt that he called a guy in a different country a bad name...oh wait...darn. gotta be quick...the pain is still fresh.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rich people are such attention whore pieces of crap sometimes. Get a hobby you sad bored farks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This is the guy who's going to save Earth and take us to Mars?


There are middle schoolers out there rolling their eyes at these vapid twits.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And with a nod and a wink, Elon Musk disappears up his own ass.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Elon, I'm gonna help you out. You want a beautiful name? Soda.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karne: Cormee: He's a drug-addled clown.

/A clever one though

Can I not get sued if I call him a "paedo guy" ?

/Self-reported

In before we hear from someone butthurt that he called a guy in a different country a bad name...oh wait...darn. gotta be quick...the pain is still fresh.


Cuz if you're gonna white knight, might as well go full klan?
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
God, what a horrible people.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was

"Malcolm Peter Brian Telescope Adrian Umbrella Stand Jasper Wednesday (pops mouth twice) Stoatgobbler John Raw Vegetable (whinnying) Arthur Norman Michael (blows squeaker) Featherstone Smith (whistle) Northcott Edwards Harris (fires pistol, then 'whoop') Mason (chuff-chuff-chuff-chuff) Frampton Jones Fruitbat Gilbert (sings) 'We'll keep a welcome in the' (three shots) Williams If I Could Walk That Way Jenkin (squeaker) Tiger-drawers Pratt Thompson (sings) 'Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head' Darcy Carter (horn) Pussycat (sings) 'Don't Sleep In The Subway' Barton Mainwaring (hoot, 'whoop') Smith"

not silly enough for you?
 
kosherkow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
overheard some saying the pronunciation sounds a bit like Va-uhn  Uhn-swor-th
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let's be fair, Elon is a pretty dumb name too.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

de_Selby: Little Bobby Tables ...


From what I hear about the Tesla code, that might actually work.

The space rocket is probably coded better though. Probably
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Should have gone with La-Ah.
Ladashah.
because the dash don't be silent.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: God, what a horrible people.


Worse than Zappa? Doubt it
 
Cormee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Karne: Cormee: He's a drug-addled clown.

/A clever one though

Can I not get sued if I call him a "paedo guy" ?

/Self-reported

In before we hear from someone butthurt that he called a guy in a different country a bad name...oh wait...darn. gotta be quick...the pain is still fresh.


Edgy!
 
jigabyte
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LewDux: bikkurikun: God, what a horrible people.

Worse than Zappa? Doubt it


At least with Moon Unit you can type it without having to pull up alternate keyboards or learn any alt codes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's unique and visionary, just like Elon.  If you like Elon, that makes you unique and visionary just like Elon.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Let's be fair, Elon is a pretty dumb name too.


Grimes isn't exactly great either
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
More proof that the alien human hybrid exists as they are using strange characters to even name their children?

/Ancient Alien theorists say YES!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

henryhill: His wife looks like royalty from a galaxy far, far away.


I'd still do her though
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Karne: Cormee: He's a drug-addled clown.

/A clever one though

Can I not get sued if I call him a "paedo guy" ?

/Self-reported

In before we hear from someone butthurt that he called a guy in a different country a bad name...oh wait...darn. gotta be quick...the pain is still fresh.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Throatwarbler Mangrove"

or

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jigabyte: LewDux: bikkurikun: God, what a horrible people.

Worse than Zappa? Doubt it

At least with Moon Unit you can type it without having to pull up alternate keyboards or learn any alt codes.


"the state of California won't allow it" Arguably it's hidden in the second line of headline, but still
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They hate us for our freedoms.

/Trump made 100 million playing golf, and isn't even on tour.
//Named my twins Winchester & Uzi
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Æthelred the Unready will be disappointed
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: iremo: Musk pronounced it on video, it's "Ex Ash"

Sooooo, the kid reincarnated from someone who was cremated?  They were Ash, now Ex Ash?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You see? This is why Musk wants to get his ass to Mars.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: henryhill: His wife looks like royalty from a galaxy far, far away.

I'd still do her though


Fark user imageView Full Size

Crazy eyes, would not hit
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Elon needs a farking life coach.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Y'all know that name was just a joke right?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, lets just admit the truth here


Celebrities are farking brain dead morons when it comes to giving kids names
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: Y'all know that name was just a joke right?


I was hoping so.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: Y'all know that name was just a joke right?


Barfmaker: Karne: Cormee: He's a drug-addled clown.

/A clever one though

Can I not get sued if I call him a "paedo guy" ?

/Self-reported

In before we hear from someone butthurt that he called a guy in a different country a bad name...oh wait...darn. gotta be quick...the pain is still fresh.

[i.imgflip.com image 510x499]


It is amusing to watch the Musketeers in action, though.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Proof money does not equal anything other than money.

What a bunch of morons.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Call me 'Jeff'."
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It is pronounced "Help me"
Dude lost his mind in public and his company's stock rallied over $800/share.
Interesting times.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: "Throatwarbler Mangrove"

or

[upload.wikimedia.org image 130x153]


Made me wonder, did the latter live in California?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LewDux: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: henryhill: His wife looks like royalty from a galaxy far, far away.

I'd still do her though

[Fark user image image 850x478]
Crazy eyes, would not hit


They say don't stick your dick in crazy but trust me it can be great in measured doses.
 
TurdblossomTrump
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rucker10: Rich people are such attention whore pieces of crap sometimes. Get a hobby you sad bored farks.


Dude runs three companies, including one that's sending rockets and satellites into space.
Meanwhile you're shiatposting on Fark.  Maybe he's not the one who needs a hobby?
 
